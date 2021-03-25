Can you explain a little bit about the product you sell and and how and why you got started doing it?



I started this insurance and response program about five or six years ago. There were a number of shootings that had happened. One of the first questions that people ask is ‘who will help the victims?’

One of the main problems is that the traditional insurance that I've been a part of all my life fails to have an immediate response to help victims such as in the Boulder, Colorado shooting that just occurred. Who’s going to be helping those families with the medical bills, death benefits, life insurance, who's going to be helping the business, such as the massage parlor, and small businesses that are shut down? Who's going to be paying those business income expenses, who's going to be providing trauma counseling, trauma therapy for the victims, the victims families?

We created a program that once one of these deadly weapon attacks happen, whether it be gun, vehicle, or bomb, money is brought to the scene. And we're there helping to heal the victims’ families and the community, Day One.

Meanwhile, the traditional insurance is going to respond later. If there's lawsuits, and we've had plenty of lawsuits such as after the Vegas shooting, it took two years, right, before the settlement was made. We don't worry about that. All we want to do is put money on the ground and help the victims recover.



Can you explain the mechanism by how you provide this? You have an MGA [managing general agent], right? A lot of people outside the insurance industry don't really know what that is.

An insurance carrier like Axa XL or Lloyd's of London, they will work with a local specialist like us. And we will work with local insurance agents that insure the business communities throughout the country. And we will accept applications, we'll review the risks such as for school systems, shopping malls, cinemas, parks, events. And then we'll basically evaluate and assess a certain premium, and put the coverages together. And then basically, we send out the policies, we accept payments, and then we do all that on the front end of the insurance carrier.

We fulfill our role as an underwriting team. We have binding authority [with insurers]. and I'm tribunalized with Lloyds of London, which is a fancy word. I get a little quill pen. We can actually sign policies on behalf of Lloyd's of London. And so there's a trust element there.

We do a good job of evaluating the risk. A low-income housing risk that has had multiple violent events…if they're in a bad area town…as you can imagine, we may not want to insure them if they've had multiple multiple shooting events. But you know, these recent events, massage parlors or grocery stores, small grocery stories, are typically not the sites of mass shooting events. And so, you know there was a small yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida, if you remember six women were shot there.

Most of our clients want to insure for just worst-case scenarios. It’s never happened before, but if it did it could be pretty threatening to the business as well as to employees.

