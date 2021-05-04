What have been some challenges and rewards working with child stars? Who else on your roster fits into that space?

We have a big family contingent. So I think Vlad and Nikki would be the only business that we're in that I would call squarely preschool today. We're going to expand that in partnership with Vlad and Niki over time, where we bring in more creators and help leverage Vlad and Niki's reach and expertise to build more opportunity for other creators. But we've got a lot of family channels that have kids, but really are a co-viewing experience where kids watch it, adults watch it. The Royalty family, the LaBrant family, the Onyx family. The challenges are, they're vlogging their life. They need to remain connected with the audience. They have ups and downs, they have emotions and it can be challenging at times, as well as rewarding. Building an infrastructure, so that they can create the amount of content that they need to create, while also thinking about the business that they need to build, while also being a family, it presents a list of challenges that we need to navigate.

How do you help them build their brands, especially as these children grow up? How would you restructure their brands?

I think it's very case specific. There is no one-size-fits-all for these creators. What their brand ends up being is very determinant by who their audiences are, what they want to build, and the type of content that they're creating. In the case of Vlad and Niki, one of the things that we're working on is, how do we create an animated show where Vlad and Niki don't age? Essentially, they could live on forever if it's successful. How do we start to develop other children in their ecosystem so that it's also not so heavily reliant on Vlad and Niki in particular? So IP extensions, franchise building, the way that Disney does it. Creating universes with other people to sort of mingle in and out of is something that we're really interested in, in particular, around Vlad and Niki.

It's sort of similar with the family channels. How do we create content that the audience responds to that's akin to what it is they're doing, but isn't necessarily always reliant on [the family] being in front of the camera? And how do we diversify their revenue streams? If you're always beholden to the YouTube algorithm, you're on this hamster wheel. But if you are creating passive and recurring revenue streams from other arenas, whether that be memberships subscriptions or consumer products, you don't have to be so reliant on that constant content output and the YouTube algorithm.

Recently, YouTube changed its guidelines for children's YouTube channels. For one, kids content can no longer run targeted ads. Has that affected some of your clients?

All of the clients, yeah. I think that you need to really identify if you're a “made for kids” channel. It's a little gray to figure out what exactly needs to be marked “made for kids” and what doesn't. And YouTube ultimately has the control over what they feel is made for kids and what isn’t, but content that is marked “made for kids” does not monetize as well as content not “made for kids” because of what you just said. They can't run targeted ads, they can't collect information because of COPPA rules. And so the premium nature of the ad inventory isn't quite as high as stuff that isn't “made for kids.” So you have to do two or three times the volume to get the same amount of revenue you would get if it wasn't “made for kids” content, which is why it's important to create more revenue streams and not be beholden to just that.

"The next billion-dollar companies will be built around talent. They'll have personalities. They won't be Procter & Gamble, the faceless corporate company."

How do these children and families harness influence and attention?

Again, I think it's different for each. I think Vlad and Nikki have created this really colorful, robust, imaginative world that kids really respond to. They lean into some of the trends and the hot toys, and they create this escapism for children. I think [Ryan’s World] did the same thing with opening the toys, right? Originally, when it was Ryan's toy reviews, there was that wish fulfillment. I think there was a psychological study where kids’ brain waves were measured and they got the same joy out of watching Ryan open the toys as they would opening their own toy. So I think harnessing that has been has been really helpful for a lot of these family creators. And creating, I don't wanna say sensationalist, but really over-the-top, compelling, identifiable and relatable content has really helped them.

What is it been like working with these families and children? Do you help come up with the content?

I think it varies. Most of them got to where they are because they're extremely self-sufficient creative producers of content. Oftentimes, we don't come in and produce content for them. Sometimes we’ll offer ideas here and there in terms of what the trends are to maybe hit the algorithm a little bit more and optimize content. Is it too long? Is it too short? Where are people dropping out? We'll do data analysis around content that helps inform their creativity. Where we would plug into creative is, is there an opportunity for upstreaming? A television show? And how do we package that and put that together? What are the other opportunities outside the day-to-day that we could plug into? In other cases, we do have clients that are great personalities, but don't really have the capacity to produce content or know what to produce. In those scenarios, we'll come in and we'll actually build a team to produce the content and do the creative and all of that sort of stuff. That’s less so on the family side and more for other types of influencers.