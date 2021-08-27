That's a good way of describing it, the "Xerox of the sex industry." So what was your reaction when you first saw the news, we know that changed now [about OnlyFans banning porn]?



It was kind of one of those like, "I told you so." Because I know a lot of people, older sex workers, that have been in the business a long time. We're like, "Hey, so it's not actually great that Beyonce dropped OnlyFans in a song." And it's not great that there's a former Disney star [Bella Thorne] on it, because it's going to be like another Tumbler, where they have all this traffic because of us.

“But sex workers, we are the ones that drove traffic to OnlyFans. And we knew that if push comes to shove, or if Mastercard comes knockin', we are the first ones to be gone.”

Because OnlyFans does not advertise you. You have to do all your own marketing if you have OnlyFans, which isn't that weird for our industry. But sex workers, we are the ones that drove traffic to OnlyFans. And we knew that if push comes to shove, or if Mastercard comes knockin', we are the first ones to be gone. We're kind of the canary in the coal mine in that way.



So I was not shocked in any way, shape, or form, that they made that announcement. I just thought it was poorly timed. Because you know, we're still in a pandemic, we're still in a place where, you know, a lot of people depend on this income, and there isn't really anything else to replace it right now. Because everybody says, "Oh, just go to another site." But then sex workers really aren't allowed on most newsletter sites. So it's very hard to gather all your fan base and your customers and be able to do like an email blast and say, "Hey, I'm moving to here."

Right now, the best place we have is Twitter. And you know, for how long? It seemed very disrespectful. They're like, "Oh, well, October 1, we want all your stuff. God, we don't care where you put it. But don't put it up on OnlyFans." It seemed almost kind of cruel. Like if you were like a stripper, you can't just work at a club because the clubs aren't open. Or even if the clubs are open, most people aren't really going to them because, you know, the Delta variant.



It's such a hard situation that everybody's in. So it did seem pretty callous that the majority of your creators, you're saying, "Oh, to make it more hospitable to more diverse creators, we're going to kick off the majority of our creators." It seemed to me that it was kind of a stunt. So maybe it was to say, "Hey, payment processors are making us do this," but it also kind of seemed like they might have been courting, like a buyer...which, you know, if everybody leaves, they don't care. They've gotten their money, and whoever is going to sell it afterwards is gonna take the hit.



