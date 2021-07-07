Right, right, of course. Yeah, I mean, I remember from journalism school people talking about making sure you read the footnotes, but having the discipline to do that is really pretty exceptional. Where do you find the most interesting footnotes?



I spend a lot of time looking at 8-Ks, 10-Ks, 10-Q's, the proxy statements. The proxy statements are always very fascinating, because that's one of the few places where people talk about pay and compensation, right? And so, the same way, where you probably wouldn't ask me, "How much do I make a year," and I wouldn't ask you how much you make a year. In the proxy statement, it's laid out for anyone to see, and the types of things that you see in there are kind of amazing, quite frankly.



You see just all sorts of crazy things, not just regular compensation, but you'll see like, apartments in Manhattan, like people paying $18,000 a month for, you know, an apartment in Manhattan. Or you'll see a CEO, or CFO or someone else up the ladder, you'll see people paying to move someone else's [belongings]. Pretty much anything you can think of, any perk you can think of, you will find it. I found it in proxy statements. So I like to say that proxy statements are the sexiest documents, even though most people don't think about SEC filings being particularly sexy.



But they are really interesting, because you get like a window into compensation. I remember reading, you know, Apple's filing and looking at like Al Gore [a director at the company] getting like four or five different laptops, and I'm thinking like, okay, you know, it's just sort of like you find things like that, like, that's not the type of thing that a company is going to advertise. "Oh, we give our directors, you know, four or five laptops and an iPhone and this and that."



One of my favorite findings was at Chesapeake Energy, and that was where the company disclosed that it had bought a map collection from the former CEO, Aubrey McClendon and had spent like $14 million on an antique map collection that was owned by the CEO. They were displaying in the corporate offices.



There was another one where a company bought a fish shack, they called it a fish shack, but it turned out to be a 5,000 square foot lodge. I think like a "shack" and 5,000 square feet should be mutually exclusive. But you know, you just see crazy sorts of things in there.



That brings us to the Robinhood filing [Thursday]. I was looking through that S-1 And I, you know, I don't look at S-1's all that often. But you know, when I do they, you know, it's it's usually pretty interesting. And you saw that the general counsel had gotten like over a $4 million signing bonus. Now, I recognize that signing bonuses are in vogue right now. But still $4 million, signing bonuses, that's quite a hefty signing bonus. And on top of that, $30 million worth of options. And, you know, that's, that's, that's, you know, a lot of money for an attorney, for someone on the legal side of things, the legal talent.

That raises a lot of interesting issues and questions. There were a lot of other interesting tidbits in that filing, too. It talked about how, you know, one of the co founders, Vlad Tenev had received a subpoena from the US Attorney's Office for a cell phone. I don't remember reading that anywhere else. I don't remember the company putting out a press release on that or saying this. It was like, buried on page 40 something of the S-1. That's the type of thing you're going to find in a filing.



You tweeted several things, and they were all fascinating.



Thank you. As I was reading it, I was just like, "What? What is this?" It was kind of like it was kind of like a little shocking to me. So hopefully I came across in the tweets.



Yes, definitely. Are there any kind of sort of broad conclusions you can start to draw from some of these things that are disclosed, for instance, perhaps Robinhood might be expecting to be attacked by regulators for quite some time? Maybe that's why they might have wanted to pay a former SEC commissioner so much to be on their payroll?



Dan Gallagher's a smart guy. I'm sure I'm sure he went in there with eyes wide open and was like, "You know, this could be a potential problem. And I don't mind taking it on, but I'm gonna, you know, I mean...risk reward, right?" If someone asks you to go work at a nuclear reactor, are you going to do it for minimum wage? Are you going to expect a premium? This is kind of like working at the nuclear reactor in a different way, shape and form. But you're dealing, you're dealing with a company that has a lot of regulatory issues. They're very clear in their risk factors about the payment for order flow, the, you know, which is, you know, a major, major part of their business model. And then another major part of the business model is crypto currency.



What was interesting also is they said that something like over 50% of the out there payment for order flow revenues, and something like over 75% of total revenues came from companies they didn't have any contract with. And so you have to wonder, if, you know, and I'm assuming, because it's been well-reported that one of those companies is Citadel, but if Citadel senses that this is too much, this is too stressful for them, they could just pick up and leave. I'm sure they don't appreciate being dragged through the mud. They're a large investment fund. I'm sure they don't appreciate being dragged through the mud on this, like, you know, being tied to Robinhood and doing something that's potentially, maybe...I'm not saying that it's illegal or not..



It's attracting attention from regulators. For whatever reason.

Yes. If you look at it, there's all sorts of state regulators, the Attorney General in Massachusetts, looking at it. There's, you know, members of Congress, there's been hearings, there's the SEC. Yeah, you know, I mean, most people want to like walk the other way, run the other way from that kind of thing. And I guess, if you're going to run toward it, then you're just going to ask for a lot of money to be compensated.