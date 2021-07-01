The Business of Business: So right now you are no longer doing day to day product strategy, right. So you're mainly writing about these things and giving talks and webinars and things. What prompted you to leave the trenches?

Gibson Biddle: So I was a product leader for about 30 years. And I always envisioned I would stop working when I was 52. And that I would have the time for skiing and backpacking and windsurfing and triathlons, etc. So I stopped working at like 53 — my pals described me as semi retired, which is an adequate way of describing how I spend my time.

For the last five years, I did experiment with different ideas. I was a three-day-week product leader at NerdWallet. And then Metromile and Life360. And all those companies were very healthy. That was me experimenting and hacking. But now I largely focus on helping product leaders to become world class product leaders. I do that through writing, teaching, through product strategy, workshops, exact events, and lots of talks all over the world, which is great fun.

What are some of the more surprising things you've learned from your own experiences reflecting back on all these years in product strategy and teaching?

The main thing after you stop working full time, you have time to reflect, you have time to write, which I'd never done before. The way I think about the world now is I'm always working with product organizations, and getting to focus on three things.

First, helping them to develop a plan. And that's what product strategy looks like. But that's sort of a fuzzy vision of the future, because the second thing I focus on, I call it consumer science, and that's helping them to experiment with multiple hypotheses. Because now if you're lucky, a little bit more than half will work. And then the third thing that I focus on is culture.

“Culture is amazing. Because if the values, skills, and behaviors are understood, people can make great decisions without even talking to each other.”

So all these companies need to create an environment where people are willing to take on risk, they're open for experimentation. And in the long term, you're hoping that these individuals will develop great judgment about making great decisions about people, product, and the business. And it turns out culture has a really helpful way of making that happen. Most companies, as they get big, they put in processes and roles, and bright and talented people don't like processes and roles. So culture is a way of describing your values, the skills and the behaviors you look for in individuals.

And then individuals can oftentimes make great decisions independently without mind numbing, suffocating processes, which is the trap that many companies fall into if they get big. So my short answer is I'm always working with companies to help them develop the product strategy to plan, to help engage in this consumer science, experimentation, and high cadence experimentation, and then getting them to be thoughtful about culture, and how it can help create a world class organization.

I'd love to hear about your time with both Netflix and Chegg, and the changes that you made and what happened in those five years at each of those companies.

So I started at Netflix in 2005. And then in 2010, I went on to my next startup, which is Chegg. Chegg is a textbook rental and homework help company that went public at the tail end of 2013.

They don't sound the same, but they're pretty similar for me. For me, they're both examples of what I love to do. I look for startups, for the proof of concept that are ready to scale, and then I help scale them. I actually don't think of myself as a starter. I wasn't engaged in either of those companies at the very beginning. When I showed up, there was kind of a proof of concept. And at Netflix, it was a transition from that starter team into the builder team as you scale.What I helped to do is provide a level of discipline. So one of the things that I realized when I joined Netflix, the average tenure in my role before I showed up was like four or five months. So I'm like, “Well, this must be a tough job.”

It turned out that the starters weren't really on board with this notion of consumer science to better living through math and A/B testing. But if you ask Reed Hastings, the CEO, what he wanted his legacy to be, it wasn't to create a worldwide streaming empire, it was to perpetuate this idea of consumer science, as he would say.

I focus a lot on product strategy. I focused on some, probably eight high level hypotheses, and four or five of them were right, and three or four of them were wrong. And that's just the way it works. Stuff that worked — personalization, it's been a long and important journey for Netflix, that helped improve retention. In the old days, it was a DVD by mail company. And the key insight was, the faster you got a disc to the customer, their DVD in the mail, the happier they were, it really didn't have anything to do with the website. So we went from like 20 hubs delivering DVDs around the country in the United States, to the equivalent of 100 by 2009 or so. But that strategy was all about instant. And it certainly was helpful for DVDs. We launched streaming in January of 2007. They weren't very good. But that was enough for us to begin to learn about what would work and what would not work.

Let's see, some failed experiments. So I just told you personalization worked, instant worked. If you were in Silicon Valley in 2005, because of the surge, that success of Facebook, everybody would want to know what your social strategy was. We had one, and our theory was, we would connect you with your friends on Netflix, and you would get great movie ideas from your friends. And then you wouldn't want to leave because your friends were still there.

