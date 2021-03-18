You mentioned that you received a lot of offers. What made you turn down certain deals and eventually say yes to Insider?

Obviously, price mattered. As did finding partners we felt comfortable working with. At the end of day when you're a media company, you can only sell to one of three entities. You can sell to a vertical integration play, like Hustle just sold to HubSpot, you can sell to a private equity company, or you can sell to a media conglomerate. There are pros and cons of all three. The pros of selling to a vertical integration like Hubspot is that they could have the highest willingness to pay because they have quite high revenue multiples on the business. But there are cons. They may not value everyone at your company, and so they may have to make some adjustments. Private equity probably will pay the lowest multiple. They're very focused on EBITDA, and not focused as much on growth oftentimes. And there's the media conglomerate, which is kind of in the middle. And so we spoke to people in all three of those buckets. So of everyone, we thought Axel Springer was the best business to sell to.

Why didn’t Morning Brew go the route of a paid subscription? Do you consider yourselves to be more of a tech company, or more of a media company?

I don't really worry about labels so much. I mean, maybe we're a media company. But I think media and commerce — it's all converging. And we will absolutely look, at some point, to launch a subscription service or something that will get direct revenue from our user, whether it's a subscription or a one off paid thing. It's about finding the best business model for us. We're gonna explore a lot of different revenue opportunities, but we still see so much room to go in the ad-based business. We want to get this right and then expand — we don't want to also get into commerce and subscription and everything in the same year. It's just too much.

You often hear that the ad-based business model is dying out. How has Morning Brew been able to make it work when others haven’t?

I don't think ad-based businesses are bad businesses. Is that the best business model in the world? No, of course not. But it works. What I think is probably overriding that narrative is the fact that a lot of these businesses aren't well run. They're over capitalized, they're inefficient, they don't truly have a real audience. So if you want a real audience, you definitely can't monetize for subscriptions; you're going to try to monetize through advertising. And people don't want to spend money if nobody’s really engaging [with the product]. And all of a sudden, [people will say] “Oh, ad businesses aren't good.”

But a lot of these businesses out there that are ad businesses could be good if they didn't have to live up to the valuations on the capital they raised in 2016 or 2017. And by the way, it's unfortunate because a lot of times people are getting laid off. And these companies are struggling because of mistakes that execs made years ago that really hurt their ability to succeed today.

I can think of several companies that have gone through the wringer of M&A, and have ended up in a rough state today. The first one that comes to mind is Gawker, which became Gizmodo, which is now G/O. If you look at those sites, it's an ad-based business. But over the years, it's changed from “The ads are there” to the ad dominating the page, and you see writers and readers at that site complaining about how the user experience has become really bad. How do you find the balance between the actual content of your newsletters and the parts that generate revenue?

We think about this a lot. It's a very careful balance to get that right. There's no right or wrong answer. What I will say is that I think that comparison to some of those other companies is not a great one. Because if people come to your site just because they find you in a Google search, and you're not providing utility to them? Well, then you don’t have an audience. So people aren’t more likely to click on your advertisements than any other advertisement, and you’re just monetizing through standard programmatics. So yeah, that game is a race to the bottom. But when your ad units are actually additive to the content — some of our advertisements 5% or 6%, click through rates. That's incredible. It just shows that we're working with the right companies, we have the right message, and it's on brand. And our audience actually at times finds it useful to get recommendations from us. And so it really does depend on how engaged the audience is, how much they trust, what you say, and things like that.