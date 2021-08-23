Absolutely. Are there any lessons that readers can take from your book that they can apply, you know, to their own financial lives?



There are tons of lessons. One of one of the most valuable to me was from studying someone like Joel Greenblatt who has this extraordinary record, he set up a hedge fund when he was about 27, that over the next 20 years, average 40% a year, which means you turn a million dollars into $836 million. And so I spent a lot of time with Joel. And I was interviewing him at his house in the Hamptons, and I'm like, "Okay, so what's the secret? Well, yeah, how did you decode the market and win this game?" And he said, "Well, it's incredibly simple." He said, "All you're doing it all comes down to this, you figure out what a business is worth. And then you buy it for much less. And that's it."



And so you think about that, and and there's a really beautiful simplicity to it, that the whole game is played by people like Buffett, Munger, Joel Greenblatt, Howard Marks, is to value assets, and then buy them at a discount. But then you think about what actually it takes to execute that the concept of principle itself is absolute simplicity.



But then you start to think about and you think, Well, can I actually value a business? Do I know how to value businesses? am I interested in valuing businesses? And for someone like me, I start thinking, Well, no, I'm a writer. I'm not. I don't have any accounting knowledge. I'm not interested in spending my time looking through the account statements of a company and figuring out whether whether they're lying, whether they're hyping stuff, or whether it's truthful. And so for me, one of the great lessons is to look at the greatest investors and say, well, they're different than I am. They have knowledge and an expertise that I don't have, that they're less emotional than I am. I'm much more fearful and much more more anxious than they are. So then I say, "Well, one of the one of the reasons that greatest investors succeed is that they say you should only play games you can win."



So I start to think, well, picking individual stocks is not really a game I'm equipped to win, so I shouldn't play it. And so there's a really important practical takeaway for our viewers here, which is, you have to have the self knowledge to say, well, do I have these analytical skills? Do I have the the ability to analyze and value a stock? Do I have the temperament to buy it for less, which usually means that it looks awful in the near term, and everyone else hates it? And I don't really so I very rarely to buy an individual stock.



The default position for most people, according to Howard Marks, or Joel Greenblatt, is that most people should index most of their money. And so for me, in counter intuitively, spending all of this time with the greatest investors, has led me to, to do less myself and to say, Alright, well, I should hedge against my own incompetence and fallibility and stupidity and helplessness by only a couple of index funds, so that's a good start. And then let me invest with a couple of a couple of money managers, active money managers, who I believe have a temperament that gives them an advantage and an analytical ability that gives them an advantage.



So that self awareness, I think is actually critical Just as I wouldn't compete in in the Olympics, high bar or high beam or whatever it is, because you know, I am 20 pounds overweight, and I can, you know, barely touch my toes. Actually, I can't even touch my toes. So why would I do gymnastics? It's not a game, I can win. So why would I do that any more than I would do sort of eye surgery on myself. So why should I assume that I should pick individual stocks? So so i think i think that's a really valuable takeaway. I outsource the job to someone who's better suited to win the game.



And yet, this sounds so obvious. But then you look at all of these people who've just set up their account with Robinhood, they're just momentum players. They're just buying whatever is hot, there's no, there's no knowledge there. There's they're not they're not reading through the IPO statements and saying, "Yeah, this looks really scummy. This looks really immoral, or low grade" or no, "there really is something that they've tapped into that that is going to work out." It's just kind of speculating blindly. And so so that for me, just knowing my own limitations, is a really important starting point, because it tells me what not to do.



I was going to ask you about that. You touched on it briefly. What do you think these investors would think of the the meme stock generation and the Reddit people and the crypto people?



Yeah, I was just thinking about this because I was reading an article in the Wall Street Journal about Cathie Wood and Ark and how, you know, she is she is doubling down on on Bitcoin and Tesla. And I keep thinking of something Howard Marks said to me, where he said look on on the whole, when things or people are very successful, it brings in hubris, and, and we tend to overestimate ourselves and overestimate companies. And I remember him talking about this with the FAANG stocks and saying to me, you know, "Will these trees go grow to the sky?"



I don't know, usually things stop growing at a certain point, they stopped growing to the sky. And maybe I'm wrong. And these are the first perpetual motion machines, but but I'm not prepared to bet on it. And Buffett often says, there are certain things where he just puts them in what he calls his "too hard" pile. And when I look at things like Bitcoin, Tesla, stuff like that, yeah, maybe they're fine. I don't know I but, but I know that to use a phrase from Charlie Munger, that it's a standard stupidity, to bet on things that are really hot, and that you don't necessarily understand. So I'm personally not going to do it.

Because I know from Charlie Munger, that my life and my portfolio are going to be more successful if I reduce what he calls standard stupidity. And so, so betting on things just because they're flying is a pretty predictably standard stupid thing to do. Then again, I interviewed Bill Miller recently. He's, he's just made an enormous amount of money on Bitcoin and his he's one of the most brilliant guys I've ever interviewed. I remember him saying to me back in, I think 2001, he had bought 15% of Amazon. But almost everybody thought Amazon was going bankrupt, and all his peers thought he was a moron. And he's like, "yeah, if if they're right, I'll lose 100% of my money. And if I'm wrong, I'll make 50 times my money." And here we are. All these years later, he told me that he's he's personally, the single largest individual shareholder in Amazon, whose name is not Bezos, other than Bezos, and his ex-wife now. And so his ability to go against the crowd with Amazon made him spectacularly rich.



And here again with Bitcoin, or his peers like Buffett and Munger, who he admires tremendously say Bitcoin is rat poison. And his Bill Miller, who I think he told me, his average purchase price was something like #200 to $300 a Bitcoin. And here we are at [$49,795]. Now, so this is part of what makes investing so fascinating is you look at you look at Bill Miller's that on Bitcoin or you look at Cathie Wood and Tesla, and you're like, "I don't know, this is complicated," and really smart people disagree.



But I think on the whole, you're better off focusing on things that are undervalued. I think that's a funny temperamentally, that's a smart strategy. And it means you miss out on certain high flying things, but but that suits my temperament. I'd rather not be rolling the dice on Tesla when it's soaring. And that means you you miss out on some really glorious things.