In my language, I'm always looking for ways to delight customers in these hard-to-copy margin enhancing ways — margin just means make money. But the social strategy of this “Friends” project — you can get great movie ideas from your friends — we're creating a hard-to-copy network effect. And then the margin, if you were delighted, you might stay with the service longer.

So in 2005, about 5% of our members quit every month. Today that number is like 2%. Anyways, turns out “Friends” didn't work. And you could not have predicted that, because actually social works pretty well for music as well. But the real key insight after pounding our heads against the wall for a few years: Your friends have sucky movie taste. That's a problem. We thought we could fix it with algorithms. And then the second problem is you don't really want your friends to know everything you’re watching. So you know, last night I was binge watching Cake Boss. Like, you don't really want your entire network to know that.

The discipline, it's really about embracing the A/B testing and consumer science, having these four sources of data. You’ve got qualitative focus groups, usability, surveys, you dig in the dirt of the existing data, and then you have the results of A/B testing. So that's what I mean when you bring discipline to an organization to help it scale.

Chegg was pretty similar. It was a startup with a proof of concept that was ready to scale. It was the hardest startup I've ever seen. They flailed for like six or eight years before they even got around to VC funding. They started as a sort of Craigslist for students. Like if you wanted to buy a used couch from other students. It's not a good idea. But they arrived at this idea of textbook rental 2008, 2009. And when I joined them in 2010, I went to the San Jose State mailroom. It's 20 miles away from me in California. And it was just full of these big orange boxes. And so it was obvious that students were getting a lot of value renting textbooks instead of buying them when I joined there.

“My definition of leadership is inspired communication of a vision.”

I mean, here's another tactic of my discipline, I always sort of outline a product vision. So the product vision at Chegg was we were going to get big on textbook rental, and that was happening. And then my fuzzy vision, three, four or five years out, we were going to lead the next chapter of Chegg, which I naturally thought was going to be e-textbooks, right? It's very analogous to red envelopes, the DVDs are going back and forth in the mail at Netflix, and then they transition to streaming. At Chegg, these orange boxes were going back and forth in the mail, and then we transitioned to e-textbooks. Except I was wrong.

So if you look at the industry today, for a variety of reasons, e-textbooks still haven't really started. So that left me scrambling. I recast the vision, “We're going to get big on textbook rental,” that happened. And then as a placeholder, I said, “We're going to lead high margin digital services,” which really doesn't mean anything, except we're going to get into digital. And we actually bought six companies in parallel. And one or two of them worked out and the thing that worked was this concept of homework help. So today Chegg has this thing called Chegg Study. Students are paying about $15 a month for a variety of homework help.

For both Netflix and Chegg, COVID was good, right? You know, because in the case of Netflix, everybody's watching movies. And then in the case of Chegg, everybody was online, and it just exploded. If you think of me as having a little business, I did 150 talks, workshops, and events this past year, all virtual. I learned, and I'm confident that these virtual experiences were just as effective as in person, which was way cool. Anyways, I'm just trying to give you a sense of what is pretty common when you arrive as a product leader at a startup with proof of concept that's ready to scale. And then what happens with me is usually around after five years, the job is handed over to — I call them super scalers. For instance, at Netflix, I wouldn't have been the best person to run product circa 2010. I was lucky, I took statistics when I went to business school, like one course. But by that time, Netflix needed somebody in product who had a PhD in statistics right?

The same thing at Chegg — super happy, helped take the company public. And by that point, I was like, “Huh, I better get my miles and backpacking and skiing before my knees give out.” So that's the last five years. It's been a very wonderfully flexible life for me, which I really enjoy.

Do you ever wish that you had been there to see Netflix take off once it started doing original programming or Chegg take off a little more once e-learning had become more popular?

From my perspective, when I joined Netflix, they had between 1 and 2 million members. So I saw it take off to 20 million. And from my perspective at Chegg, gosh, we probably went from 200,000 customers, students to a neighborhood of 5 to 10 million. So, from my perspective, it really frickin’ took off.

Honestly, the experiment is the same. Like I had a red Netflix backpack. And when I went through security, when I was first there, nobody cared. And then after five years like, “So you're from Netflix.” So that feels good enough for me, both Netflix and Chegg. And then of course, you know, I have failed startup stories.