Business of Business: I'm with Sydney Leathers and we're going to talk about her work with SpankChain and SpankPay. So you have kind of a "name" in the adult industry. But I'm curious, Sydney Leathers, that's your real name?



SL: Actually, yes. Nobody ever believes me. And when like, somebody takes my ID for something, I feel like people just are shocked that that is actually my real name. Always has been. I'm just blessed with a very porno sounding name.



Tell me about how you came to, and when you came to SpankChain and what you're doing there.



So I've been working there since the beginning of the year, this year. I am doing social media management and marketing, and then also model outreach. So I coordinate all of our promotions and contests. I help choose models for photo shoots. We are launching an NFT platform soon called Pop Shots. And I did all the model selection for that I, you know, answered all the questions gathered all the content helped organize all the files, like many roles. But it's great. Like I'm technically called the "community manager," but I do like a little bit of everything.



And this is a startup, right?



Yeah. And it's been around a few years. I've had my eye on them for a little bit. But they did $100,000 giveaway, right before I started. And that really piqued my interest, because there aren't many adult companies or tech companies or crypto companies that would care about giving back to adult content creators, like that kind of generosity is super unique. So that just really struck me and I thought, like, this is a really cool business, like, I'm very interested in this, this is something I would want to get involved in. And it's awesome, too, because like the contest I help set up every month, like those are putting dollars in the pockets of sex workers directly, you know, like, there's nothing that's going to benefit your life more than money being sent to you directly, especially if it's in a time of need during COVID and everything. So that's been something I've really liked to be able to be part of. It's been exciting.



And just to back up a bit, can you kind of explain, for people who don't know, what SpankChain is exactly?



So SpankChain is our corporation and then SpankPay is more of our product, and it is a crypto wallet and processor. It's kind of set up just for sex workers to be able to get involved in crypto to be able to receive tips. You can receive tips in crypto and you can let it sit there and use it as a wallet and let it grow over time. Or you can cash out immediately if you need the funds. You also don't have to just use crypto. If you prefer to receive tips in U.S. dollars, you totally can. That's up to the model, they're able to choose that on their own.

It's really great because a lot of people don't realize traditional banks often have morality clauses, and they actually can shut down accounts of sex workers. So like I personally prefer crypto or credit unions or things like that. A lot of big banks have bad histories of sometimes even closing your account and keeping money. Sketchy things have happened. And payment apps also do the same thing. You know, PayPal, Cash App, and all of those, you know, can kick sex workers off, and can keep your money.



[Note: We have reached out to PayPal and Cash App to see if they have any comment regarding this allegation, and they have not yet replied. The issue has been well-publicized, however.]



But with something like SpankPay, we are set up for you know, adult content creators, so you are never going to be kicked off for the type of work you do. You know, you can easily receive tips and make money. Yeah, we want you to use us to make money. Like that's our whole goal. So that's also something I've really liked about it because I've been kicked off payment apps before.



Like a weird experience: I didn't have Cash App, I made a Cash App because I was in college, and a female cousin of mine, it's my mom's cousin who's older, wanted to send me $300 as a birthday gift to put towards college. And like $300 is a small amount. That's not something that should be like flagged or whatever. And mind you I just set up this account to receive this as a gift. I had never used it for sex work. They immediately flagged it and shut my account down and sent her money back to her. And I reached out to them and I was like "there must be some mistake like this is a family member. It's for college like there's obviously a mistake here, right?" And they basically were like, "no, you can't use us."

You know, having personal experiences like that, and really knowing that these things happen all the time every day. And you know, just it's nice to know that we're a safe space for models to be able to receive funds, and nobody will ever be kicked off or discriminated against for their work.



I guess I didn't really know how precarious it was. I've heard somewhere there's a lot of fees on more traditional platforms, too. Is that right?



There can be I think it just depends on the platform. But yeah, that was just such a strange experience. Because I was thinking, "man, I didn't even use this for like, webcaming, or any of like, the sex work I do." I just couldn't believe that, you know, immediately the first transaction from a female family member, how is this like, a red flag to you? This has happened to so many sex workers I know. This is the thing that happens a lot. And big banks, do it payment apps do it. It's just nice to have a space where you know that will never happen. Nobody's ever gonna seize your funds, and you're never gonna be kicked off. And, yeah, you can use it and have peace of mind with that.









