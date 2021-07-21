When you were putting together this book, you mentioned it was hard to break it down to just six types of failure. What were your greatest challenges in defining them?

The challenge was simplifying it. Hope some people have heard of the hedgehog and the fox. It's one of Aesop’s fables, but Isaiah Berlin is a philosopher who has written a famous essay about the hedgehog and the fox. In Aesop's fable, the parable is the fox knows many things. But the hedgehog knows one big thing. But the fox is a scavenger, it'll hunt and eat almost anything. The Hedgehog just knows how to roll up in a ball and protect itself. Everybody has a different intellectual style. I'm very much a fox, and I've never met an idea I didn't like.

My problem in writing the book is a temptation to connect every concept I've ever run into in teaching and studying entrepreneurship into this stuff. Finding the tension between making it as complicated as I could see, it was, and as simple as it needed to be to get a message across to the reader. Really, actually a lot of fun and challenge as a writer, so I had a blast writing and I had a developmental editor who was a fantastic intellectual sparring partner, you're too simple here. And you're too complicated there.

You did manage to narrow it down to six types of startup failure, which is digestible. What were some of your favorites of those six? What did you find most surprising?

I've seen a lot of MBA graduates launch new food products or new beverages. And there's a million things you need to know if you're going to do that, like, how do you get the packaging so it stands out on the shelf and grabs the consumer’s attention? How do you think about slotting allowances? The retailers will just eat you alive, taking promotion money from you in order to put your thing at the end of the aisle. How much is too much? When do you move from local distribution to try to get into the national chains?

“You're probably going to fail. But it could be a good failure, and you should be proud of that. And then you should go for it.”

One of the other failures in the book is a dating website. It turns out there's a million dating sites out there. 999,000 of them are failures. But the successful ones, if you look at the backgrounds of the people who launched the successful ones, it's not like they've worked in another dating company where they had any profound insight about human relationships. They basically had an idea and they tested it, and it turned out to be a good idea, OKCupid, Coffee Meets Bagel, every now and then one of these works, but most of them fail. You don't need industry experience here. So that was one big surprise.

The other big surprise was what I call a false positive, just like COVID testing. We have all learned about false negatives and false positives — entrepreneurs turned out to be subject to false negatives and false positives. In terms of the early response to whatever they're doing was negative can be tragic, because you get a signal that your thing isn't working, and you throw in the towel. Then two years later, you read that somebody has done a SPAC and they're now a billionaire with your idea. It's like, “I should have kept going.” It can't get worse than that, but that's pretty bad.

And a false positive is the opposite. You get an early signal that this thing is working really well and you rush in the direction of success despite a lack of resources. Jibo is a great example of this. There's often some foaming at the mouth enthusiastic early adopters out there that have just been waiting or they're banging on your door, like “When's the product ready?” If they're not representative of the mainstream customers, you need to build a successful business. You over commit in the direction of the early adopters, maybe with a feature set that's relevant to them, but the mainstream would say, “What do you need?” So it's really pretty surprising how vulnerable entrepreneurs are to the false positive.

When you're doing this autopsy, so to speak, you're saying this is more of a false positive. How is this different from a speed trap?

The speed trap can start with a false positive. Thank you for that insight. That's an example of where the patterns start to tangle up with each other. For the false positive to me as an early stage pattern, baru really never made it past the first couple years. Sometimes a company can fall victim to a false positive but gets so much momentum that it can keep going so it doesn't fail.

A lot of listeners will remember Fab.com as an online retailer of home furnishings. They had a really distinctive design. At the beginning that curator of products, it was a flash sale in the beginning, and they put one thing up for sale a day. A rhinestone encrusted motorcycle helmet, a chandelier made out of martini glasses, quirky and cheeky design stuff. People loved it and they referred it to friends, it's off like a rocket, and venture capitalists put a whole lot of money in at a very high share price, expecting continued growth. Jason Goldberg, the entrepreneur behind it, was a dazzling, charismatic salesperson. So he could sell the vision with passion and conviction.

They raised a ton of money, like no one's arm was twisted, everybody wanted the thing to grow, and they pumped money in. And the first wave of customers, the early adopters were indeed a false positive. But they didn't realize it until they went after the mainstream customers. Whereas the early adopters, everything spread through word of mouth and social media. The next wave, you had to do naturally, were running TV ads, radio ads, and so forth. They were spending on marketing. So the customers are more expensive to acquire, and they're buying less and repeat purchasing less and not doing word of mouth referrals to friends. So they're worth less than they're costing more, you get a squeeze. But the investors and the entrepreneurs think, “Well, we can fix this, there's always confidence that's temporary, we'll sort out how to market more efficiently, and we'll go find better customers,” but they didn't.

