Q: How did that lead you to your entry into the business world? How were you able to transition to that?

A: So the transition went more like, I got out of treatment; I was in a relationship that was codependent as could be. I was supposed to get married; I gave him the ring back. I tried to stay there, and he was still using. So I couldn't; I couldn't. I left everything behind. I moved back to where treatment was—still in Colorado, but an hour away from Denver—and I left everything, so I had to restart. I had nothing but just clothes and that was it.

I stayed in a sober living [center]. I decided to volunteer at a place called Springs Recovery Connection. When I went to volunteer, I found out that I could call and talk to people who are in addiction, [do] telephone recovery support, and then I found out that I could be a recovery coach and help people fight to take their life back. So I got into Springs Recovery Connection; I did all of their things, and learned how to do everything within their realm. And Cathy Plush—the owner of Springs Recovery Connection—she left it wide open for me to just invent, create, and just love life again. And so when I got a chance to do that, we set up the first pilot to be emergency interventionists in the hospital. One of my first clients—he's doing great right now, he's almost two years sober—he was my first person to deal with in the jails and getting him transitioned into, you know, living life again.

And then I decided to go and take the tests, be[come] nationally certified. And then, out of nowhere, they said, “Sparkle, we think you'd be a great trainer,” because I've been training all my life. “Why don’t you train recovery coaches to be amazing as well?”

Everything that had happened in my journey transpired into what people call a stepping stone, and now has transpired into my “beautiful disaster”—which is this journey of, “Now you’ve started a business.” Because I left Springs Recovery Connection, and I went out on my own to be a motivational speaker. And then I wrote my book, Being a Better Me for Me, with the workbook—which is a workshop as well now. Because all of my clients kept asking me the same questions, and finally I said, “Okay, I'm just going to type up a little something for them, so they have it.” [I] started writing up the tips and tricks, and I said, “This is a mini-pocket guide. This is a book.” So I wrote the book Being a Better Me for Me with the workbook, and [I] made sure each of my clients have it...so they have a little bit of sunshine in their back pocket each day.

So I've had Sparkle LLC for almost a year now in November, and it's taken off by storm. And I'm just kind of allowing things to happen as they may, jumping in God's lap and letting them take me where I’ve got to go. It's been a very, very great journey—36 years of a lot—but the lived experience has just been something I'll never, ever, ever look down on. I think it's something that has transpired into who I will be and who I'm going to be, and who I intend to be.

Q: I can imagine how that kind of journey would just have been absolutely life-changing—life-redefining in many ways. So I guess I wonder, when it comes to the actual business itself: Is this sort of a one-woman show, or do you have staff? What's the structure of it like, and what's the business model like overall?

A: It was, for me, at one point, a one-person thing, because I didn't realize that so many [developments] would transpire so quickly. I know now that with the year coming up, I need help. [Laughs] I need help, because now it's infectious. People are talking about Sparkle LLC; people are talking about me; but I can't recovery-coach 100 million people. I just can't! So I asked myself, “What do I want to be? What do I want to be known for?” Sparkle LLC...could be a recovery coaching agency, but that's not who I am. I am a motivational keynote speaker and I am a trainer, and I want to be known nationally. Sparkle LLC is one of the best training organizations for recovery coaches in the nation. That's what I feel like is going to be my niche, and also helping leaders out of the depths of addiction.

[M]ost leaders who find out that they have to work on themselves and be self-reflective at the same time become some of the greatest coaches in the world. I am a leader, and there were times when I needed to have time to self-reflect—but I never even knew that existed. A lot of leaders have reached out to me and they're like, “I'd love to learn the training, and I'd love to possibly become a recovery coach.” They don't want to tell somebody they have an addiction issue. No one wants to say that, right? But as soon as you start to realize and become vulnerable with yourself, the sky's the limit [in terms of] the [number of] people you can help, because now they know what you're going through.

On top of that, the training is self-reflective training. So it's literally four courses of sitting with yourself through alcohol addiction—or if you're a parent of someone who's dealing with alcohol addiction, or if you're a brother or sister of someone who's dealing [with it]. How are you playing a part in people's lives, and in your life? [...] Are you paying attention to who you are?

I love the training, and I love the fact there's some people who take my training and they [say], “I don't think I'm ready to coach yet, Sparkle. There's a lot of stuff I didn't realize I need to work on.” It's all self-reflective, you know. So that's why I feel like being one of the best trainers and motivational speakers is where I want to go with it. I do feel like I will be more of...almost a temp agency for those [who] go through my training. And then I’ll place them in different recovery coaching organizations where they can be recovery coaches and learn the right way and then go from there.

