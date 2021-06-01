In your book, you talk about your decision making framework Bentoism and the Bento Society, which you've described as a post-capitalist laboratory, future-oriented community, and a Breakfast Club for adults. Could you give me a mini-lesson on Bentoism?

There's this philosophy called Bentoism. It started for me while I was thinking about this question of self interest, because self interest is at the heart of capitalism. Adam Smith writes about how the butcher serves you their food, not not out of any sort of generosity, but in regard to their own self interest. Self interest is this very core concept in the West. [In Bentoism], we can actually imagine there being four distinct spaces of our self interest. There's “now me,” what I as an individual want and need right now. This is how we tend to think of self interest today. Then there's “future me,” what the older, wiser version of me wants me to do. That person is becoming real or not real, based on the decisions I make at any given moment. There's “now us,” the people in my life who I care about and care about me, my family, my core friends. My choices affect them, just as their choices affect me. And finally, there's “future us,” the world our children will inhabit, or the future versions of ourselves or future generations. Our decisions affect them, too. And so what you quickly realize is that we leave footprints in all of these spaces, and all these spaces affect us. Today, we're functionally blind to everything except this space of “now me,” and we're all just trying to go get ours. And these notions of other people in the future, we know they matter, but they're these hazy things that we can't quite put our finger on.

This is just simply a very functional tool to help you see beyond your short term. I realized that these letters made an acronym that said “Bento,” and I thought about the Bento box, the Japanese packed lunch with four compartments and a lid that lets you carry a variety of dishes, not too much of any one thing. It’s always a balanced meal, and it also honors a Japanese dieting philosophy, which says the goal of a meal is to be 80% full. That way, you're still hungry for tomorrow. So the Bento is the same idea, but for our values and our decisions, a way to make choices, not just indulging in the ‘now me’ and how we currently think about things, but to make space for other people and for tomorrow. This is not just a concept in a book. It's an actual interface, a tool that you can use.

I want to give you one example here. We can imagine a smoker, asking their Bento, ‘Should I quit smoking?’ And in this case, the smoker would ask each of these boxes individually to hear what it has to say. The smoker’s ‘now us’ which thinks about their family, says, “Yeah, quit. We hate that you smoke.” The smoker’s ‘future us,’ which thinks about the future generation and their kids, says, “Well, what if I smoke because of you?” The smoker’s ‘future me’ says, “I want there to be a future me. Let's quit right now.” But this smoker’s ‘now me’ is addicted to nicotine and it says, “No, don't quit. I love smoking.”

The challenge is that each of these voices is correct. No one is wrong here, everyone is speaking from their own true perspective. But the challenge is that in a world where we only listen to this ‘now me,’ we have this passive awareness of the world and we tend to make decisions that are good for us now, but don't work out for us in the long run. So this is how addiction can look rational. It's good for now, even if it's bad for the future. Sacrifice, giving up something now to get more later, seems untenable. The Bento is a way to see this act of awareness to have a concrete vision of these other dimensions of your life, to be opinionated about them, to make decisions that are optimizing for them, and to really integrate them into every choice that you make.

This really started for me at Kickstarter. I felt uncomfortable as a founder CEO, the way that my opinion was ‘right’ about everything. People would ask me what is the right answer, and I was expected to be the holder of this kind of truth of this knowledge of what was right for the organization. And to me, that felt like that knowledge should be shared. That should be something that we can all make decisions on. That could be something that someone else at the company could say to me, ‘No, you're wrong, this is what's important.’ The Bento is a model companies can use for making your mission, your values, your stakeholders, and your vision for your organization. Something that everyone in the org shares, and that people actively use to make decisions. It's not just a thing that hangs on the wall or a thing you think about every now and then. It's front and center. So I've been on this path of following the Bento, leading a community of people called the Bento Society.

