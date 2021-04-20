Business of Business: How did you come to develop such a passion for the influencer economy?

Ariadna Jacob: So, basically, I wanted to be an entrepreneur since I was a little kid. I was born in Mexico City, and my dad actually passed away when I was just like two years old, and my mom met an American guy and got married to him. And we moved to United States. And he adopted me. So he was a sales guy for a big corporation. My room was right next to my dad's office. So I always used to see my dad. Yeah, I just looked up to my stepdad. But he was my dad, you know.

I was extremely creative. I was a storyteller. And I taught myself HTML code, and Dreamweaver, and Photoshop, Windows Movie Maker to edit videos, around 1999. And at that point, there was very little technology. You know, there wasn't much technology that existed to do the things young people can do now. YouTube wasn't even invented until 2005. But I was making and editing videos in 2001. So I always dreamed of being a creator. How that gave me a passion for the influencer economy is that I went to San Diego State and kind of did all this stuff as a hobby. And when I was a junior, I went to a digital marketing class. And basically, I was about to flunk out.

The teacher said, “You never come to class.” And you know, [I had] this is really bad ADHD. And so I said, “Listen, I love your class, but I already know how to do this stuff. And I get really bored.” [The professor said] “Okay, I'll make you deal if you come into class every time and build a website, at the end of the semester, I'll give you a grade based on that.” So I built this kind of like a Yelp for hospitality venues, and nightlife and all that. And by the end of the semester, I ended up getting an ‘A.” I built this amazing platform that I wanted to, you know, basically take and make my own company.

So I dropped out of college and started my own company, it was just this company, and my dad cut me off financially. And he said, “it's great that you want to start your own company, but you can do it on your own dollar.”

So I think from that age, I like really realized how important it is to have mentors that can help you because at that point, I mean, even if my parents wanted to help me, they didn't really know which direction to take…Okay, your kid wants to do something in social media.” Like it was such a new [thing], this is like still like MySpace days.

“I guess I just saw myself in a lot of the new creators these days.”

And so, at that point, my company worked with venues and helped them manage their MySpace accounts. So this is like really early stuff. And so I guess I just saw myself in a lot of a lot of the new creators these days, I thought, “Gosh, they're, they're basically who I was 20 years ago, or 15 years ago.” And imagine if I could give them those 15-20 years of experience, and, and catapult them to another level, because very few people that had that type of experience that I had.

Additionally, when I lived in San Diego, I worked in the entertainment space, I opened up entertainment venues, I dealt with all the celebrities that came into town, the sports people, the hedge fund managers, you know, people with a lot of wealth. I learned how to become friends with them, and also figure out how I could be useful to them. I remember one time the Situation from Jersey Shore came in, I ended up building their website. So it was just things like that. I really saw myself in the creators and thought maybe I had a special niche.

Cool. How did Influences get started?

In 2009, I had this idea to build an app that would connect people with ideas and inspire them and I I'd met Gary Vee [Vaynerchuk] at a book signing in San Diego. And I basically like stalked him down. And he agreed to have coffee with me. And I told him my whole idea. Gary was like, “You know, I don't invest in this early of a startup, but what I would suggest you do is go to startup competitions, you know, build an MVP [minimum viable product].”

So I started really, like, geeking out on all this stuff. And I also knew how to sort of, you know, rig things like, for example, a mock up of an app using Photoshop and video, things like that. So he basically just encouraged me to keep going, and he was like, “I believe in you.” And that was the first time anybody who I felt knew what they were doing in this space believed in me.

And so in 2013, I bought influences.com. I wanted to buy influence.com, but it was going for like half a million dollars. This is like back in 2013. So I'm like, “influences is available.” For one thing, it was like $4,000 or $5,000. And I had a friend in real estate. I explained to him like, “Hey, if this all is worth nothing, at least we'll own this piece of real estate will be worth more later.” He's like, “Okay, cool, we'll get it for you.” And that's how it all started. But it really pivoted in 2017 when I was working with Canelo Alvarez, the boxer, I was doing all his digital and social and, and I came up to L.A. and I met my friend who was living with French Montana at the time. And he said, “You know, French could use help with his Instagram.”

So I started working and you know, I had contacts from my entertainment life and so, but once I started working with these big celebrities, I met the younger people that were like YouTubers, like Logan Paul and Amanda Cerny and King Bach. At that point, people didn't realize how things were about to explode. I mean, this is like, I think Vine was still going on.

So yeah, so that's kind of how the idea for Influences started. And then we kind of pivoted to a talent agency, talent management company, around the time that TikTok started.

So you were basically part of building the infrastructure for a whole form of entertainment that there was no infrastructure for?

Yeah, and part of the story I always forget is that I worked as a client strategist at a digital agency. I would go to all these marketing conferences, and meet CMOs and heads of digital…I was selling search engine optimization at the time before influencer marketing, and I'd sell them SEO, and then I'd be like, “what do you think about working with influencers” and so I had a whole team…that could support me selling this sort of social media marketing, which a lot of people hadn't bought yet. So I had probably five years of experience working on the digital side media buyers, affiliate marketing, SEO. And so because I knew all that data, as a talent manager, talent agent, now I could talk to brands in their language, right?

Traditionally, what happens is somebody that's hiring talent is going to call an agent, and they know it's going to be this slick back and forth. “This is how much my client is worth, how much are you willing to pay.” Brand managers don't want to hear that. Brand managers are being evaluated on the performance of their media buys. So if you take that approach, a different approach, which is what I took, which was more of a collaborative, data-focused approach, to a brand and perhaps you're not going to take every deal.

For example, an influencer might get an incoming deal and you know that if you charge them $50,000, and that video doesn't perform, that brand’s probably never going to call not just that influencer back. They’re probably never going to call me back for any other influencer because they're gonna feel bamboozled. So what I did was I really thought about how do we make deals that are going to be make the client happy and in turn, that actually got my creators more business. So I think that was a different approach and perhaps that shook up and disrupted the the talent industry a bit.

