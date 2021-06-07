So if you don't mind me asking, I would love to know some of your metrics on the newsletter. How many subscribers do you have? You've talked a little bit about the growth of your Twitter metrics.

Yeah, of course. So I started in July. Now I have just under 40,000 subscribers. So from the top-line, revenue and growth have been good. Open rates are around 35% to 40% depending on the day. Some days trend better than others. But that's one of the things I've really been proud of. And to be honest, I don't think I've focused on that, necessarily. And it's not something that I check every day. But it's certainly something that I'm cognizant of now, which is just the ability to keep those open rates really high and keep readers engaged as I’m scaling the newsletter. So I think that those open rates would really be seen as normal and kind of just par for the course if it was a once per week newsletter or something like that. But it's daily, right? Every single day, you have to get people in the cadence of opening this newsletter, which I think is tough. So I'm really proud of the fact that that has been able to keep up.

I'm sure you want to get into the monetization aspect at some point. I was able to leave my job at JPMorgan in September, so just a few months after I started the newsletter. And really, my approach to that was that we were two to three months in at that point. I realized that this is something I want to do. So one, there was intention, passion and purpose behind going in and wanting to build it out. And then my next thing was like, “Okay, how can I get enough revenue to be able to quit my job and do this full time?” I knew if I was able to focus on it full time, I would be able to scale it rather quickly. People laugh when I say that I work more hours now than I did at JP Morgan, which is funny to some degree, because I think people on the outside view JP Morgan as a super demanding job. And it certainly is... but just being your own entrepreneur and running your own single-person media business is a beast of its own. There's just so many different things that go into it, as I'm sure your guests have told you previously, but it's just a lot of work. So my goal was just to be able to stop doing both jobs [at the same time] as quickly as possible, because it was probably impacting both to some degree.

I wanted to figure out the best way to be able to double down and go for the newsletter. And what that turned out to be was through ads. So I was able to put together a package and I reached out to some advertisers and said, “Hey, look, I'm looking for one exclusive advertiser to be able to provide me enough revenue so I can leave my job and do this full time. And I don't want you to do it on a monthly basis: I want you to commit for six months, so I know that I at least have a cushion for six months to really go and build this.” I was open and honest with them. I shared all the metrics, I told them where I'm where I'm planning to be, I told them what I'm expecting from a growth perspective and all that type of stuff. I was able to secure a sponsorship with Athletic Brewing. I still work with those guys, and I try to credit them and intentionally plug them to some degree whenever I can. Because, look, it just wouldn't have been possible without them. So I'm really appreciative of that. They've been great partners and we still do a lot of stuff together.

I'm listening to you talk and I'm hearing so much of what I hear from people in the industry who are trying to build platforms for creators, and also from creators themselves. You talked about how you work more hours when you're by yourself, about the the desire to quit your job and pursue your passion — that’s such a fundamental through line of the work that creators are doing. When I hear the way that you worked with advertisers, it sounds like you were so confident in your product and in yourself as a creator and your ability to make it work. I think that's really interesting and admirable that you were able to present your newsletter to an advertiser and make a deal like that. That's very forward-thinking.

Yeah. And that's an interesting point you bring up because I don't want to give people the wrong idea. I like to always [clarify] that I'm certainly more confident about it now than I probably was then, because this is all new. I just hadn't done it before. But yes, the one thing I was always confident in was my ability to produce from a content side and continue to grow the audience side. So I've learned a bunch over the last eight-to-ten months. But I think the one key thing was always that I was confident that if I had the time to be able to go and do it, that it would continue to scale. And that's exactly what we did. So I'm certainly more confident now. But I think it was always just kind of that inner belief that it would work out.

I don't want to force you to put numbers out there if you're not comfortable with it. But I'm curious now, almost a year into the newsletter, where you are and how you're able to support yourself through it financially. Because it is, as you mentioned, a free newsletter.

Yes, yes. I’ve moved on from the single advertiser model, and I've been able to bring on other advertisers. And what I've seen is that the creator model affords you one huge advantage, in my opinion, which is the ability to package advertisers with multiple assets. And what I mean by that is the ability to put them in the newsletter, the ability to tweet about them, the ability to add them to threads, the ability to pitch them in podcasts. It's almost kind of like what I would liken to an endorsement deal for an athlete. But the reality is, when you only have three, four or five partners, you're able to charge really high CPMs because you do all these different things [with them]. I've done videos with the CEOs of companies. I've allowed them to write guest posts. Stuff like that. There's just a bunch of different options, and I think that’s an inherent advantage of doing it on your own.