So this is not just a business; this will be a legacy. I have three brothers and a sister, and I believe that by the end, Sparkle [LLC] will have so many different entities to it that my siblings will be able to be a part of this as well. I am looking to create that legacy—because I don't have children, and my dad asked me when I was using, “What is your legacy? And what do you want to be known for?” And for me—you can see on my logo there [points behind her]—it's a Phoenix holding up “Sparkle.” I'm rising from the ashes, and I'm a force to be reckoned with.

I just got a great assistant; she's doing wonderfully; so I'm able to start adding nice, detailed entities to it. I am looking for a lot of donations, corporate sponsors; I have my own apparel now. So everything's starting to transpire. And now it's time for me to do exactly what I wouldn't have done when I was using: Back off and allow people to help, and ask for that help. Closed mouths don't get fed. So it's time for me to take that down and realize that I've [put] everything in place; now [I] allow others to help, too.

Q: I see [on] your website that it says you have a specialization in executive coaching as well. So is that part of the business? Do you provide that service as well, or is that separate?

A: So [with] recovery coaching and executive coaching, what people don't realize is that I'm an executive, because I've been an executive for 13 years. An executive may have a different type of coaching they need. And that coaching comes from having a mind- body-and-spirit, well-organized, congruent type of mentality to them. If I [had] known the things I know now in corporate America, the alcohol and drugs would not have taken me down.

My work-life balance was a mess. I had no boundaries. I had no clue who I was. I started out at a young age in corporate America. They embedded in me that this is what I do; this is how I fix it, and this is how it works. Like I said, I had millions of accolades, and I was doing wonderfully; but I did not know me. And so as an executive, if you know who you are, you’ll know how to set healthy boundaries. [You’ll] learn your internal and external boundaries—learn how to set yourself a schedule and leave when you're supposed to; learn what the concept of self-care truly is. Your schedule should not be written for your work schedule; your schedule should be written for your living schedule, and then work is just added in.

A lot of us allow work to control what we do on a regular basis—and then we wonder why we’re upset, because we had no boundaries. And we keep saying, “I'll come in even on days off.” So we are on [the road to] demise, but we don't realize it. So if you're able to actually step back and look at it, reinvent your routine as an executive and say, “Uh-uh—my therapy, my [whatever] goes in here.” Your stuff comes first—because if it's not, then that means you're going into work. You're going into these things half-empty already. You have given away all your water before you[’ve] even woke[n] up. It's supposed to be your day off; you're supposed to be getting yourself a massage during a self-care day—and then work calls you in, and you [say], “Okay, I'm on my way.” But then when you get off work, you're resentful and upset. You're doing it to yourself—not creating those boundaries that say, “I'm sorry, I'm not available.” There should never be any reason that we should be [placing] these expectations on ourselves [so] that it stresses us out, it gets us sick, or we end up using [as] a symptom or we use something to mask it. And that's exactly what we're doing.

So as an executive coach, it's important to know that if I were in corporate America now, work-life balance would be one of the hugest things, and learning and practicing the gift of boundaries. That is why [I do what I do]. So I'm an executive coach for that. As a recovery coach—I can do both, just because I also am a life coach. Together, these things go hand in hand. Just because I stopped using alcohol and drugs, that's only a symptom. The root cause of what I have going on takes more work. And that is a living thing, not a using thing. So if I can't work on the living portion of my life, but I've just stopped drinking, now I'm just a dry drunk, and I'm resentful. I haven't found...a way to live again.

So my entire program consists of me walking alongside you for at least a year. And the reason why is [that] you're going to have cravings; you're going to have triggers. And then on top of that, you're going to start being like, “Well, God, I want to go watch the football game—but if I go to the bar, then it makes me want to use.” So not only do I help people, you know, one-on-one, but they also get to schedule events on my calendar. You know, “I'm going to a wedding; will you come with me? Can we set up a safety plan so that when I go, I know how to leave, so I don't, you know, have a re-occurrence?”

So I do all of these different things so that when people go out on their own, they finally know that they can start living their li[ves] sober, and they don't need to drink [and] they don't need to overeat [and] they don't need, you know, any addiction you're battling—you don't need to do that, because you're learning, and making it a practice that you want to be sober again. Most of [the] executives I work with end up having that symptom. Either they overeat, [or] they undereat...or they have a drinking issue or a sex issue or a codependent issue or a fixer issue, a want-to-be-needed issue. Those are root-cause addictions. Those are the ones that we truly have to sit with ourselves with and actually truly work on in order to get rid of the symptoms. A lot of times we mask those, and those come back and hit us later—and that's usually when [relapse] happens.