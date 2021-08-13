So I'm just gonna push with two specific things. Yeah, so Frank Slootman of Snowflake, so they're maybe like the fastest growing company. He said he doesn't want diversity to override merits. He also added a couple of things, which I think are true, which is publicly, almost no CEO except him says. But privately, many CEOs feel that way. So the so what is your view of that? It's sort of, as if you in your company, if you introduce efforts to diversity, you're inherently sacrificing merits — I'm just picking the best players for the position, regardless if they are all white, so be it?



So I don't disagree...Where I am in is anthropology, understanding human and humanity. And by nature, we are all diverse. I don't think if you did a poll, "have you ever hired someone that wasn't diverse?" No. So I think I, you know, I actually agree with what what that CEO is saying for the simple fact that by nature, we are diverse.



Where I think where it gets messy is just people not understanding diversity isn't a person, like I am not a diversity, you are not a diversity, we are collectively diverse. Now, when it comes down to providing the representation of the diverse set of our humanity, and how that can amplify business, that should be taken into account. But if you have people, if you have two candidates, and one candidate, one candidate is Black, and one candidate is white, and the white candidate, which is never a black and white issue, let me just put it that way, when the white candidate has everything that you are looking for your wish list, you do what's best for the business there. You, you can't go with what you can't just go with what is being threaded as a narrative, you also have to look at the business component.



However, you should also make sure you have space that's created for people that might not fit everything that you're looking for. You need to look for people that add to what you're doing, not fit. So I think that there's a shift there. And with that, it creates this more inclusive environment. I don't think companies should focus on diversity, because diversity is already there. They should be focusing on being more inclusive. And I think that amplifies components of your business that changes everything a more inclusive workplace, contributes to ideas, makes better decisions, all of those different things. And you don't need to go down to skin tone to make sure that happens.



For me personally, it's also the same in my view, and I think there are issues in society, just history happened one kind of way. So I think you've pointed this out, it's white people can be racist, Black people can be racist. Oh, yeah, that being said, history happened one kind of way. So in other words, at least in America, white people enslaved Black...Um, so it's not symmetric. So that's created all kinds of carry-on effects, right? So society has issues. Now as humans, we want to solve those issues, right. But as a business, your opportunities for dealing with things, in my opinion are far more limited than people assume. Business cannot tackle a lot of the problems people are placing at their doorstep. That's I think that's the fundamental problem. So I think, whether it be gender or race or class, there are many inequities that have happened in the world. And business is not in a position to deal with all those problems. You set out to build your business for a specific measure. And you can get distracted from that measure. And although there are many other things that we all agree now company is bad when it can't tackle those problems or we will get lost ourselves and we will die? I don't know what do you think of that?



I can see where you're coming from with this. However, business has the ability to. So OK, I wrote an article called "Why Being an 'Anti-Racist' Company Won't End Racism." In that article, I point out the core reason why it's not going to help if there are forms of oppression in your company, and I list some of those. You have no business going out and posting and talking about anti-racism, none of that, because you currently are a part of the problem. So whether other than you know, rather than companies going outside, you have the humans inside, do all the good there. And guess what those humans will go out and do good.



But what we've had is companies that don't necessarily do that. And so what happens, those people go out, they don't heal. Hurt people hurt people. We spend 1/3 of our lives at work. That is a beautiful opportunity for companies to dedicate a portion of their space to some type of change outside of the workplace. Does it need to be its sole mission? Do you need to post everything? Every time something happens? Absolutely not? Do you need to take a stance on every I don't think companies should do that. And unless they have the bandwidth for it, but they should not be following the next.



Ben and Jerry's is a perfect example. They have the bandwidth to talk about all of those things. If you are a company that can barely take care of your people, what is it? What does the airline say put your mask on first before you offer assistance, because what they're doing is they're causing more problems. And then you have what you have what either have a mismanagement of resources, or they're just trying to copy cat, a bunch of people.



Right after George Floyd got killed, I got a bunch of different calls from companies. And I had one specific call with the VC company, they templated their responses and pass it on to every single portfolio company they had. So templated as in this is how we feel about the changed a few words. You're not doing you're taking up space, where people can actually be utilizing that. It's just performative. So I think a lot of companies have followed this, like, diversity narrative, and they have no idea what they're doing, they should stick to their business and focus on the internal.

