You talk about being contrarian investor? What exactly made that seem appealing to you?

Well, I think the things that were taught in school aren't what we should be taught. This is maybe more of a normalized idea now. But, you know, I can't remember the last time I had to name different types of mitochondria. And I can certainly remember the last time that I needed to figure out how to decrease my tax burden.



And so when I think about being a contrarian investor, for me, there's sort of a three pillar approach, which is, I'm trying to get to free thinkers. That's what I'm really interested in. At the end of the day, people who can think for themselves think critically and emotionally remove the emotion from the rationality.



But the way that you get there, in my opinion, is first, you really can't have anything until you have Maslow's hierarchy of needs, right? Financial freedom being, in my view, sort of the Maslow's hierarchy of today. And so once you have financial freedom, then you can get to personal freedom, you can decide what you want to do. With your day, you can decide how you spend your day, you can decide how you spend your money. And then finally, you can get to philosophical freedom, which is your ability to think freely or critically.

So when I think about contrarian investing, it's all about how can I get as many people as possible to financial freedom, in order for them to move up through the hierarchy to eventually get to philosophical freedom or their ability to think for themselves, then I think if we had more people that were actually able to do that, that weren't scared by what other people think, that aren't scared by sort of conventional norms, then we'd have a more interesting and perhaps free, free society. And so that's what I mean by contrarian investor as many ways to get people to financial freedom as possible, that typically weren't taught.



And you've been investing in the cannabis space, right, like you have done some work there. What, what drew you to that? And what kind of what do you think are some of the trends that are going unnoticed in that space?

So I really invest in what I see as emerging markets. That started off in exchange-traded funds when those were new to the financial world. Then it went to Latin America, and building up a business in Latin America. And then cannabis. And now small and medium businesses are what I call boring businesses.

Each time I'm looking at a new asset class or a new type of sector to invest in, I'm curious as to whether there is some stigma, some noise, some narrative that keeps a lot of people out, so that there's an unfair advantage for those people that get in early. And I like to be on that cutting edge of whatever the new investment type is.



And so for cannabis, I started investing in cannabis in 2014. And I started investing for really a nonprofit reason, because I saw there was a correlation between it helping with that, and depression and mental health and suicide. And so that's why I started investing. And then I realized, oh, it does that. And it's also very profitable. And so we ended up having a fund group surrounding it, investing hundreds of millions of dollars into cannabis.

As far as trends in the space, I mean, too many to count. Really, but but I think the biggest overarching trend is just the normalization of cannabis as a wellness tool, as a medicinal tool, as a vector to invest in from a profit standpoint. And I think that's just going to continue. And while many of us talk about it, very few people have an allocation to cannabis in their portfolios, I think that'll change. And so I think it's smart to have, you know, a small percentage of any portfolio allocated in space, because it will be, you know, a trillion dollar industry, in my opinion.