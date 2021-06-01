We know from the news there are hate crimes against Asian Americans. There's a lot of prejudice and violence and terrifying stuff. But you also experienced as a founder, I think you've described in the press some kind of cultural issues, maybe some things that were not quite so overt. Can you kind of talk about about that, like the sort of pressures you felt and what didn't feel right to you?



About a month after we launched Stand with Asian Americans, I was terminated as CEO of Iterable, the company I co-founded. And this was just after raising close to $200 million as part of our Series E which valued us at $2 billion. So the company really was at a record high in terms of our performance.

I was terminated not because of my performance, but really the style of how I ran the company. Why I speak up about the injustices that I've faced as founder especially over the past year....in June, my investors tried to force a vote force my co-founder to kick me out as CEO. And the rationale was, that they said to me, I was averse to conflict.

"Being averse to conflict does not mean I'm not equipped to be CEO . It actually takes some empathy to talk to more people and build a sense of consensus."

I said to them, being averse to conflict does not mean I'm not equipped to be CEO. It actually takes some empathy to talk to more people and build a sense of consensus, and actually get paid, versus kind of running the company in a more militant fashion. And so this gets into some of the values I have. And these are also more Eastern values that's subtle for I think, investors for people who don't, who haven't lived with Eastern values.

But for someone from East Asia, this is 5,000 plus years of culture. It's in the body, it's in kind of everything we do. And so one of the core differences is seeing the company as an organism that you grow, and that can they can have disease that you can heal, versus a machine I operate.

The other other part of it is you see the yin yang symbol in Taoism, it's seeing the world and polarities. If we only had darkness, if we only had light, that imbalance actually is not so great. So it's about really balancing. And that's actually one of our core values is balance. And so fundamentally, I mentioned that we have differences in values, and that's okay. But if you look at my performance as the leader, even through the pandemic, last June, we had record high employee engagement, employee belonging score, which is very correlated with overall happiness.



So it was hard to convince me and my co-founder [by saying], "Hey, I'm not doing a good job." And really, that, I think, feeds into another dimension where investors, these are early stage investors, who invested many years ago, five or six years ago...and our company's on the path to IPO. They're typical VC funds, some in for nearly eight years.

So they're nearing the end of it and looking to get it resolved to get, you know, cashing out to them. This is this something that would make their career. This is where you also see a conflict of interest between the timelines of the investors in terms of the founders. For me, this is a 20, 30-year journey that that that, you know, I'm building the company for.

You mentioned something in your previous interviews about "pattern matching," and people expecting to see a certain kind of thing as a CEO. I mean, the kind of the pattern that we go to is like, you know, a tall white man, usually. Um, but that's an interesting observation. How do we break that? How do we stop this pattern matching thing where we, you know, expect certain results to come from what someone looks like, which is ridiculous?





For these early stage investors, when you're just getting started, they're looking for unique, essentially people who are disrupting the status quo, right? Sort of the classic David versus Goliath. As you get to some point, and really the pressures right after we raise the Series D at $500 million valuation, then it became, "Okay, we want a professional. We want to, you know, have a steady hand to actually take it to the IPO."

And this gets into where the calculus changes. And I think there are good investors, of course, in [Silicon] Valley -- I think just part of the incentives aren't quite lined up with the other part. For me, personally, it's just the power of the board of directors. There's too much power that they can exert that negatively influences the company.

And so I think, I think there are structural changes that could be made in the Valley, so that, you know, especially if the company is doing well, investors shouldn't be able to push out a co-founder.

And I think, as part of telling my story -- so my story, I've worked on for 10 months, with a journalist. I wanted to tell it to show people how this can happen to me, co-founder and CEO of a $2 billion company at 31 years old. I'm also an immigrant, Asian American, and they terminated me for speaking up, right? Imagine how hard it is for others who are feeling injustice as a minority, whether you're a woman or you belong to any of these groups, right?

Because it's really, really hard to speak up. You want to keep your job when you want to. And so I think it's raising more awareness, and I hope my story helps other people to speak up, too. There's someone out there, people out there, who care. And I've been fortunate to, as the story broke, many people wrote in, founders and friends and family who haven't heard from for a very long time, showing support.

I think as an industry, this needs to change. Because you end up having less people wanting to go found a company. So many entrepreneurs tell me, you know, "I love building a startup." But if you get into the public company sphere, it becomes a different game. And so really, it's a cultural change, and there used to be a view that the purpose of the company is to maximize shareholder value at all costs. And surely, this leads to a lot of destruction we see today. And we shifted towards having a purpose that is to benefit society. Right? And if you do that, well, you're going to get valuation, profits, all these great things.