I think Mother Teresa had said, and I'm not going to quote this exactly right. But she's like, "if everyone focused on cleaning their doorstep, every doorstep would be clean." You know. And so that's kind of the mindset that companies should be having unless they have the bandwidth. But some, their people are burnt out. underpaid, barely appreciated. So companies like that have no business talking about what's going on on the outside. There's organizations that can really hold that space. So fix what's happening internally. And then, and then go out and try and do that work. Because like, you're right, you because, you know, we like to think As humans, we are very complex in mindset, for example, texting and driving, right? I can text, I can drive. So the brains like we can text and drive? No, we can't. Because what else is happening? You know, there's so many different things. And what about this, we are not accounting for the variable, the humans are the variable.



So businesses have enough to you know, and that's what I work on this the foundation of the culture. And I tell companies before you start working on your [diversity and inclusion] or however you want to call it. You need to work on the culture and what is the culture. It's the evolving survival mechanism that the people use within the workplace to achieve a mutually satisfying goal. And once that's solidified, then you can branch outward.



One final question I had for you. Something I spend, you know, I, like I've been thinking about is, so it kind of goes back to this in general. Let's just say like, let's say we think of like slavery, we think of racism, we think of sexism. The unfortunate thing is that you can hurt other human beings, where you actually can never heal them, even as a dog, you can just maybe try to create the environment so they can heal themselves. In other words, so it's difficult, because, you know, even within our community, let's say, among black people in Nigeria, from Nigeria, from Lagos, when, you know, we're in a Third World country, and I just think of, you know, you think of colonization, I think about things we don't have. And it's easy to sort of focus on all the bad things that have happened to us. While at the same time, we're also imperfect. And there are many things that we say there's a point. So in other words, how, within a community, any community that feels that you're marginalized? How do we talk about personal responsibility of our role for healing ourselves, our associates to our future selves to get it done?



That's a very good question. And it's a question that I least know a lot in the Black community, we felt that somebody did a poll about how do you, like recover from certain types of trauma. It could be any kind, could be losing a job, losing a loved one, losing, you know, whatever. And they gave an option for forgiveness and forgiveness was the less chosen one. Nelson Mandela said, "If I walked out with bitterness and hate in my heart, I would still be in prison."



Our society does not glorify forgiveness. It glorifies revenge. That concept of karma, is really fascinating, because karma actually, if you believe in it, is a Hindu belief of reincarnation, which technically means it's not something that's happening in this lifetime. It's happening after you come. So we use karma wrong anyway. So that's another, you know, kind of topic to dive in later, but we don't.



To heal, it has to hurt. Our wounds teach us that if you ever get like a cut, you got that period where it's just hurting, it's healing. The fever is the body's way of dealing with the sickness. There's birth. My most uncomfortable components of having a baby during birth, is the process in which the birth is happening. We don't honor that enough. We don't sit in that enough, we, we use a lot of our technology to mask distract cyber zombies, different things like that.



I'm saying all this to say, the answers are always inside of us. And we are we are spiritual beings in physical form. And when we detach ourselves from what we truly are, and we pack ourselves with labels, you know, we will negate once you label me, you negate me. Once you are labeling yourself, you negate all of the things that are needed to process and comprehend and flow through healing. I am tell you, that the healing process for me is not fun. Because it's releasing of the ego releasing of the ego, releasing of the ego. And the ego doesn't want you to heal. It wants you to hang out with misery and doubt, and all of those, you know, negative emotions that don't really serve us.



And so if more people spent time with forgiveness of themselves and others and then of others, we would start to see a shift in the way that we think about things if, you know if Nelson Mandela didn't go into prison, this calm, beautiful human that we saw when he got out, he went in just angry and upset. And it was through the death of the ego. And the enlightenment of the internal, his internal being that he was able to come out the way that he was, you know, kick it with Desmond Tutu, and help Hill, South Africa from an from a very, like, horrible. We talked about segregation. In America, apartheid was horrible.



So I think if we leaned more towards the poets, and the, the philosophers and the, our own internal gauge, we can start to see the the, the the breadcrumbs, that life is trying to lead us towards that it's not about what society paints as glamorous or what you can scroll through on your Instagram feed. It's about you being on your own personal legend. And following that, despite the things that are happening with you, and that's, you know, it's not easy.



It really is not easy, but with the concept of ease, you can do it. I mean, you you come from Nigeria, from Lagos, like, we I know, you're here to talk about me, but I know you have a story to like, and the way and the common thread between us other than our humanity, is that we decided to heal, and move forward. And we will continue to do that for the rest of our lives. It doesn't just stop. So that's what I would say is start with that forgiveness of yourself. And then it just opens up more like, Oh, I have now started to heal, it hurts. But I am healing and, you know, it's, I've practiced this a lot. And I actually have a like a little formula that I use to help me heal with certain things. Because sometimes I am an analytical kind of thinker. And that sometimes gets in the way. But it really this helped me process what needs to be done.



