I want to pivot here to something that you said recently in a Clubhouse room.

Uh oh.

No, no! It’s nothing awful. You said, “It's easy to get caught up in millions of followers. But 400 followers is an insane amount of people. You'd fly to another city to speak at an event with 400 people. 400 people subscribing to your newsletter for $10 a month is a living for almost anybody in the world.” That really changed the way that I think about the creator economy. I’d like to hear you talk about whether it's become easier or harder over time to be able to monetize a hobby with a smaller audience like 400. Is that something that Gumroad uniquely enables, or has it just evolved over time?

I think it's a combination. Certainly Gumroad and other platforms have made it easier. But I do think that the larger shift is that consumers are used to this way of supporting creators more than they were in the past. If you asked somebody 10 years ago how they supported a YouTuber, they would have said that they watch their videos, which they make ad revenue on. But today it's much more complex. You can support people through a newsletter subscription, you could give them money for digital products, you can join their communities. Online courses are another thing that will be absolutely massive. I think the nice thing about COVID is that it really forced people to figure that out. Like, “What is the online version of the offline?” As it turns out, not too different.

---

" We don't want to replace the record label with Gumroad; we want to get out of the way. And I think the top creators know that. " — Lavingia

---

But the other thing I'd say is that it's still very difficult. It sounds easy to have 400 people follow you on the internet. I think one of the issues with how easy it’s become to get started is that it makes people think that it's easy [to actually do]. Like, the technical burden is easier — the cost is zero — but you still have to become a really good writer. That doesn't happen overnight. So that part is sometimes lost on people where they think, “Oh, just because I can build an audience on the internet means that I will.” But no, you still have to spend years getting good at your skill. You still need the thousands and thousands of hours of painting or writing. And I think that sometimes gets lost.

To use your 400-follower example, You could have 400 followers on Twitter, but really only 100 or fewer of those followers are “activated” and engaging with your content. How can a creator get the most out of their audience? How does somebody judge whether their platform is actually big enough to go independent via a service like Gumroad?

I think a lot of it comes down to the fidelity of those relationships, right? I think that generally, creators have a pretty good sense that they should be engaging with their audience back and forth through several modalities. It's kind of like product market fit, right? You should have a pretty good sense of if you're actually solving the problem that your audience has. I think the other thing to point out is that it's unlikely that you’ll have 100 people paying $10 a month, for example. Usually you have 80 people paying you $10 a month, and then you have 10 people paying you $50 bucks a month, and you have one person paying you $300 a month or $1000 a month because they’re your super fan who like wants to sit down with you and have a Zoom call one hour a week. Often what we see is that these people who run newsletters are doing it as lead generation for consulting businesses. So I think it's helpful for people to think about multiple revenue streams. It's very pure, to say, “I'm gonna have 1000 people paying $1 a month.” But the truth is, generally, there's a first class ticket, a business class ticket, and an economy ticket. And those things scale. Because your audience is not all at the same income level, right?

Do you think it's the role of a company like Gumroad to provide tools to help build and develop that audience? Or is it on the creator to build the audience and then go to a platform?

It's funny — people are pretty split on this. A lot of creators, especially the ones who are just getting started or thinking about getting started, like to ask, “Hey, does Gumroad help with distribution? Will you give me sales?” Or they’ll say, “I'm an amazing writer, but I don't have an audience.” To be honest, I'm always a little skeptical of those people. Because if you're a really great writer, you should have some people who want to read that stuff. It also makes me worry because generally people who really like doing something are doing it already. When people are waiting for the panacea, it often means that they actually don't want to do the hard work.

I think most creators don't actually want Gumroad to participate in the discovery. We don't want to become the new middleman. We don't want to replace the record label with Gumroad; we want to get out of the way. And I think the top creators know that. They also know that the economics become very different, right? If we start to drive more and more of their traffic, that gives us the leverage, and we can charge more money. So I always think it's healthy for a creator to have their own audience to be able to communicate with them directly.

As the creative economy grows, how will the role of platforms like Gumroad, Patreon and others develop over the next 10 years?

I think financial services is going to be a big thing that we do probably in the next five to 10 years. Things like helping creators spin up LLCs or help them split pay with their bandmates. I think the difficulty with that is that you just need a lot of scale. There are a lot of things that we could get into with accounting services for creators. However, we're still very small. The number one thing I tell people trying to start creator economy companies is that you need a lot of creators. Gumroad has roughly as many creators using the product as Shopify did when they IPOd. All you are as a platform is the growth of your customers.

I did an interview recently with Austin Rief of Morning Brew, and one of the questions I asked him was, “How does Morning Brew prevent itself from running into the situation you often see where a very popular writer decides to leave and go to Substack to start their own newsletter?” He said that the company needs to create a flywheel where they offer editors, different ways to monetize — all these things to make Morning Brew an appealing place for creators to stay. I want to ask you about the flip side of that equation. Is it the goal of companies in the creator economy to pull creators away from where they’re at and towards their platform?

I think Gumroad’s goal is that we want to provide a really great suite of software that creators can choose to use to basically get leverage over the traditional media industry that they're in. We want to be able to do that affordably, profitably, and sustainably. I think for Substack, they're on a path where, for this to be a success for their new funding round, they probably have to become a multi, multi, multi-billion dollar company. The market’s just not big enough for that yet; they're gonna have to pull people away from other outlets.

But to Austin's point, the truth is that most people don't want to be part of the creator economy, and I don't know if that will ever really change. Most people I talk to on a daily basis are very happy getting paid a salary and getting health care. I think if you talked to most musicians you’d see that the vast majority want to sign with a label because they want to have someone help them do it right. With Gumroad, I want to make it easier and easier for people to choose to go independent, but I understand that no matter how easy we make it, if there are other cognitive burdens that mean most people will never do it. And I hope I’m wrong. [Personally], I can't imagine working for somebody. I worked for Pinterest for eight months and that's the only job I've ever really had and probably ever will. So I just can't fathom working a nine-to-five, But most of my friends can't fathom not doing that.