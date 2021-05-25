The Business of Business: First off, I'd love to hear about what made you start this account and what inspired you in the first place.

Clyde Taylor: Well, you have to go back to the first weeks of the pandemic, March, April of 2020. I was on the phone a lot with my girlfriend, now fiance, who's in Vancouver, Canada. So we are separated by a border and a pandemic, we had just been together in early March, and things were shutting down, and we both had to get back home, and when we got back home, they closed the border. And it took us a while to even figure out what was going on. But we're on the phone a lot.

We're both news junkies, we're watching way too much cable television. And we're just sort of making comments to each other about people's decor, about their backgrounds. And, you know, “what do you think of that one? How do you like that one? Did you see Michael Beschloss?” “Yeah, so he's the best so far, I give him a 10.”

It just started out, like, “Let's just create a website. Let's just start rating people's rooms on a one to 10 scale,” and it took off pretty quickly. It's gotten to the point where we're working on the official Room Rater handbook, we have a literary agent. And we have a pretty good belief that we will have a book deal to announce in the next month or two.

Excellent. Okay. Well, congratulations.

So that will literally be the next chapter.

You said it took off quickly. Did you expect it to garner so much attention?

I thought it was a good idea. And I've done other Twitter accounts. So I had some level of frame of reference. It took off more quickly than I had anticipated. I thought the idea for it was really solid. And it worked pretty well.

My fiance's name is Jessie. And she and I — she's the Canadian half. And if people know the account, you'll notice that there's a lot of Canadian content on the account. So we’re still doing the account together.

So it’s most of North America represented there.

Yeah. And we were starting to bring in — we have a contributor who sends us material from Brazil. We've always tried to do a bit from the UK. We've tried to have a little bit of an international appeal to it. But our go to is still US cable television.

So why @ratemySkyperoom? Why not @ratemyZoomroom? That seems like the more obvious choice.

I have to take responsibility for that. I am, like, the least technical person you're going to talk to today, you know, I'm 57. I'm a Luddite. I'm a late adopter. When we were coming up with a name, we just called it Room Rater. But why it became @ratemySkyperoom for whatever reason, I was personally more familiar with Skype than Zoom. I wasn't technically savvy enough or market savvy enough, perhaps, to know that Zoom was more of a thing than Skype was. So that I would call it an early pilot error, and that's how most people think of it as, as Room Rater. If I had to do it over again, I don't think I would do Skype or Zoom in the handle. I would do something just about room rating.

“That's what made it appealing, is that we were showing what everybody else looked like in their real lives, and it made people relatable.”

Right? It would be more universal. So what are some of the weirdest things that you've seen in these rooms? Anything stick out, anything memorable?

I've always been a Star Wars fan, but I personally was not familiar with these great big Lego Star Wars kits, you know, everyone from Justin Trudeau to you know, I can't think of some of the others, but I've been introduced to some really great LEGO sets. I remember with my kids having Legos and stepping on them and, but they were always little, very childlike constructions. I never saw these. Those have always been fun.

We've seen suits of armor. We always like seeing the kids and the grandkids pop in. We like seeing the photobombs with dogs. Those are just things that have an appeal, that makes the person instantly relatable.

It's good to represent who you are, your room, you don't want like three pieces of generic hotel art and a beige couch. The room you present to the world is your chance to tell your story to your to your audience, you know, whether that be on CNN or whether that's on YouTube? You want your room to reflect who you are.

You mentioned hotel art and things like that — Are there any other bad trends you see like that? Is that common?

People have their own tastes, and we don't really talk about the art, in terms of its relative quality, per se. Most of the art that we see is really quite good. There's not much that I would see that I would say is like, you know, bad art, but that's not really what we like, just that people are trying to express themselves with art. We'll leave it for others, or maybe another Twitter account to actually judge the art.

It seems like it's more about the effort that they put in rather than taste.

Very much. So I mean, we have one guy that we see all the time on Morning Joe. He's like a hedge fund guy, he's a wealthy individual. And, you have some lovely prints. You could have told me they were so and so's and you got them on eBay, I mean, they're very nice. They present well, they're great colors, they're good shapes. I can't really see them clearly enough, but they're very effective. Well, he has some Matisses in his background, but they're actually Matisses.

Well, to me, that would be a 10 out of 10 immediately.

He has the Matisse, and it's quite nice, but you don't have to have the original Matisse right now. I bought some prints on canvas on Wayfair for $60. There's a Paris scene and a New Orleans scene that I like very much. And I think I paid about $60 or $70 apiece for them.