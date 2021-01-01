Work like there is someone working 24 hours a day to take it all away from you. - Mark Cuban

Starting a company is like eating glass and staring into the abyss. - Elon Musk

Ph.D.s are poor, hungry and desperate to get rich - André Esteves

I skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been. - Wayne Gretzky

If I'd observed all the rules I'd never have got anywhere - Marilyn Monroe

I'd rather die enormous than live dormant, that's how we on it - Jay-Z

I want to put a ding in the universe. - Steve Jobs

Love and work are the cornerstones of our humanness. - Sigmund Freud

Meaningful work and meaningful relationships were and still are my primary goals and everything I did was for them. - Ray Dalio