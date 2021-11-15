Now you have Outlier.org, which has a lot in common with MasterClass. They're both in the Ed Tech sphere, more or less, it seems like Outlier.org even more so. What made you want to leave MasterClass and then eventually found this startup?

My hope with MasterClass is that we create something that 100 years from now would be out, collecting the genius ideas and democratizing access to them. We got it to a really good spot. And I was able to take a very much needed year off actually, because as you might expect, training creative product and engineering plus doing your co-founder duties is exhausting. So, I ended up going out and thinking, hey, do I even want to do another company? Do I want to go and go back and get my PhD? I don't know. But what I did know is that I was missing a lot of information about the world. I have never been to India, and I've never been to China or East Africa or Eastern Europe. So I just got a one way ticket and said, “Okay, let's do this thing.”

“With Outlier, it's very much a personal mission for me to improve education, to provide the thing that I didn't have growing up, which is really access.”

Now, this is an amazing excuse to go have an adventure and learn scuba diving and take a glider over the Alps and all sorts of other fun stuff. But in those travels, I was thinking about, you know, do I want to do something next? It actually took me quite a while to get around to okay, if I do what is that thing? Because at the time, it was very much “I'm not naive when it comes to this anymore.” Right? That was my third startup. A lot of my first two startups went into the ability to do MasterClass. For my second startup, understanding what a consumer brand was, and how to make people like it. And also what artistic and creative cohesion was. In my first company, that was the hard knocks of business and the out of the gate of college. So when traveling the world, I saw that my personal story, growing up in the middle of the woods in Northeastern Oregon, and going to school at Boston University and having education changed my life was not that unusual. And that access to it was.

I think people see similarities between Outlier and MasterClass, partly just because of this very glossy look, that happens to be the artistic style I like. So some of that is just like the way I see the world. I mean, the background behind me is designed by my team. And we all have this nice vision that we're able to come together around when it comes to Outlier. There's a cinematography magazine that quoted our DP as saying, “It's Hogwarts meets Blade Runner,” which I'm like, yeah, there you go.

“[Entrepreneurship is] about letting go of the roller coaster. The highs are going to feel less high, but the lows will feel less low.”

So, with Outlier, it's very much a personal mission for me to improve education, to provide the thing that I didn't have growing up, which is really access. It's not to replace any system or anything like that. It's to give an option where there isn't an option. Under the hood, they're vastly different companies. The overall goal with MasterClass, we are unearthing knowledge that you can't get anywhere else. There is nowhere where you can find out how Aaron Sorkin writes “The West Wing.” These people, sometimes it is the only place they'll ever say this. And that's amazing. So if you get a couple things that fundamentally change the way you look at your profession, incredible.

Outlier is completely different. If you want to learn calculus from the ground up, that's what we do at Outlier. And what's interesting is, this information is information that's available everywhere. Whereas MasterClass’s information, that's the only place you can get. You want to learn that stuff, go there.

With Outlier, you could just go to the library, check out a calculus textbook. If you have the attention span, you can just stare at that thing for three months. And you'll know calculus on the other side. That's not particularly fun. So a lot of what we do is really putting together all this great educational psychology and making an experience that motivates you through it, that gives you people to go through it with, that gives you the best instructors in the world on camera — which is a big difference, by the way, between in person and on camera. You can have a phenomenal instructor in person, it doesn't translate. That's not their fault at all. In fact, a lot of the reason they're good in person is it's this bidirectional communication.

It's been really fascinating to do that too, because it's for credit education. These are actual college credits. They've transferred to Harvard, to NYU, to Georgetown, but they've also transferred to all the other places that we'd expect them to go, and offset costs for students. And that is a whole different ball of wax.