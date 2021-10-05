So I think it was described as getting to the root of what makes him tick. What do you think is at the root of that?



I didn't get to know him long enough. You'd probably be more of a person to ask because you actually speak to him. I only get the snippets of the blogs that he sometimes posts from from prison or what a friend might say online. I'm really curious when your book comes out. I think it's gonna be huge. I really want to read it. I just sort of like understand a little bit more of of him and what actually makes him tick. Because the live streams is, you know, like, maybe they're just a character that he's presenting to us as well. That it was a really worthy and an incredible like, odd New York story, too. So I don't know what makes him tick. What do you think make him tick?



He told me right away when I first saw him that he wants to be great. That's what makes him tick. He wants to leave his mark on the world. That's what he wants to do.



Do you think he can be great? This way he interacts with the world, do you think there is a way for him to be great through that?



I think there's a chance. Yeah.



I think there's a chance for everyone to be great. I think he can be great. The world might not see it.



Yeah, I agree. Not maybe until, after, you know, decades later or something.



America loves redemption stories. They love comeback stories. I mean, like the guy's extremely smart. One thing I think he did really well was the Wu-Tang album. I think that was a genius, creative move. And I saw this post that he wrote about the music industry, and how it's like under $50 billion, and that's less than some companies make, the entire music industry. Why aren't we paying for music? Why is music the only thing that is given away for free, when companies are charging for every other product? That's a very bold move to pay that much money for something and hold it. Like, that's art in a weird way. It moved a lot of people. I think people saw a real sliver of extreme genius in that move.



Well, you talked a little bit about this. But yeah, it is it is kind of a slog, it when I initially tried to sell my book, years ago, you know, I encountered people who just wanted to like spit on him, kick him walk away, and that's it. If there was more of a story, they didn't want to hear it. First of all, why did you think there was more of a story and how were you able to convince other people that there was more of a story?



If you think of the landscape and culture and what's happened in the past six years, it's wild, like from a pandemic to cancel culture, you name it, right? It's been an insane six years. I think that's helped. There's a generic version of Daraprim now. I think there was some time needed to help settle some things. I think him having a punishment, like the justice system spoke and he's in jail, and that needed to kind of happen for this story to have a conclusion.

As far as people taking a chance on on a film, I'm just very grateful we've made in that time. We've also made like, seven other movies in that time. So this has been a very much a long stretch movie where the people that are on board, got to see it and really enjoyed it and said, "this is entertaining what you're doing." But it's hard, this business model around a quirky movie. I'll tell you, "don't do it." But also, like, I'm so happy we made this movie I'm so happy that we challenged ourselves to make a very sort of odd movie.



So you mentioned some things about distribution for this film and how that works. Can you explain that and and tell me more about like the business of documentary distribution now?



Yeah, I mean, docs are beautiful. And right now, it's not a coincidence that they've been doing really well in the last 10 years. I mean, you got Hulu, Netflix, Disney Plus. HBO, you can watch "Game of Thrones" are right next to a little thumbnail for a documentary that costs way less than what "Game of Thrones" takes to make. So the barrier barrier to entry for documentaries is really low. We can come up with an idea right now and just start filming, you don't need a script, you didn't need a meeting with any executive producers or studios to try to finance anything, you can just start. And the cameras these days are good enough, and everyone has a YouTube page. So that helps. That means any idea can get started. But it doesn't mean every idea can get finished. And that has been that's the journey.



