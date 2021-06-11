And that was how long ago?



Two and a half years.



Wow. And where do these confessions come from?



So my first three or four confessions — I had a lot of friends who were working in finance or had interned in finance, and I remember messaging them and being like, "Hey, I just started this thing meme page," like a financial meme page, which I wouldn't call it now. But back then, and I was like, "Can you just tell me like one or two things that happened to you while you were working on the Street?"



And they told me and very quickly, it picked up traction. And what I noticed was that women were sharing their stories, whether there were sharing #MeToo incidents, or just general things about gender and equity. And women really, were and continue to be the backbone of the page by being so vulnerable so consistently.



So this is kind of giving an outlet you think?



Absolutely.



Interesting. So it started like two years ago. How big is it now?



I have about 113,000 followers.



Wow. Can you give me an idea of the kind of how much the volume of the confessions is and what kinds of like email traffic you get, and so on?



I would say I got a confession every other day now. When the page was really taking off, I would get five or six a day, and I couldn't keep up with them. And I remember when I started the page, one of my biggest things was to post twice a day, every day. But my schedule would burn anyone out, naturally. And I quickly learned that there were certain times I should post or certain things I should wait to comment on or to bring stories in about. So now I would say every other day someone says something.



And you have some some pretty big name followers, right?



Yes. Rich Handler from Jefferies is my biggest Instagram follower I think. And also on Twitter, I just love this story, Paris Hilton follows me because we were on the same Clubhouse talking about NFTs.



Wow, cool. So how, how does this kind of kind of float into what you're doing now? Like how did it drive opportunities for you?



I'm very lucky. Most if not all of my work experience has been from Wall Street Confessions, and people DMing me asking what they should do with regards to content strategy. My current job, I work in business development out of financial media company called Bullish. The CEO was selling ads for a company and the Instagram page probably had, like 6,000 followers...One of my friends told me, "Oh, like I'm doing ads for this company, Direct message this person." And I remember, it was like, a gap. It was a month in the summer where it wasn't working. I was just kind of finding myself.

"I look at Wall Street Confessions as something I've built and something I'm very proud of."

And I messaged the Bullish Instagram and I said, "Hi, are you selling ads by any chance? I have a lot of followers," or something along the lines of that. But then really, he was like, "Yes, we are selling and that's me." My second message, I said, "By the way, it looks like you need someone to, like, help with your Instagram," or "I would love to help out your Instagram." Brian Hanly, the CEO, and I got on the phone. We talked about it. I think within the week I was hired and I started working at Bullish.



Wow. So this really became your job, essentially. It sort of opened the door for you.



Yes, in many ways. I'm very lucky to be able to message people and have my work really be on display when I do message them. Because I look at Wall Street Confessions as something I've built and something I'm very proud of. When I message people from that, from that account, they can see exactly what I've done so far.