So let's run through the model real quick. The way I think about it normally is that I usually have four to five sponsors at a given period. I like to structure them as long term deals, and I mean that as in three-to-six months, and they pay a set fee. And they get a combination of newsletter ads, maybe a couple tweets, and then like one unique thing [like] a podcast episode or something like that, depending on what they want. So there's something unique that they would get as an asset. But I think that advantage has been really helpful. I was laughing about it earlier with someone [I partner with] —I got an email, and it was from someone who works with a bunch of other newsletters within the sports business ecosystem. And they were just like, “Dude, your engagement metrics are awesome.” He's like, “We partnered with a bunch of other guys and yours have really come back. Not only are people coming to our site, but they're spending money. They're super engaged."

I think one of the biggest things that could be helpful for a lot of ad-based creators is the ability to negotiate sponsorship deals, the ability to execute contracts, the ability to send invoices, take care of payments, do ad copy, get imagery... You start thinking down a line of all the things that are necessary, that goes into it outside of what a normal creator has to do, right? It starts to add up for an individual. So I think there's probably an advantage to taking care of that aspect of it from [the perspective of] building a company. But to answer your question in a long-winded way, yes, it's gone really well. We're well into the six figures, hopefully in the seven figure range soon.

Well, congratulations, that's an incredible achievement. I'm sure it must feel like a huge relief to have gotten to that point in such a quick amount of time, even with all these caveats you mention like your brother.

And I always like to admit that because it's true, right? I think it's always helpful to put that out on the table. But also because I don't put up with a lot of the nonsense [on Twitter] of people being like, “Hey, it's all because of your brother,” or stuff like that.

I want to ask about the content of the newsletter itself. Personally, I'm not a big sports person. It’s something that's never really hooked me. But lately, that's been changing because I've gotten into Formula One via Netflix. And I find the way that you write your letter to be really relatable and interesting, even for someone like me, who's not part of the sports audience. I read a number of your newsletters and really liked your story about [the Monaco Grand Prix].

For me, from the outside of this branch of media, most of the content I see about the business behind sports is player contracts and things like that. But I think your choice to focus beyond that, and talk about things like the cost of being a fan, or the cost of sponsorships and how the economics of hosting an event like the Monaco Grand Prix works — I think that's a really interesting choice. And I'd love to hear you talk about why you decided to take that path and not just report on the biggest, most eye-catching parts of the industry that are widely clicked on.

It's funny. The way I actually think about it is, “Would this be interesting to the average fan?” I think that most people get scared when they hear people say that, because we've been trained to just think that people working in these shoes do the best. And if you can get to 3,000 or 4,000 loyal followers, you can build an incredible business. And that's certainly true for certain things. But for me, there was a great opportunity to bring the things that people would inherently ask themselves as regular sports fans and connect them with the business side.

You talked about the way I write, and I think one of the things I do is I intentionally write in a very simple manner. And part of that is because I don't think I'm very smart. But the other part of that is I like to keep it as something that the average fan who isn't into the business side as much can understand. Monaco is a good example. Everyone sees the yachts out there — how much are those boats paying to dock there? How much does it cost to attend? How many people live in Monaco? What does the winner of the race make? Here's a bunch of different things that, I think if you sat down as a fan of Formula One, are questions you probably might have asked yourself during the race, and they're very forefront things. It would be very different to dig into the balance sheet of Liberty Media, who owns Formula One, and say, “Hey, this is how much debt they have. These are the bonds they issued,” and all that type of stuff. So I think it's a fine line of engaging a broader audience. But you also want to provide enough value and dig into the details enough to where you're not just repeating things that other people have said. So I intentionally target topics or opportunities that haven't been covered for a lot of people. So if I Google something and there's 1,015 articles out there already discussing it, I won't write about it because you assume that if ESPN or The Athletic or Fox or CBS or any of these big outlets have done it. That people that are interested in this already know about it and they already read about it.

So I intentionally try to pick topics that don't dig as deep. Monaco is a good example — one, because you're interested in it — but two, there just wasn't a bunch of content out there. And the content that I found was actually false. It was just written so long ago that numbers have changed. So part of it is certainly intentionally looking for things that are not out there. And then another part of it is making it super relatable to the average sports fan.