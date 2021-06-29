Can you talk a little bit more about the media network initiative for TMG and what your vision for that is?

Yeah. We realized that we want to build, like... a little world within the TMG umbrella. We’re inspired by Your Mom's House Studios, which is Tom Segura’s podcast that turned into a podcast network. Now he has a show with Bert Kreischer, they have Dr. Drew on there too, and a couple other comedians, and we just think that's really cool. As I said before I want to create something that's bigger than just myself. And I think Noel does, too. You know, I'm older now, and I've always been interested in business. I've always felt like I have that entrepreneurial streak. My parents are both entrepreneurs, so I've always wanted to do something like this.

The podcast is very lucrative for us — if you can establish a successful podcast, you can make a lot of money doing it. And until this point, it's always just been revenue for us. It was like, whatever we make, we split that at the end of the year and take it as revenue. And this year, we've made a conscious decision of “Now, let's treat this like a business. Let's try to grow this thing way bigger than we could ever do ourselves.” We’ve gotta hire people, we’ve gotta trust that they understand our vision, and trust them when we delegate. It's just a learning process. I've never run a business before like this. And so it's fun. It feels fulfilling. And if it works, then we will have something that's more valuable than it could have been just us doing our podcast and splitting the revenue every year.

I think you can see the shift. I can tell you that as a viewer, this season of the podcast with the whole spaceship aesthetic and the big studio, I think you can tell that the change is happening. But it feels like a natural one.

That's good. That's good. Yeah, I mean, first things first, we were like, “We want to reinvest back into our own show.” Like, we’ve gotta give the viewers what we've been promising for so long. During that whole period through COVID where we were doing the podcast remote, it just felt like we were pulling teeth a little. We both weren’t giving it enough energy. That's why we flipped that switch come the new year. We were like, “We’ve gotta put some serious money back into the show, just to have fun with it again. It's so much fun doing the show now on the new ship. It feels like we're doing the podcast for the first time again.

You've started — at least publicly — talking about becoming an investor in companies yourself. You guys talk a lot about crypto on the show, and it's clear you're really interested in and excited about it. You’re an investor in Lolli with a whole host of big names like Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams and Casey Neistat. Are there any other companies that you're invested in at the moment?

I'm invested in a bunch of companies now, actually. One of them is JuneShine Hard Kombucha. It's the best drink on the market right now, I love it. So personally, I'm invested in [Lolli and JuneShine], I'm investing in Stir, the creator payments system. And then I started an investment vehicle with my friend Devin Townsend, who is the co-founder of Cameo, so we've made some investments together. The investment vehicle is called Dumb Money Capital. We invested in Liquid Death, which I'm super excited about. That's one where I just reached out to the founder one day because I was drinking it so much on the podcast and I was wearing the hat and I was like, “I fucking love this water. Can I invest?” He just so happened to be raising money and they made some space for us. So that was really cool. And then we invested in Moment House, which is a live streaming platform that we're going to use probably to do ticketed livestream events for our podcast. Hold on. I don't know them all, but I have a spreadsheet. Let me see. We also invested in Autograph, which is the NFT platform that Tom Brady is involved in.

I don't want to make you list all of them. But I'm curious — to be in a position financially to be an angel investor must be really interesting and new for you. I'm curious what that's been like, and also how you choose the projects you invest in.

Getting into investing has been awesome. It's been really fun. I feel like I'm spread a little bit thin right now because I'm trying to help these companies as much as I can, but I also have to do my day job. It’s interesting because I don't really have “Fuck You” money, you know what I'm saying? So you're still putting in a huge risk, basically, as opposed to putting [money] in a mutual fund or throwing money in an investment account where it just collects interest every year. You're throwing into something where you could see big returns or you could see nothing. Your money could just go away. So being aware of that is something that's a little bit stressful.

But again, I have this entrepreneurial side of me. That's why I worked for startups right out of college. I love working with a small team trying to make things happen. This is kind of my way back into that without actually having to, you know, be involved in the company at all. It's like, “I'll help out how I can and I'll give you money, but I want to be along for the ride.” So it's been super fun. I like picking brands that I just think are cool, right? I need it to be like a mutual thing where they need my help, but if I'm involved it makes us both look better.

Like, Liquid Death is amazing. People really love that branding. I think it's incredible, so I'm honored to be involved with that. I like to align with brands like that. Same with JuneShine — you know, Diplo was another investor in JuneShine, and Whitney Cummings, too. To even be in a press release with them, and to be involved with something that they and the founders — who, by the way, are awesome. They're all surfers and super cool guys — makes me feel cool. So yeah, stuff that we can use, stuff we can help with, or cool brands. That's what I like to look for. That was a really long-winded answer. I’ve been doing this for less than a year, so I'm still learning what it takes.

I can tell you're really passionate about it. I think people will be interested to hear about it. I think it can be really hard for the average person to even understand what angel investing entails, and I think hearing it from a creator that they watch and like will help them bridge that gap.

Yeah. I came from the startup world. Like, my first job out of college was for a really small startup, so I got to know the investors of that startup and I got to learn what it took to go to Sand Hill Road and raise money for your company. So VC isn't something that's super foreign to me. Coming from the tech startup world, the most talked about thing is who you're raising money from, how much money you're raising, and what the valuation is. So it wasn't that it wasn't that foreign to me to get into that world. That's why we did it.

I don't want to take up too much more of your time since I know we're gone a little bit over here. But I have a lot of friends who are big fans, and I did a little bit of outsourcing to ask them, “What would you want to ask Cody, if you could?” And I have three answers here that I'll read. I got a lot of them, but I think you’ll notice a trend with these. I'll just read all three of them:

“Do you feel like your current brand is frictionless?” “How are you able to live a frictionless life?” and “And have you read your frictionless book yet?” It seems like they all have one thing on their minds.

It's funny because over quarantine I would do these Zooms for colleges — and before that I would actually go to colleges and speak and do Q&A's and stuff like that — and the most frequently submitted question always was something to do with “frictionless.”

It was cracking me up how everybody had the same question or is just wanting to make the same joke. You talked about people yelling memes from videos back to you when you're on stage. They seem to really identify with it. When you hear things like what I just read out, what does it make you think? How does it make you feel?

It’s annoying for the most part, to be honest. It's funny, because you work on content all day, every day, all week long, and once every four months you’ll hit on a meme like that where people are like, “Oh my God, this is the funniest thing I've ever seen in my entire life.” So it can be frustrating. But at the same time, it's cool because it's really hard to create something like that. And it's like, we don’t even really “make” it. Half the memes are from other videos that we just bring to people's attention. So it can be really hard to make something that people genuinely resonate with so much that they want to repeat it all day every day — “Fair Enough,” for example. People still say that to me all the time. So it's a blessing and a curse, I would say.