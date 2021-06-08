Monday.com is set to IPO Thursday, the latest in a string of hotly anticipated public offerings by internet productivity companies like Squarespace. The company’s stock will appear on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol MNDY and will debut at an average price of $132.5 per share, making CEO Roy Mann’s nearly six million shares in his company worth $789 million.

Headquartered in Israel, Monday.com was once part of website development company Wix.com ($WIX) used for internal development, but Mann eventually broke off from Wix to form his own company. Originally founded as “dapulse” in 2012, the company went on to raise $1.5 million in a seed round in its first year. From there, the money kept flowing in: to date, Monday.com has raised $234.1 million, reaching unicorn status in 2019.

Unlike many highly valued startups riddled with debt, Monday.com’s prospectus revealed that the company has only used up a modest amount of its total funds raised. “From inception through March 31, 2021, we have used approximately $121 million of capital to finance our operations, generating more than $2 of ARR for every $1 of capital used in such time.”

Monday.com’s growth in the last two years alone has been staggering. LinkedIn Headcount has increased approximately 312%, now standing at 895 total employees, according to Thinknum data.

Monday.com’s ability to keep costs low has everything to do with the technology the company is based around. “Our cloud-based platform is a no-code and low-code framework,” the company’s prospectus reads. “With the platform’s no-code capabilities, customers can adapt each building block to build software applications and tools that fit their desired use case and evolving needs. This makes the platform both easy to adopt and scale over time.”

Not dissimilar from Wix.com, Monday.com’s “no-code” product means users can customize and manipulate the product by interacting without coding or programming knowledge, instead interacting with simple drag-and-drop UI. The user-generated nature of its product means the company can avoid the difficulties and costs that can come with working directly with clients to modify the service for their systems. With its low costs and rapid growth, it’s easy to see why many on Wall Street are looking forward to the IPO.

Monday’s former parent, Wix.com, made its stock market debut in 2013 at $16.50 per share and currently sits at $271.17 as of market close Tuesday. Eight years later, Monday.com will debut at almost ten times that price, a sign of the increased importance of no-code tools in an increasingly digital economy.

Wix.com’s current status could be viewed as a sign of what lies ahead for Monday.com. The company boasts 5,520 employees on LinkedIn, according to Thinknum data, and its stock price increased sharply thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the digital shift it brought on. On March 16, just as lockdowns took hold across the United States, Wix.com’s stock was valued at $88 per share. Since then, it’s enjoyed a 95.8% increase in value.

About the Data:

Thinknum tracks companies using the information they post online, jobs, social and web traffic, product sales, and app ratings, and creates data sets that measure factors like hiring, revenue, and foot traffic. Data sets may not be fully comprehensive (they only account for what is available on the web), but they can be used to gauge performance factors like staffing and sales.