So the speed trap, just like the police on the side of the road with a radar gun, this entrepreneur is going fast. Jason doubled down on the problem. He was cloned instantly in Europe, there's an outfit called Rocket Internet in Berlin that will take a successful US startup concept and, almost pixel by pixel, copy it and launch it in Europe. Their gig is basically, “We're going to conquer Europe.” That's like half of the world market. “If you want to ever sell anything in Europe, you should buy our company out. It's going to be tragic if you end up trying to compete with us here after we've gotten established.” Goldberg and his investors said “No, we're not playing.”

“Defining failure turns out to be trickier than it sounds.”

Airbnb had gone through this, Birchbox had gone through this, and Groupon had gone through this. He said, “Somebody's got to stand up to these guys.” And so Jason went pounding into Europe, put like $150 million into building a big Berlin headquarters and watching all over the place. And it just never worked. He did drive the competition out of business. But it was a Pyrrhic victory, it was so expensive and painful that it crippled the company. Meanwhile, the US was not working very well. Eventually the investors will, particularly the dazzling salesperson, put another round in. But at some point, they look at the economics of the profitability of the customers and say, “It wasn't there, it isn't there, we don't see how it's going to get there. So we're not going to put any more money in, and if you're burning through capital, because you're investing in inventory and marketing, boom.”

So it failed really fast. It's the end. This is one of the late stage failures when these things fail. There's a giant steaming grater in the landscape.

How can startups avoid this? It seems like the easy answer would be just don't grow too fast. But how?

I'm a professor, so I get to have clever frameworks. The test in the book is something we call part of the rawi test. I love it. There's some poetic license here. A rawi in Arabic is a reciter of ancient poetry, epic poems. So these failures are epic. So you want to use the rawi test to see if you can avoid them.

Ready, able, willing, and impelled is what it stands for. Ready is basically: Do you have what we call product market fit? You've found a profitable way, maybe not make profit yet, but we can see how in the not too distant future you're going to make profit from these customers and you can continue to do that. The market’s big enough for you to grow at the pace you think you're gonna grow. That's all ready.

Able is: Do you have the team and access to the people and the money you need to grow? Sometimes there's a pace of growth where a lot of the companies in the book went through this. You just can't hire people fast enough and train them fast enough to keep up with the pace of customers you're bringing in.

Willing is usually pretty straightforward. This is for the founders in particular, do you want to go through the personal sacrifices? You are going to be working 80 hour weeks for as long as you're growing at that speed and there is going to be tremendous pressure. Things are going to go wrong and are going to go wrong faster because you're growing faster. Do you want to put up with that pressure, number one, and number two, when you bring in outside money, what you need to do to grow, because you're not making enough money yet to fund the growth in cash flow from the business. Every round of venture capital, you bring in another venture capitalist to join your board of directors. The job of the board of directors, of course, is to hire and fire the CEO. Eventually the investors outnumber the founders on the board. At that stage, if the founder’s not doing the job as the CEO, you can replace them. And it happens a lot. So willing is: Are you willing to give up control of the company in exchange for the capital it's going to take to grow at the pace you want to grow?

Impelled is tricky. Are you in a sector where the nature of the business is going to force you to grow fast? There's this concept called network effects where basically one fax machine — I'll date myself — is useless, two are useful, 200 million start to make each fax machine a little bit more valuable.

We could pick some social networking sites to update the reference, I should probably do that. If you're in a business with network effects, there's gonna be a lot of pressure to grow. Same thing with switching costs, I use the example of the dog walking service, the switching costs are high. If switching costs for customers to move from one service to another are high, if you can grab them before they've signed up for anything first time customers who don't have an affiliation with any, you will invest heavily in marketing and go get those customers because once you've got them, they aren't going to switch, the other service will have to bribe them like crazy and it won't be affordable for the other service.

Are you impelled, if you have these structural attributes like network effects and switching costs that lead to a land grab and a real race? So you run the route, we test ready, able, willing and build. If the answer is no, then you tap on the brakes a little bit and try to slow the growth down.