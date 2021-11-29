How exactly does your company's...revenue structure work? Who pays you? Is it the employers? Is it the applicants? Is it some combination of the two, and how, I mean, without necessarily giving away too much about your actual finances and so on how viable a business has Praxis been? So?

95% of our revenue comes from participant tuition. Tuition is $12,000. You can either pay it up front, or we have a loan plan with a lending provider where you can put down a deposit of $1,000 and then start making monthly payments about halfway through the program. So it gives participants more flexibility, makes the program accessible for those [who] just aren't in the position to drop $12,000 on tuition. Our participants, through the apprenticeship that they land, they're starting at, on average, $35,000 to $40,000. So you're earning more in the first six months on the job than you pay in tuition in total.

We [also] collect placement fees from our core business partners that we work with on a regular basis. That can be anywhere from $1,500 to $3,000 that they're paying Praxis to hire someone from our program. So that gives them private access to our talent pool, they get a first look at our candidates, etc. But the vast majority of our revenue comes from participants; that's where our bread is buttered. If we're not providing a great program experience to our primary customers, the individuals doing the program, then everything breaks down from there. So we're very much obviously accountable to them.

As far as the business goes, since 2016, we've been self-funded and profitable. We've grown from doing 15, 20 participants in our first couple of years on an annual basis. We're now doing 100 to 120 participants a year, and every year there's more people seeking out alternatives to college. So [we’re] really excited about the next three to five years and the decade ahead. Everything to do with COVID has kind of accelerated that trend of individuals moving away from college. Over the past year, since last summer, when it became clear [that] the whole “Zoom University” situation was going to continue going into fall semester last year, we've had more high-quality applicants than ever. [...] There's more and more people [who] are just open to pursuing other alternatives than just feel like college is the only option if you want to be successful in life.

Looking ahead, you've talked about how you guys focus [on] tech startups and so on. Praxis—obviously, you’re a business, and the bottom line matters. But it sounds like you're all also kind of on a mission to open up a lot more alternative paths to success for young people that go beyond spending four years in the...I guess you could call it the academic rat race [laughs], and jumping through a lot of a lot of the hoops that come with that, and spending a lot of money on higher education. How viable do you think that is for young people who want to go into different fields?

For example, if you're a high school graduate who's not crazy about the idea of going to college, but you're not trying to go to work in the business world, necessarily. You're more interested in doing—I don't know, it could be something more in the arts, or architecture, or some of those professions that are traditionally understood to require a college degree just as a credential matter, or as a matter of getting the licenses that you legally have to get. For example, I went to law school before I went into journalism. Not necessarily in terms of how you scale your business, Praxis in particular, but in terms of the overall vision that it represents: How widespread do you see it becoming in society as a whole? Is it more just a question of, “College is right for some folks and not right for some others, and we're just in that niche where we're trying to appeal to those for whom college isn't the best choice, but to each, his or her own”?

My hope—and this is a hope that I'm optimistic about—is that over the next decade, you're going to start to see more and more viable options to get into different types of career paths. Right now, it's college, and then maybe trade school, essentially. Or maybe you're some entrepreneurial prodigy and you just go off and do your own thing—you know, the next Steve Jobs [or] Bill Gates, that whole stereotype and what not.

First of all, college isn't going anywhere anytime soon. I think there's definitely potential for it to lose its market position. If you look at how to get your career started, college as an institution essentially has a monopoly on that for most people. I think you'll start to see more and more formal programs. What's the Praxis version of people trying to become, you know, get into architect[ure], or pursue arts and stuff. I believe you'll start to see more and more alternative programs pop up. We're starting to see that already. I think it's easiest to kind of start in the business world, in the tech world, because they have pretty low barriers to entry. There's no legal barriers to entering the business world; if you can program, then you can go work at a tech company as a software engineer. [So] I think you'll start to see more and more options.

When we think of college, we think about who's a good fit for college. [The thinking is,] “If you're smart and you have any level of ambition, you should probably go to college.” And [when it comes to] the people that we think about right now that shouldn't go to college, it's like, “Oh, you're you're not intellectual enough, or you're not gonna be successful in college. You can go find a trades job or do something, you know, like that.” I think you'll start to see, on an individual basis, more people that historically would be the types of people who would go to college, no questions asked, just opt out and just start working and figuring things out on an individual basis and not necessarily go to a formal program as a college replacement. Maybe they'll take some online courses here and there to learn specific skills. But you know, I think it will be just less institutionalized.



“I wouldn't be surprised if, over the next decade, we see tons of colleges shut down...it's insane how many universities and colleges exist in the U.S.”

But I mean, college will be here. Especially in the US, a lot of small-to-medium-sized private liberal arts universities are definitely in financial trouble with the pandemic and everything. So I wouldn't be surprised if, over the next decade, we see tons of colleges shut down—and then you kind of see the big prestigious schools [and] larger state universities survive, but there could probably be a contraction of the number of universities. It's insane how many universities and colleges exist in the US; I don't think people realize just how many there are.

I'll say it this way: When Praxis started, it was very much seen as this radical thing to opt out of college and not go that route for the typical person that you think about that's a good fit for college. I think over the next decade, it will become normalized, and you won't be looked at as a total weirdo or crazy person if you're doing something other than college. So I think that's the first step in normalizing it. Ideally, that would put pressure on college[s] to step up their game.

I think people don't do enough to question, What are the actual outcomes of college? From a debt perspective, the average student debt in the US is $37,000, and on average, it takes people 20 years to pay off that debt. That's a huge handcuff as you get your life started. Most people don't graduate if they go to college. I was reading the other day, over 40 to 45% of 2020. college grads are still looking for full time employment. That's a huge percentage! So I think there [are] more people just looking at college, and...it's not even about, “Oh, I don't like school; I don't like the environment.” We're getting more and more applicants that are just [coming] from a pragmatic perspective. It's like, “Yeah, college doesn't seem like a worthwhile investment to me. I feel more confident [that] I can figure things out without spending the four to six years that it takes to graduate and...going into the debt and stuff.”

So it's, it's already starting to happen. It's crazy how much the trends have shifted since we started Praxis versus now. We have more parents reaching out to us than young adults that would be doing the program, because they're trying to help plan for their teen’s post-high school plans and everything. And I think we're starting to see parents of teenagers now have the experience, the negative experience of college debt [in] their own lives, so they're more likely to consider other options for their family. When my parents were going to school, college was extremely affordable. And so, even if it wasn't necessarily what made them successful, it wasn't necessary. It was a safe bet to go; you're not going to be harmed [by] college. Whereas I know plenty of people [who] are smart, talented, [and] they're...delaying typical life milestones like getting married, buying a house, having kids, because they have student debt to account for.

And even if it's not that, most people coming out of college have to take certain salaried positions because you have that debt to start paying off now. So you're going to be funneled into larger corporate jobs rather than...pursuing your own personal interests—or maybe taking that risky job at a smaller company where they can't pay you as much, but hey, you don't have a lot of expenses right now, so now's the time to do that. Now's the time to prioritize pursuing your own interests and learning new things, etc. So I think the biggest advocate for not going to college is college right now.