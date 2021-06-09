When you work for yourself, like you do now, you have a lot of freedom. How do you balance that? If you want to build something super complex, like a fighter jet or an iPhone, you want to build something great. So if you sometimes feel like there's a trade off — imagine if you're working in Apple and designing. So do you feel some trade off there? Like to work on something that's ambitious?

That's a great question. I think you absolutely have to recognize that trade-off on what's important to you. And I think, by way of just my career experience, working in teams of a few dozen people to build things very inefficiently, has maybe given me an experience of working in teams that other people don't have. I never worked at Tesla or NASA — like, working with a couple dozen people to try and make an advertising campaign is not the most inspiring calling in the world. But yeah, I definitely think that's a legitimate trade-off of like, if you want to be part of something much, much bigger than yourself, then working with people is oftentimes the only way you're going to be able to do that. It definitely crosses my mind on occasion.

But it's not what drives me in the same way that I know other people can't get out of bed unless there's some really massive thing that they're pursuing over a massive, long timeframe. But it's a great question. That's some introspective thing that you need to think about before you take leaps into doing something by yourself, because you have to purposefully drastically reduce what you're going to create, if you want to do a great job of it. Because, yeah, there are resource constraints involved.

So not to be a hater, but I have another way I think about it. So when you start a course, like you're working for yourself, there's also the element of you know, it goes fast. But how durable do you think it is? If you talk about like Tesla, like, all you can think of big brands, like it's supposed to last for 50 years, that's where most of the value comes from. So even just monetarily, if you do great work now just for yourself, just the fact that he doesn't have that. I don't know how you think of it. But do you think it's doable? Because that's when usually cooperation, most of the value comes from 20 years from now?

Yeah, that's a great point. I think there's like two sides to it, it feels like a bit of a barbell economy. You're going to have the Amazons of the world, and then you're going to have the one-off creators of the world, like the brand of one and then the mega brand. And there's going to be a lot lost in the middle of that. I definitely tried to make a point of calling that out, too. There's just the way the economy is fracturing is just driving things in both of those directions, right? You have to commit to the artisan angle and try to be just incredible at one thing and be known for something. And I think the most profound examples of that are like recording artists — like actual artists, athletes, people that just can stand on their own.

And then on the other side, they're not as resilient as an Apple or Tesla, they have a career, they have a couple of bad movies. And it's game over. But it depends on your skill set, like what the floor is, too. I think about if all my social accounts got shut down tomorrow, and I only had an email list, for example, it's like I could go back to a decent sized consulting business overnight. So there's tiers to it. And there's an anti-fragility, I think, to build another network. But you're absolutely right, that the power laws involved in only a select few and to the rarefied atmosphere of like, they're going to be remembered in 20 years, for example.

That's another question to ask yourself, like, “Why am I doing this? Am I doing it so I can make decent money and spend more time with my family? Or am I doing it so my name is going to echo in the halls of history?” If you don't know that about yourself, that's the thing that you have to figure out before you make the decision.

So why are you doing it? It's more like you want to have balance with your family?

Yeah, I think so. I think it's definitely been influenced by my experience in environments where I feel like I'm unable to do my best work. I completely recognize that might be just by chance. I've never been in a place where I'm just pumped to get up and work with 20 people on a daily basis. I'd rather be introverted in that sense, or I'd rather just sit in and make something. Getting your own time back is definitely huge.

But there's no perfect scenario there either, because you have to be incredibly disciplined when you're building your own business to not overcommit. Because there's no ceiling to how much time you can spend on something, especially in an internet business, because you can always be doing something a bit better, right? The number can always go higher, versus maybe in a job, depending on what you do, there's expected hours of work and there's deadlines to hit, and things of that nature. But when you have to control all of that yourself instead, it becomes a skill that you have to hone on top of building the business, enforcing that balance.

I think it definitely also comes back to that competitive angle. Like, how much can I do without any help? Which is probably a twisted thing to think, too. It's a little bit — not self-sabotage, but it's definitely masochistic at some level. Right now, I can't imagine going back to work in some way. I would never take it off the table and never not listen to an offer, but I'm enjoying it. And that's really like, if I can maximize the amount of fun I'm having, that's really where I'm going to decide the direction.

You come off as very chill. When you listen to Gary Vee, like, I like Gary Vee, but it's like, “Oh my god, give me a break.” But do you think that there's some misconception in how much work goes into what you do?

Yeah, probably, there are some people that I think are not a direct comparison to what I do. But there are some people that I think do things just so incredibly effortlessly, and they are masters of their craft to the point where it's like... David Brown wrote this statement once, I'll try and get it word for word. But he said, “People will take for granted great writing, because it looks so simple that they could have done it. And it's a product of endless repetition and a lot of self scrutiny.”

And I totally agree with you. There are people that glorify how difficult something is or how hard it was to push something through. I just don't feel comfortable making it about me to that extent, where it's like, “Yeah, I'm making this stuff, I put a lot of effort into it.” But that's not really what I'm trying to share. I'm just trying to share the work.

A lot of the stress is front-loaded. Like when I started my career, I didn't have a Twitter account or Instagram account. I didn't have this level of distraction that people starting out now or trying to pivot now have. So I was just sitting in the office chair, rep after rep after rep of whatever it might be, a brand new book, just intense repetition of graphic design, and not sharing any of it, not putting any of it out into the world, just like internally. And that to me is an advantage in this day and age. How do you get out of looking at what everyone else is doing and put your head down and get good at something? And somebody's looking at work like that? I think in an environment where they're distracted all the time it feels like: How could you spend enough time to hone a skill? Or how could you stay undistracted for long enough to hone a skill to produce that? I think that's the reaction people have a lot of the time.