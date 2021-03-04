It's been a little over a year since COVID-19 hit US soil. Now, we're witnessing the biggest vaccination campaign in history.

Since vaccine distribution began in the US in December, 82.6 million doses have been given. In the last week, an average of 2.04 million doses per day were administered. More Americans have now received at least one dose than have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

At the time of writing, Alaska has vaccinated the highest percentage of its state population. The first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 23% of Alaskan residents. In rural Alaska, remote villages lack any connection to roads or hospitals, nor do they have access to the ultra-cold freezers needed to preserve doses. Still, Alaska has remained in the lead of America's vaccination efforts.

"Those problems, however, have not thwarted the vaccine's delivery. Instead, bolstered by special shipments for Alaska Native tribes, providers have mobilized a massive effort that's delivering thousands of doses to remote parts of the state," NPR reports. "A fleet of chartered plans has airlifted vials to villages. A water taxi drove doses through choppy seas."

New Mexico follows with 22.1%. South Dakota follows with 21.1%. Press the play button on the chart below to see how the stats change over time.

At least 1,000 New Mexico veterans received their COVID vaccinations on Feb 23. The drive-thru clinic comes before they begin sending the vaccine to their outpatient clinics in rural areas.

The eight states administering the vaccine to the highest percentage of their populations also include North Dakota, Connecticut, Washington DC, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

West Virginia is no longer among the fastest states after racing neck and neck with Alaska for the first weeks of the vaccine rollout. The state enacted a centralized state-run system after calling on the National Guard to help with logistics and organization of the vaccine.

On March 3, President Joe Biden announced the US is "on track" to have every adult in America vaccinated by the end of May.

On March 1, Johnson & Johnson began shipping the first batch of its coronavirus vaccine (almost 4 million doses) to states and pharmacies, just two days after the US Food and Drug Administration gave Emergency Use Authorization.

The US caseload fell 61% in February, its biggest drop yet, but the World Health Organization says cases are on the rise globally.

On February 24, the FDA shared new analyses proving the one-shot coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson provides strong protection against COVID-19. The vaccine had a 72% overall efficacy rate in the US and 64% in South Africa, where a highly contagious variant emerged in the fall and is now driving most cases. The vaccine also showed 86% efficacy against severe forms of COVID-19 in the US, and 82% against severe disease in South Africa, meaning that a vaccinated person has a much lower risk of being hospitalized or dying from the virus.

On February 11, President Biden announced the federal government will purchase 600 million vaccine doses from Pfizer and Moderna to be delivered by the summer. The federal government also announced that it is using the Defense Production Act to address other issues like limited supplies of syringes or protective gear.

In late January, the Biden administration promised to provide states with vaccine supply projections and updates at least three weeks ahead of time, an effort to increase the number of vaccinators and introduce thousands of new government-supported vaccination sites.

