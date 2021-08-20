Business of Business: I'm with Zack Hample...Zack is one of the most interesting people I have met in New York City. In terms of his background and what he does. Can you briefly explain just what it is you do?



So I have business cards or you know, contact cards that I hand out from time to time and they say "professional baseball nerd" at the top right underneath my name. So that's sort of like the umbrella for everything. I'm a YouTuber. I work in baseball, but not for Major League Baseball. I just do my own thing. I've written three baseball books, I have some world records and oddball nerdy claims to fame and yeah, my main thing right now is definitely videos going to stadiums running around and catching baseballs as a fan in the stands, and posting those on YouTube.



Right. Your your headline claim to fame is you have basically caught more baseballs than any other human on this planet, right?



Yeah, as a fan in the stands. I mean, you know, a major league outfielder may have caught more balls during games and during batting practice, but as far as, as a collector, yeah, I'm number one. And that's how many now as of this moment, 11,560 baseballs [Editor's note: By time of publication, the number had risen to 11,578], and that does include warm ups, toss ups, foul balls, home runs before games, during games, after games, it's even possible to get baseballs. So yeah, you know, catching a home run is the most exciting, but there are many, many other ways to get baseballs throughout the day. And I've written about it, I do videos about it. And that's sort of the guiding narrative arc behind all of my videos. It's not just running around and catching balls, but that's it's sort of like the backbone or the template that that everything spins off of from there.



Right. And you've written a book, you've been on TV, and have many pieces explaining how you do this, the mechanics of it. I'm a little bit more interested in why. Why did you get into catching baseballs?



It started when I was really little and watching baseball on TV, and the cameras would zoom in on fans grabbing baseballs and celebrating like it was the best thing that ever happened to them. And it left some kind of impression on me. But then again, there are 10s of millions of kids that have watched baseball over a number of decades. So why did I end up being the most insane one about it? You know, I went to my first game when I was six. I didn't catch my first ball till I was 12. So lots of times going home empty handed and pretty bummed out.

But I finally figured out when I was 12 that I could go early to batting practice, and that would maximize my chances. And sure enough, the first time I showed up early I got two baseballs. And my dad always described that moment as if I was a baby shark tasting blood for the first time. And I was hooked and just wanted to go to games all the time. For all of my teen years pretty much baseball was the only thing in life that I cared about. And I was just a miserable loathsome person. If I was not at a baseball game, it was just like, a waste of being alive if I was not at a game. And now it's kind of the opposite. It's sort of like, I get ultra stressed out during the baseball season. And my favorite time of year is when there's no baseball, and I can unplug from it all and relax. So it's it's very strange. I've done a 180.



Yeah, it's funny, I was Googling and one of the first things that comes up is with Zack Hample is "Does Zack Hample have a job." And what I thought was funny was, you know, you have actually turned catching baseballs and being a fan into a job. Can you kind of explain that a little bit more?



Yeah, it is very much a job. There's the perception that I don't work or "it must be nice to go to baseball games for a living." No, I edit videos for a living and I answer emails and social media comments. And I deal with sponsors for a living and I read contracts, and I help sell products and promote brands for a living. That's what I do. I mean, being at a baseball game is almost the easy part. And that's me having to be on and perform for five hours for the camera. And I love it. Don't get me wrong, but there's a lot of work.



For every minute of video that I post on YouTube, you can assume that I spent about half an hour editing. And my average videos this year have been about 15 minutes, so seven or eight hours on average. To edit a video I've spent as much as about 12 or 13 hours on one video. And what I'm going to six games in six days at three different stadiums in a different time zone and there's flights and rental cars and hotels. And then trying to fit editing into that. It's pretty tough.



So I've been working over the last few years with some different editors, I'm doing most of it myself right now, because I am a little bit fussy, and I have a very specific way that I want things to be. So that's probably something for me to work on is to loosen up the reins a little bit. But yeah, I've been doing all this stuff. And it's, it's full time and a half. But I can tell you that as soon as the baseball season is done, when the World Series is over, I'm taking five months off, I'm just, Nope, nothing. So I may have a few videos already in the can that I'll post at some point. But, you know, teachers get the summers off. And I think I'm just going to take the fall and winter off from now on, because I do well enough with it during the season.



What I think is so interesting about what you've done is just within the past few years, we've heard this buzzword, the "creative economy." You see a lot of people now trying to be YouTubers and trying to turn things like just making content into a profession, essentially. You started way earlier. How did that idea come together for you?



I gotta give credit to my dad, who was a writer. And he suggested that I write a book, way back when I was in college after my freshman year. And he suggested that the book teach people how to catch baseballs at games. So that really launched everything. And I feel like I've gotten lucky along the way and stumbled into some stuff. I randomly met someone back in 2008, who was a professional photographer and videographer. And he really just started off taking pictures of me at games for free as a friend that I could post on my blog. And eventually he suggested that we do a video at a stadium and I was like, really what? why? He's like, "I don't know, might be cool." So posted that on YouTube, in 2012 was the first video that I did. My channel wasn't monetized. I wasn't even thinking it was possible to make money from that I thought you had to be an A-list celebrity and get billions of views to earn $100. So for me, it was just another fun way to tell my story and share the madness of my hobby.



So the videos ended up taking off. Really, in 2016, I started doing a few more. And that was after I snagged a very historic home run ball. And that brought a lot of attention my way, not all of it good. But it definitely launched the whole video element of what I did. And suddenly I was getting so many views. And I realized that there was serious potential to make money. So that's when I decided this is what I'm going to do full time. I'm done writing books, I'd already written three at that point. And I turned my attention toward video. And then I had to get more involved with social media because that helps promote the videos. And really, everything has spun off from there, and YouTube is at the center of my world now.



Wow. And what was the historic ball that you caught?



That was Alex Rodriguez's his 3,000th career hit, which happened to be a home run. And yeah, I was at Yankee Stadium, June 19, 2015. And he sent that ball flying exactly in my direction. I'd like to say that I somewhat skillfully chose that spot, but there was a ton of luck involved. And you know, not even just the fact that he hit it in my direction. But there were so many people and I did not catch it on the fly and people were just falling all over themselves. It was like a it was like a fumble in an NFL game. And, you know, I even got lucky out of that the ball just kind of trickled right to me. I don't know what happened in the universe to to make that happen. I don't believe in fate, I don't believe in God. I don't believe in any of that stuff. Karma can all go stuff it where the sun don't shine. But that was just an extreme case of luck. That worked out for me. And it truly launched my career as a YouTube without that. I'm not sure if I'd be doing this or if I if I were I'd probably have a fraction of the views and subscribers. So it's just one of those oddities that worked out in my favor.