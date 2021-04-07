Being able to foresee that this potentially contributes to lots of good jobs. I mean, that seems like a big, big point here. What are some other challenges involving the batteries that we do need to address if we want to really grow electric cars, the whole industry?

This inflection point that's coming mid-decade, basically, it's the cost of the battery. The metric is the kilowatt hour, so that dollars per kilowatt hour. When I started in 2010, working with batteries, that price was about $1,200. So a battery will be like 75 kilowatt hours. And so if it's $1,200 times 75, you get like $100,000 battery. Well, that's an expensive car. Then try to you know, staple the metal around it, right, and stick a milk crate that you can sit on.

The price has gone down to about the average $171. In mid decade, the forecast is that it's going to be an average of $100. So That same battery is $7,500. Some of the batteries are 100 kilowatt hours. So that would be $10,000. But that’s reasonable, and then suddenly, that’s the point at which people who do that kind of automobile economics, they say, that’s the inflection point where you get that sticker price parity.



But the think that happens, what do you do to drive down costs further because you need incentives for people to buy the car, but also for car makers to make the car. Car makers have become used to these big margins that they get from the SUVs and the trucks. And so, Elon Musk in September had his Battery Day, and he trotted out innovations that he’s working on. You know, he always misstates when his things are going to happen, but anyway, he said sometime in the next few years, so figure maybe in the second half of the decade or something, the number would be brought down to $56 a kilowatt hour. Like, that is revolutionary. Then suddenly, wow, you know, these cars are affordable, and folks can earn money from them, like the car makers.



VW, you know, it’s copying Musk. So Musk had Battery Day and VW had Power Day. And the same thing, you know, but this time with their CEO, who is not Elon Musk in terms of charisma, but he’s not bad, he’s probably the next best. Anyway, he said the same thing. He named a bunch of innovations that very much resembled the ones that Musk was talking about. He’s talking about $61 a kilowatt hour. But how do you get there? New formulations?

So lithium is coming up, pure lithium. Why do we use lithium, the the lightest metal on the periodic table, and, and it's plentiful. And so it's, it's, you know, it's it's a good good thing to start with, but in contact with moisture, you get volatility. The dream from the beginning has been to use pure lithium metal.

[Currently, for safety-related reasons] they embed just a few grains of lithium in graphite. And then, and then, through electro chemical process, it shuttles from one side from one electrode to the other electrode and back and forth. And that, that lithium moves, but it's not, it's not enough, you know…Well, it's, it's much more controllable.



This thing that I just described to you, this march down the cost curve, that when they first started talking about it was regarded as absurd. It was like, okay, we're gonna land a person on Jupiter. Like that. That's how it was seen. But they've almost done it, and they will do it. And also the use of lithium metal, this was regarded as that same sort of a thing.

But there are companies, three or four companies that are doing it, you know, they're doing it at a they're using pure lithium metal in a in a lab scale battery, right. They and they are, but they've had success enough that they're scaling them up. And the car companies GM and VW both have invested heavily in the company…It looks like in the second half of the decade, we're going to have electric vehicles with pure lithium metal as the anode, the anode one at one of the electrodes. So that so basically there's a group of new chemistries that were that were very until very recently regarded as out of this world too hard…some magic happened. I don't know what, but something happened. And suddenly, they're real, they're happening.

Just to kind of recap a bit and make sure I understand and people understand: So the the solid, the pure lithium batteries, you get more power out of that, right? But it's also like you have to control it, right?

Yeah, it's a lot more energy. Yes. And, and so when you when you have that much more energy, then you have a choice, you can, you can decide, I'm going to keep the cost of the battery the same, but I'm going to put more of it in the battery and make the car go further. Like, you know, some people think they want 500 miles, they don't need 500 miles, you know, but 350 would be great 375 I think that that's the sweet spot. Or you can go the other way, use less of that pure lithium, but because it's so energetic, you can drop the price down to, you know, well into the $20s. Suddenly you're paying, you know, in the $20s, not the high $20s, either the mid and low $20s. Because you've got this very powerful anode.

Interesting. So is price parity, the biggest thing that's kind of stopping lots and lots of EVs from being on the road right now? Or are there other issues? Like the safety issues? We talked about earlier? charging times? What are some of the other things that are hang ups?

Yeah, it's two things. One is the cost. You’ve got the first movers. Right? Who who want to make a statement?

They want to brag about having their Tesla.

Yes. Yeah. They want people looking at them. But how do you get it into the mass market? And so that has to be priced…People don't care. They don't want to do the math. ‘Well, if you keep the car for 10 years, then total cost of ownership… But no, I want to pay the same price. Now.’ That's how people really are. And, and then, the other thing is, we are accustomed to convenience, we are accustomed to being able to not even thinking about our car. ‘Oh, no, I have an appointment…down in Midtown. Now I gotta go.’ And then you get in the car, and there's no gas in the car, right. But you know, that like one block later, there's a gas station. And in three minutes, you can fill up or get enough gas, and then be on your way. But that's not the case with electric vehicles.

So you know, you get the first movers, who say, ‘Oh, you just don't understand. And what's actually going to happen is that people are going to charge in their own garage.’ And they're and, you know, these are first movers, you know, these are the people before there was Apple, who were buying all of the parts at electronic stores and making their own computer at home. Most people want to buy, like the whole computer in one piece. Right?

And so that that's what, that's how people will be with cars, right, and with electric cars. They want to know before they buy the car, that they're going to be able to charge up in a in a jiffy. You can tell them you're going to charge at home and maybe they will maybe that is how eventually human behavior will will change, but you're not going to get the mass market this decade saying that. So you have so there have to be charging stations, and we have to be fast charging stations, so no one is going to buy if they think they have to wait eight hours. And so it has to be like maximum 30 minutes and probably 15 minutes to get to get not not a full charge. Like like make, you know 50 miles, 100 miles of charge. That that lack of like the equivalent of a half tank, right? If you were using gasoline, and then and then you would be on your on your way. So if you, Christie, walked into the showroom, and the car was the same price, and you from home you had seen that there's a charging station, or a couple fast charging stations, 24 hours, you will consider buying that. If the car is cool. You also want the car to be cool. They’re making too many ugly cars. It’s not one of those things, you build it and people buy it. No, you like you have to make it cool. And so the so these are the main things, price parity, fast charging. And the the car has to be cool.