Business of Business: Can you talk a little bit about how you came to found The Profile?



Polina Marinova: Absolutely. So I, my whole life has been in journalism. I was actually the last cohort at my university to graduate with a major in newspapers. They got rid of that afterwards. Now, it's just "journalism." But I spent time at USA Today, CNN, a media startup called Ozzy. And from 2014 to 2020, I was a tech reporter and in a few other roles at Fortune Magazine.



While I was there, that was like journalism with a capital "J." And I really loved it. But it was around 2017 I started kind of being a little jaded and sad about the the media industry as a whole. There was a lot of clickbait, there was a lot of rewriting of articles. Somebody would come out with breaking news, and they would have all their like sources, and then 10 other legitimate newspaper or news organizations would just take it and rewrite it without verifying any sources. So I wasn't a big fan of that.



But I was a really big fan of really, really high quality, well-done journalism, and I tended to gravitate towards profiles in particular, just because I think a really well done profile can tell you a lot about a person. It tells you also about how good of a writer the journalist is, and how much they've done their homework, because they get into the nuances. And obviously, like, not everybody's good or bad. There's so much complexity and nuance. And I love those types of things.



So in 2017, I just, you know, started an email. I didn't call it a newsletter at a time, where I would curate seven or eight really interesting long form profiles. And I would send it to my family and friends. I think my first edition had like 20 people on the list. When you go back and look at the tone, it's so bad, but obviously, it's professionalized over time. The whole idea was like, "Hey, here's an interesting profile, let's talk about it." Like, 'what did you learn," you know, this big, evil person, like maybe they're not so evil after all. You start to kind of dig into the person and have really interesting conversations. So I really enjoyed that.

I never thought it would be a business or that I would be leaving my full-time job at Fortune for it. But fast-forward, three years later, I just decided I wanted to...it was before all these reporters started quitting their jobs to do newsletters. I saw Substack. I was like, "I think this will be a thing in the future." People are losing trust in traditional media institutions. I think it's going to get more niche. So I just want to try it. If it doesn't work, and I fall flat on my face, I'm just gonna go get another job.



So I left Fortune in March of 2020 to pursue The Profile full time.



That is interesting timing. Yeah, you pulled the trigger after sort of slowly building with audience like right as a pandemic was falling on all of us. What was that like?



You know, what's so funny is I was so wishy-washy. I would wake up and be like, "I'm gonna quit today. And I'm gonna do this." I started thinking about this in January 2020, way before the pandemic or anything was on my radar. And then I would go to sleep and be like, "Are you crazy? You have benefits, you have health insurance, like what are you going to do?"



So because I was a tech reporter, I would speak to all these like VCs and investors, and they all kept saying like, "Oh, every 10 years, there's a recession." And so were nearing that cycle, and it was like, "What if there's a recession, and Oh, my God, and I quit my job." That was the most of my worries.



And then it was the first week of March, I think I finally decided to put in my two weeks notice or three weeks notice. COVID was still not as you know, as big as it became. So I was like, "Yeah, sure. Last day will be March 20. That makes sense." And then that day was also the first day of nationwide lockdowns and I was just like, "This wasn't even on my radar of risks and pros and cons."

But it's more proof that you really can't plan. Life just goes, "Huh, that's funny." And and it goes a totally different way. But what it allowed me to do is just see that when I was working at a full time job, I think that my anxieties were misplaced about going independent. So I thought, "Oh my God, if I leave, I'm going to lose benefits, and I'm going to lose my consistent salary and all that stuff."



What you don't realize is media goes in cycles, as we have seen in the last decade or so. So, you know, in a time of a pandemic, my job is not safe, I could get laid off, I could get a pay cut, like all that stuff. And because my entire income comes from one source, that's kind of dangerous. For example, with The Profile, I've made money via subscription revenue, advertising, sponsorships, freelancing, licensing, syndication, all that stuff. That's like five or six different revenue streams. If one dries up, I have another five, instead of relying on this one thing, and then when I lose my job, I lose like everything.