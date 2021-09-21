Do you think that SEC Chairman Gensler has a point when he says that there needs to be a bigger regulatory framework, or some kind of regulatory framework, to put around this, because it's like the Wild West?



I think it's fair to say that we need regulations. That doesn't mean we need more regulations. it doesn't mean we need bigger regulations. What we need are the right regulations, and we need the right jurisdictional body. And so when you have the Wild West, I would agree with them. It's the Wild West, but from a different perspective. It's where all of these agencies [are getting involved]. Is it the U.S. Treasury, the [Commodity Futures Trading Commission], the SEC, [the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network]? I mean, you have multiple government agencies that are getting involved here. Look at the Ripple case. In 2015, Ripple was fined $700,000 for violating banking laws, the banking secrecy laws, right? And so, they entered into a settlement agreement with FinCEN and the Department of Justice that they would register all future sales of XRP with FinCEN. But of courses, there's that one line in the agreement that says, "This does not mean that you don't have comply with other regulatory agencies or securities laws." So now, you basically have a token that was deemed a convertible virtual currency in 2015, and in 2020 it's being called a security. That's the kind of clarity we need.



Obviously, it makes sense if you're trying to apply the famous test when it comes to what's an investment contract with the company, the Howey test. You know, it's probably never been talked about so much as it has in the last several years. It is difficult to take a case that came down from the U.S. Supreme Court in 1946 and apply it to modern-day blockchain technology. There's no doubt the right answer is Congress. Congress needs to step in and make clear which governmental agency is going to be the proper one to exercise oversight, and provide guidance to market participants. Because we're at a crossroads.



Ethereum went overseas to develop their technology because they were worried about securities laws. They ended up getting a pass in 2018. But you have these technologies that are not setting up their headquarters in the United States because of this lack of clarity. I always hesitate when someone says, "Do we need more, bigger types of regulations?" No, we just need the right type of regulations. There's always going to be bad players, right? I think the SEC does have a role when you have these pump and dump schemes, or you have a fraudulent actor out there. But right now, what they're doing...listen, we have Coinbase that the SEC is going after, and we have state agencies going after BlockFi. And we just learned yesterday that the state is going after Celsius. And why? How are they protecting investors? They're protecting me and you from getting 4% interesting on our assets, when they banks give us what at this point, .0005%?

How is that I can put my money in a bank account, and the bank can pull all of the funds of its other customers and pay me a very slight little bit of interest and there's no issue. But if I purchase my Bitcoin, or my XRP, or my Ethereum, and I loan it to Coinbase, and then they lend it out, and give me 4% interest, how is that different? Why does that all of a sudden need to be shut down? And so my problem and my criticism is that I believe that regulators today are doing what they always do, and that is protect incumbents. You have this technology, decentralized finance, it is probably the most disruptive technology to ever hit any type of financial industry. And it threatens incumbent banks. I think we're seeing the exercise of their influence. I have no hesitation in saying that. I believe that firmly.



What do you make of Gensler's testimony before the Senate banking committee?



I think we saw a staged performance between him and and Sen. Warren, and I'm just politically speaking, whoever the incumbent is, I vote out, whether they're Republican or Democrat. I vote not by party lines.



But that, to me, was a performance where Elizabeth Warren said, "I expect the SEC to take the lead," and she cited Coinbase. And I think that Gary Gensler, as everyone knows, taught at M.I.T., and he taught blockchain technology, and there was this hope because former chairman Clayton was more perceived to be anti-crypto. It's interesting that now he's involved heavily in crypto after he leaves. He took more of a hands off approach except for prosecuting the ICOs [initial coin offerings] and whatnot. And everyone thought that Gary Gensler would be more crypto-friendly, and it's the opposite, right? I think that when Gary Gensler becomes the chairman, he becomes a politician. What did he say to Congress, he actually said that there is clarity, and that the SEC has provided clarity to markets and that the Howey test is stood the test of time, and that it's fairly straightforward when it comes to these modern-day technologies. And he talks about all of this great clarity we have, but if we just back up to April 2018 — we'e discovered a video where Chairman Gensler says the crypto industry needs clarity, and he even states Ripple and Ethereum, the largest market cap players, need clarity. That's in April 2018, when he was not the chairman. Fast forward three years, and you have even more uncertainty because Ethereum gets a pass yet Ripple and XRP are being prosecuted in court.



There is no doubt that the crypto market has been put on notice. If you saw the tweet from Brian Armstrong, who is the CEO of Coinbase, and founder, he was trying to work with the SEC, and Chairman Gensler testified that they're open to that — come in, we'll talk it out. We have to assume that Brian Armstrong is telling the truth, when he says he was informed that the SEC wasn't taking any meetings with crypto companies. Then they got the Wells notice saying that they're going to be sued. So if the SEC is going after not just Ripple, but now they're going after the biggest publicly traded crypto company in the United States, I think the SEC and Chairman Gensler are sending the message that "we're coming for you, and we're coming for your crypto."



