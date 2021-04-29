People often look at people who work in games and say “Wow, your job must be so easy. You just sit and play video games all day.” But it seems like you do a lot. You have three YouTube channels that have daily uploads, a live stream, you have the development team working on games in Roblox — I would love it if you could talk about your production schedule and the different moving parts of the business.

I have a really strong opinion about this, because it really bothers me when people say I could sit on my butt and play video games all day and post it and become a millionaire. Capture software's free, so do it. Do it. I invite everybody to try it, see if it happens. It's hard. Every single day, like most days, I record five videos to maintain my three channels I'm doing.

It's not just that. After that I respond to emails all day. I've been doing emails, and then brand deals, and it really is a full time job. Not to mention, you're your own boss, which takes a lot of discipline. Because if I really wanted to, I could lay in bed for a week straight. Nobody would knock on my door and be like, “What are you doing, get up, go to work.” It takes a lot of self-starting discipline. I don't like to use the word “motivation,” because there's a lot of times where you're not motivated. So it's just discipline.

“Every time I go out to eat, I see some kid playing Roblox on their tablet or the hair salon. Everywhere.”

Between all the emails, all the administrative stuff, and then the stuff that you see on camera, it's a lot. I could sit here on my computer all day and punch numbers. But it's a lot different than performing and coming up with a creative idea every single day, or three creative ideas every single day, and then cultivating that into real life. And then you also want to take time to interact with your viewers. And then administrative stuff, meetings, tons of meetings. My schedule is a few meetings and different things a day. I'm very, very organized about all of it.

Then it's also game meetings and game development. My husband handles a lot of that. He's probably in game meetings right now. We're hiring another programmer — we have a whole team of people. We're moving them down into an office space — we just bought a building to house our production studio and our gaming studio. With the production and game development, we expect to have around 60 employees by the end of 2021.

What does an average day of work for one of your YouTube channels look like, from the process of coming up with a video to recording it, to it going live?

I wake up around 8:30 to 9 every day, do my hair and makeup every day, which is a lot and not fun. Then I come up here, and I'll come up with ideas. One day of the week, I'll grab like five titles. And then I’ll say, “Okay, these are the ideas I want to center on.” Every day I film four to five videos right now, along those titles. For one of my channels, we actually hired a writer to write the scripts for the stories — for the roleplay content. But on my main channel, it's just trying to see what is trendy, what's hot, what's working right now. For example, when some of these games have updates, I cover those.

So after I record those videos, I'm always uploading them into Google Drive. My editor edits them, and he edits probably the same amount of videos a day because he edits for three of my channels: The real life one, Brookhaven, and my main channel.

So every day we finish filming by two or three, and that's when I start to email until maybe 6 p.m. And a lot of planning goes into that. Then I get to take a break. But then it's also like — it doesn't ever seem to be over. I could go downstairs and go to the kitchen and eat dinner, but then I get another email. It's like, “I just have to respond to this.” So it fizzles off, and I can take off my makeup by like, 5pm. But then I'm still doing work behind the scenes, if that makes sense.

It sounds like a full time job.

Yeah, my family worries about me. Because they know that I don't say I work harder than them. Because everybody — that's an opinion, right? But they know that I work myself into a stress ball. To be in my position, you have to be a bit of a workaholic. You have to really just be okay with working whenever, wherever, at any point in time. It used to be really flexible. I could just go on vacation whenever. But once you scale it to so many channels, and so many employees and so many goals and aspirations, it becomes a lot less flexible.

What are the goals and aspirations? What is the next level for you?

It's all about scaling to bigger and better things. And that's where we are right now. I'm hoping by the end of the year to be distributed in merchandise stores — I didn't even mention Staypeachy.com, which is my merchandise and apparel collection! Like I said, there's so many facets to all of this, it's easy to leave some of them out. So we want to do more rich collections. We want to do more channels, we want to do more games.