So the first step is, for each of these boxes, there's a basic question you ask yourself, what is it that this part of me wants and needs? Then, who are the people in your life that are most important to me and what is at the heart of those relationships? Who is it that I want to be at the end of my life? And then you come up with your core values and phrases that can help you make decisions based on what is right for you, and what is less right for you. For a company, it's very similar. We can take Apple's mission statement and tools that advanced humankind. It's key in your Bento to identify as an organization and your key stakeholders and what you promise to them. So for Apple's customer promise, it's to make technology that just works. You don't need a manual to use the Mac. Apple's vision is an advanced humankind. And so you can take these things and layer them onto a Bento— there's their mission and there's their values, their stakeholders and their vision. When you make decisions that satisfy all of these things together, it's like this extra coherence that happens. This is possible when you know what's important in those spaces. And so again, this works on an organizational or a personal level, it's really just about defining shared values, stated values, goals, and then providing yourself a basic tool to make consistent decisions to get there.

How can a company like Apple hold themselves accountable for anything beyond profit? Their values come back to what's going to make Apple rich and powerful, right?

I think Apple's optimizing for design, brand; a certain kind of experience. Amazon optimizes for customer experience. Now, these strategies are still in their self interest, like Amazon, optimizing for the analysis of their customers does help Amazon and harms their competitors. These are ultimately things that do help these organizations in their own goals. The best places aren't so direct about it. Where a lot of organizations can go astray is by betraying those core promises to one of those stakeholders. You do something that makes your customers feel like you violated a relationship. That's also where the best organizations really succeed, by having an extremely well honed sense of what the customer cares about, or how to create an environment where employees can be free to share their opinions. But building on those core promises you have with your stakeholders is how you create a reputation. It's how you create long term value. It's how you succeed. Everyone is trying to make more money than they spend and be beloved, right?

The best way to do that is by solving someone else's problem, or trying to manifest something bigger. Just going straight from point A to point B, it can get the job done, but it's not going to make an impact. It's not going to turn heads, it's not going to win over a deep and devoted audience. So to me, the Bento is a map. It's still a map to self interest — here's how to get what you want — but it's revealing that what you want is not just about this little ‘now me,’ it's also about satisfying these other people around you. And if we're all thinking that way, the world gets better. It doesn't need us to be these great benefactors, but just looking out for ourselves in a slightly more self-aware way, produces a significantly better world.

Can you tell me about the birth of the Bento?

The Bento is three years old. It's still very new. But it works. It truly does. When I first had the idea, I thought, I wish I had this at Kickstarter, this would have helped me. But I didn't know whether to believe that or not. So I was living in LA at the time, I reached out to a friend, this 90-year-old woman who hosted salons in her house, and I said, ‘I want to try sharing an idea. Can you get some people together?’ And so a few weeks later, I was standing in front of 30 strangers in her house, trying to explain Bentoism. I needed to know if I could say the idea without throwing up, and I wanted to see the look on another human being's face and see what happened. That conversation was amazing. The questions people asked taught me so much about the idea. I left that 90-minute time together and I thought, “Okay, this is a real thing.” I didn't create something, I found something that was true. And that created a feeling of responsibility. Same with the Bento Society, the people I'm working with — these are people applying in their lives, at work, with their marriages — just watching people who I respect and have grown to really like, from all around the world, seeing the utility this has for them.

According to the website, the society includes everyone, from gig workers to CEOs to scientists. How do their values and desires compare? Do the higher earning members attempt to redistribute their wealth or put their money where their mouth is?

It's pay what you want. I have some dollar-a-year annual members, and I have some hundreds-of-dollars-a-year annual members, so people are opting in that way. We have these things called Bento groups, which are groups of up to 10 people on these sort of self-directed journeys, and there are eight of those groups. So those are like 80 people who have been meeting every week together for many months. There's a group with like, a gig worker and retail employee and VCs, and they are supporting each other. I'm not in the room. I don't know what's happening in those conversations, but they're just meeting as people. I think that’s where a lot of people come from. They feel that relationships are lacking in their life. Am I doing enough for other people in my life? I think it's something that really gets to people. And then I think there are a lot of folks who just generally feel dissatisfied or incomplete, even if they are succeeding in the game as they're told it is now. There's a funny thing where when you work so hard to succeed in this game, you start to win, and as you do, you realize, ‘Oh, wait, why was I doing this? Was this even a destination worth getting to?’ And then a new search kind of begins.