Business of Business: Seema, I would love to start by asking you about Nuggets and just kind of explaining how it works, because it sounds really cool.

Seema Khinda Johnson: We set up Nuggets I think in late 2016, after my husband had had his credit card use fraudulently online. [It was an] incredibly frustrating process, of having to cancel your cards and not knowing where your information was compromised, whether it was at a shop, over the phone, or online. We just realized there needed to be a better way, essentially. And you know, the control of personal information in our everyday interactions, whether we were buying something or we were logging on.

"It's all around taking back control of your data as an end user, but also enabling businesses to better protect their customer data."

So Alastair, and I set up Nuggets. It's all around taking back control of your data as an end user, but also enabling businesses to better protect their customer data. And we've built a "self-sovereign" ID and payment platform that allows them to do exactly that.



Right. So I think I've seen it written that it's based on the blockchain, right? It sounds great. Like I mean, you save all your stuff on blockchain. And then you have some kind of key, but how is it really supposed to work?



That's a great question. So yeah, let me just explain how the product works. We are essentially a B2B2C business. Businesses like financial services, insurance companies, telcoms, logistics organizations, white-label our platform. They integrate our product within their existing apps and services. And so what happens is a user would actually take a picture of a government issued ID, they would do a moving selfie, and then they would upload a payment card. And what we do is that we encrypt all that data, it's componentized into bits of nuggets, because we like to share the minimum amount of information required to carry out particular transaction. We don't save anything on your mobile device.

We actually save your data in something called IPFS, which is decentralized storage. We really love the name of this product. I think it's something like InterPlanetary File System. And then what we do is we use the blockchain, because it's an immutable ledger. We don't save any of that personal data on the blockchain. But we save a hash, which is essentially a location of where that data is saved in IPFS. So hopefully, you still with me, as I explained that. We use the blockchain in a particular way.

We never save any PII, which is personal information on the blockchain. Because as you can imagine, there's lots of regulations. Also in the States, you know, in the Europe, we have GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation], which means that end users have the right to be forgotten. So you can imagine if you save anything like that on the blockchain one, there's the transparency there. And we need to make sure users are private. But we also need to make sure that they've got the right to be forgotten. And that's the same as well, with CCPA [the California Consumer Privacy Act] in California.

Yeah, that is a lot of different things to juggle in this whole concept.



Yeah, absolutely. You know, and I think one of the things that's really key is that it's interesting. You talked about blockchain, because we hardly talk about the use of blockchain in our solution, because I think, Alastair and I, when we were coming at this problem around personal data, privacy, sharing the minimum amount of information and all of those sorts of things. We didn't actually go into this thinking, what can we do with the blockchain? We're actually trying to solve this problem. And then we read about the blockchain. And we thought, "Oh, my gosh, it gives us all of these components."

But it isn't the entire solution. So I think that's really key to say that, you know, that Nuggets came at this problem first, versus looking at the technology and going, what can we do with blockchain? It just really brilliantly lends itself to the problem that we're solving.

