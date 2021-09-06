Business of Business: So Dickie, you have an interesting resume. You work as an investment professional, but you also run an online writing course, where you help people be better writers on the internet. How did you get started doing that?

DB: It goes all the way back to the start of 2020. I'd been reading all these books, and listening to podcasts and all these things, and kind of thought, "I have all this information. It's not going anywhere. It's kind of just being stored in the back of a notebook somewhere." And I wanted to start sharing it. So I started a newsletter that basically summarized all the podcasts and books and whatever articles I'd read that week. And so that was the beginning of 2020. I'm still doing it today, and I found just the number of opportunities and friendships and just fun I had doing it was something I wanted to help other people do as well. And so there's a bunch of different steps that got to where we are now. But it was really just the positive experience I had, and getting other people to do that.

How big is this now? Like, what are the metrics you can give me?



So we have about 1,200 students who have taken Ship 30 for 30 in the past. That blew my expectations away for sure. What's cool about it is it scales pretty well in terms of how many people could do it. And I think 1,000 or 10,000, could do it at once, really, because it's a 30-day writing challenge at the end of the day. Now there's kind of more to it. But yeah, it's it's definitely been faster growth than I ever thought. It's pretty cool to look back on it as we kind of lap the one-year point soon.



Can you explain that 30-day writing challenge? How did that come together?

The original thing for it was I wanted to start writing every day. I've been publishing a weekly newsletter for a while. And I wanted to start doing it every day. So I tried and I went about seven days on my own trying to do it. And then I realized that there was no way I was going to be able to stick to that on my own. So I went on Twitter and just said, "Hey, is there anyone who wants to do this with me?" To kind of have some public accountability. And it was overwhelming, the response — the number of people who are like, "Yes, I've been I've been looking to do this forever."

So it kind of emerged organically out of solving my own problem. And then the the 30-day part was just long enough to form a habit, do it consistently. I feel pretty good about how we went about just building the habit. The results kind of spoke for themselves. You work through so many ideas during that time that you get a lot of clarity for things you're interested in. There are things you maybe assume you're interested in, but are really aren't..after six days, you just kind of run out of things to write about [on that topic]. So it's a pretty cool kind of personal exercise on top of getting to meet a bunch of other friends and have fun doing it, too.