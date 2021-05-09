Business of Business: So Dimitri, can you talk about your past experience and how it led you to to founding Koji?



Dmitry Shapiro: Yeah, so in 1984, I went to the movie theater with my dad, I was 14 years old. And we saw the movie "War Games" with Matthew Broderick, and I left that movie theater saying, "Oh, my God, I need a computer." And, and so I got into computers right after that movie. And even though my degrees in electrical engineering, I've never done a day of that. I've always done software.



So I worked on sort of a bunch of different things in the past, I built Fujitsu's web team from [1995 to 1999]. And then I, I found that a company called Akonix which was a cybersecurity company, raised $34 million for that, and built that up over five years, ended up selling. And then I founded another company called Veoh Networks, which was one of the major competitors to YouTube. [Then I became] CTO of MySpace Music.

And then I went to Google and spent four and a quarter years at Google, working on social products and some other products and then left in 2016, to co-found what's now known as Koji. And, you know, we're just kind of out of out of a long beta coming out and taking this thing to market and really excited about what we've built and, and are about to unleash on on folks.



Can you explain a little bit about what Koji is? It looks like it helps people build stuff. Is that a fair description?



That's a that's a great description. It's actually a perfect description. That's somewhat ambiguous, though. It's right. But more specifically, it's focused on this thing that today, we live in a world where we love social media, we spend the vast majority of our time inside of just a few apps on our social media apps on and, and so the average user now uses multiple networks. And what Koji does is write something called the Link in Bio, think of it as like a personal homepage that lives on on the internet. And from that personal homepage, you can customize a put links to all of your other services that you use. And from those services link back to the global sort of canonical personal homepage of yours.



Koji not only provides that, but also provides an app store of what we call add ons. Think of it as like modules that you can add to your profile. There's hundreds of them already. So there'll be thousands of them, because they're created by both our developers and independent developers. It's like an app store for these little modules. And they're there to sort of supercharge your profile with all kinds of features.

But one of the most popular ones, people are adding a tip jar. And so people visiting your Link in Bio, can just express themselves and say "thank you." It allows you to put a dollar amoung in a message. And the most important part of that, of course, is the message you can think of the dollar amount as sort of being like a volume knob for the message. And so it's amazing when you allow people to do that.



[People say] "before you had this capability, I had no way of telling you how valuable your work has been to me, changed my life perhaps." That little thing that might seem like a tip jar is so much more than that. It's a new form of digital interaction.



Then there are other forms that allow you to you know, sell premium images or videos kind of like OnlyFans, or fulfill custom video requests...These are just modules that live on my profile and everybody's profile and people showing up there just have all those features available to them. Nothing to install, no new networks to join. No need for me as a creator to tell my fans right now, "Hey, I know you like my content on Instagram, but because I want to offer some premium images or videos, I now have to ask you to go download another app, create an account, put in your credit card, follow me there, because that's where I'm going to be posting some other stuff." That's crazy. This says You don't need to do any of that. Engage with your fans in brand new ways...I hope that made some sense.



I think so. So it's kind of like sort of an interface. Or maybe. you can just add stuff or maybe a button or something like that. And then you don't have to tell people about it.



Yeah, another way of looking at it this: So apps have changed our lives, right? We get the launcher, the home screen, right and onto it, we choose from the App Store, what apps we want to add to our own interface facing us. You can think of Koji is doing the same thing. But facing outwards, where your Link in Bio your personal homepage is like a launcher onto which you put various apps, these modules, not for you to use, but for other people to use to engage with you. And those might be for just messaging, or they might be transactional, or they might be multimedia, meaning there's already hundreds of them.



You can just go to our website, and you can see all these modules are there new ones being added weekly. Soon, there'll be multiple ones added per day. And we've got over a dozen in a queue that are waiting for release because we don't have time to to release them yet. So cool. Lots of innovation on what you can do in your Link in Bio, across all the networks, including make money. And indeed there are people that are making you know, not yet millions or hundreds of thousands of dollars, but there are people making thousands of dollars a week using Koji on their LinkedIn bio.





