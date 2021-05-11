Business of Business: I’m here talking to Rachel Greenberg, a startup founder who is doing something a little unusual in that she is discussing experience of a startup that failed. I am grateful to have a chance to get to talk to her a little bit about it. Um, Rachel, um, you talked a lot in the piece about why you opened up about this. But I'm, I'm curious, what kind of response Did you get to it? And did anyone ever caution you against doing this?



Rachel Greenberg: I think it's always hard in the startup journey [to know] when to call yourself a success. Like, is profit successful? Is a certain number successful in terms of users or customers, or, you know, revenue or profit? What is that? And I have had multiple businesses since then that, you know, financially have done well, and one in particular exceptionally well. But it's never really a right answer. Do you talk about the one that didn't do well?

And in my case, I wasn't the only person involved, though I was the majority shareholder, for sure. And I was carrying the brunt of, you know, not just the work, but the burden of if it goes wrong, I had the most to lose, because, you know, I quit a six figure job to go do this. No one else was full time like that on the team. But I was thinking about protecting [a] silent partner, who was a minority equity holder. And I was also thinking of protecting the technical team and the people who were a part of the “not success.”

But at the same time, I thought there was a way to write the piece, without outing anyone, because everyone who had a hand in that business, in terms of at least the technical partners that we had, they were a startup, too. And they've grown and they've improved, and I would hire them back. I have hired them back for other things. And I would recommend them for certain things. It's just when you are new and a startup, and then you partner with other, you know, eager business-to-business startups, it doesn't always work out so well.

So I was, you know, not sure. But the reception was really, really positive. And it got a lot of engagement, a lot of comments. It was interesting to see the people who acknowledged it, and I think they're people who have worked in startups and have their own failures. Some are just thinking about it and are like, “it's nice to see a failure story.” And I agree with that. I think when all you see are, you know, nine figure venture capital raises or billion dollar IPOs. From these non-profitable unicorns, it's a little bit perplexing. I think it's aspirational, and inspirational. But it can also be a little bit dangerous for startup founders to think that's just what happens, right? You start a company, and then at some point, you hit that tipping point, break even, and then you know, you're worth a billion dollars. And that's not really how it works for most companies.

That makes sense. You said in the piece that you were relieved when you finally pulled the plug, and that kind of confirmed your suspicions that that was the right decision. But you also talked about how this is such a cool idea. And it does genuinely sound like a very cool idea very, like on trend, and everything. Do you ever get some regrets? What do you do when these regrets come up?

So I have absolutely zero regrets about pulling the plug, when I did. That said, maybe I could have pulled it sooner. But that experience actually led me into some of my subsequent companies, which did make money or were profitable, or did really well, and then led me into other things that did, you know, much, much better.

And so I without that experience, I could never have gone from investment banking to just I mean, for me, I probably wouldn't have landed on my feet with a profitable company without a failure under my belt. And that's the case for a lot of people. And I don't regret anything about stopping.

But the idea that you're saying, you know, it was a good one. We sat somewhere in between social networking and sweepstakes with monetization for content creators and also monetization in a way for the audience. Fans and in a way people betting on their favorite creator without giving away too much because there's still some IP that the current owner would like to keep under wraps. I was able to at the end package it up and resell to a private operator investor. So it wasn't, you know, all for not.

But even when I did that years later, I felt guilty. And I tried to talk a person out of buying it, but you don't usually talk someone out of buying your company. But I told them all of the challenges. They wanted me to stay on for a bit afterwards to help them work through these horrible technical issues that I told them it was going to be mired in. And even they realize, like, “Oh, this is a big, big uphill battle.”

Now, it's an uphill battle that I think can be accomplished. But this one had a lot of legal problems, because it's that's so close to the sweepstakes, which raises the question of is this legal? Is it an illegal lottery? Is this gambling, and then it's different in different states? So we had, you know, $10,000 retainer on our defensive lawyer. Yeah. So for that reason, it's doable. I think you need a good tech team. In house, preferably, I think you need someone with an understanding of the legal aspect of it. And that doesn't have to be someone in house, but it shouldn't be someone who just quits a six figure job and thinks, “Oh, if I pay this guy, cuz I've got, you know, six figures of savings in the bank, I'll be able to figure it out.”

Because you might, but this to me required much deeper pockets. Even if I got together with, you know, friends and family investors, I don't think a million dollars would have solved the problem. And especially knowing what I now know now about influencers and the creator economy and also influencer marketing, because that ended up kind of leading me in that direction, where I had both failures and successes as well, later on, I realized what's a bubble and what's overpriced, and there's just no way we were going to get out without spending, at least, you know, $10 million to gain traction, and deal with all the technical and legal issues.