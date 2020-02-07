The Business of Succeeding in the Creator Economy
June 30th, 2021, 12:00PM - 1:00PM EST
The Business of Succeeding in the Creator Economy - June 30th, 2021, 12:00PM - 1:00PM EST
Register Dismiss
Demo
© Thinknum Alternative Data

Get The Business of Business in Your Inbox

Start your day off with our weekly digest.

Thank you!

You’re officially subscribed to our newsletter.

Request Demo Subscribe

Thinknum

For Customers

Company

Solutions

Industry Products

Media

Media Services

© Thinknum Alternative Data 2021

Join the Bold and
Ambitious

Do your best work at The Business of Business

See open positions

The Business of Business is a publication for leaders and strivers. We deliver crisp, clear reporting of business news and insights that our audience can use to level up their careers. We’re looking for energetic, curious, and innovative writers, analysts, and content creators to join our rapidly growing media company.

We tell three kinds of stories about the world of business:

Why

We cover people and companies who have hit it big or lost it all — sometimes both. We do this to give our audience actionable insights to apply to their own goals, hopes, and dreams.

Backed by the Leader in Alternative Data

Read the Data Story: Food Deserts are Real

Backed by the Leader in Alternative Data

The Business of Business is a division of Thinknum, a venture-backed firm that provides alternative data to hedge funds, investment banks, big tech, retail, startups, Fortune 500 companies, and other businesses seeking to outsmart their competition. The Business of Business uses this same data in our reporting. You’ll also find us cited in media outlets including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, CNN, The Hustle, and many others. Thinknum data provides unique insights into big or emerging stories, allowing us to see around corners to predict trends and explain the hidden stories behind the most important events shaping the business world today.

Looking for Business-Obsessed Creators

Our platform reaches millions of readers who are looking for answers. Your contributions will both cover and reach an influential audience of founders, executives, investors, and others who are passionate about business. We’re looking for genuine obsessives — people who want to own the stories and beats they cover, and who will become brand names that readers will look to as trusted interpreters of the present and future.

Do you have what it takes to lead the bold and guide the ambitious? If so, we’d love for you to join us.

Working with Us

We offer our team a collegial environment that also challenges them to grow and advance as professionals, and to help shape the future direction of the publication. We provide competitive salaries and full medical and dental coverage.

We are a “pull” company — you tell us the resources you need to accomplish our mutually defined goals, and we provide them for you. These include subscriptions to digital publications, a book budget, reimbursement for professional development courses, and more.

Most importantly, we offer you the chance to make an impact.

Meet Our Team

Sign up for our Newsletter

Start your day off with our weekly digest.

Thank you!

You’re officially subscribed to our newsletter.

Return to Site