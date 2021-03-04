It's been a little over a year since COVID-19 hit US soil. Now, we're witnessing the biggest vaccination campaign in history.

Since vaccine distribution began in the US in December, 82.6 million doses have been given. In the last week, an average of 2.04 million doses per day were administered. More Americans have now received at least one dose than have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

At the time of writing, Alaska has vaccinated the highest percentage of its state population. The first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 23% of Alaskan residents. Still, most of America is unvaccinated.

Currently, Puerto Rico has administered the first dose to the lowest percentage of its population out of all 50 states. 11.2% of its residents have been given the first dose. Georgia and Utah are moving at the second and third slowest paces, at 12.2% and 12.7%, respectively. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, many Georgia teachers are traveling out of state to get vaccinated.

The eight states that have administered the vaccine to the smallest percentage of their populations also include Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

Out of the eight slowest states, six of them are located in the South. This is a shift from late January, when California, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Illinois were among the states with the most lag.

On March 3, President Joe Biden announced the US is "on track" to have every adult in America vaccinated by the end of May.

On March 1, Johnson & Johnson began shipping the first batch of its coronavirus vaccine (almost 4 million doses) to states and pharmacies, just two days after the US Food and Drug Administration gave Emergency Use Authorization.

The US caseload fell 61% in February, its biggest drop yet, but the World Health Organization says cases are on the rise globally.

On February 24, the FDA shared new analyses proving the one-shot coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson provides strong protection against COVID-19. The vaccine had a 72% overall efficacy rate in the US and 64% in South Africa, where a highly contagious variant emerged in the fall and is now driving most cases. The vaccine also showed 86% efficacy against severe forms of COVID-19 in the US, and 82% against severe disease in South Africa, meaning that a vaccinated person has a much lower risk of being hospitalized or dying from the virus.

On February 11, President Biden announced the federal government will purchase 600 million vaccine doses from Pfizer and Moderna to be delivered by the summer. The federal government also announced that it is using the Defense Production Act to address other issues like limited supplies of syringes or protective gear.

In late January, the Biden administration promised to provide states with vaccine supply projections and updates at least three weeks ahead of time, an effort to increase the number of vaccinators and introduce thousands of new government-supported vaccination sites.

