Prime Day, which took place on June 21, is often paraded by Amazon well before its lead up and well after with press releases touting record-breaking sales numbers. But this time it’s come and gone with much less fanfare than in previous years.

Digital Commerce 360 estimates that while it was still a record-breaking year for Amazon, sales numbers have not kept pace with previous Prime Days. Sales have gone from increasing 45% from 2019 to 2020 down to a 7.6% from last year’s October Prime Day event.

Web traffic to Amazon on Prime Days has stagnated since 2019 despite the increased sales numbers year over year, according to Thinknum data. Prime Day 2019 and Black Friday 2019 peaked at 19.8k and 18.4k daily pageviews per million users. By comparison, this week’s event drew around 15k — just under what Prime Day last year drew in. The last two Prime Days have been dwarfed by Black Friday, which has drawn significantly more users to Amazon’s site than the last two Prime Days.

Even if Prime Day is attracting fewer eyeballs each year, it's resulting in higher payouts for Amazon and third party merchants. If the company can continue to optimize Prime Day and make sure that when users do visit, they spend larger and larger amounts of money, then Prime Day will continue to be a major success for the company and grow year over year.

About the Data:

Thinknum tracks companies using the information they post online, jobs, social and web traffic, product sales, and app ratings, and creates data sets that measure factors like hiring, revenue, and foot traffic. Data sets may not be fully comprehensive (they only account for what is available on the web), but they can be used to gauge performance factors like staffing and sales.

