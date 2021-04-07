The Business of Business: Can you tell me a little bit about your background and Drop Delivery? From co-founding Greenlight Technologies to your lightbulb moment with Drop...

Vanessa Gabriel: My entrepreneurial journey actually started when I was 19. I started a flash sale e-commerce site out of my dorm with two of my Drop Delivery co-founders, my younger sister Jade [Gabriel] and Marc [Lopez], our CTO. I've always been around business. My dad is a serial entrepreneur as well, so business was always the talk around the table. When I went to college, I knew that I wanted to study business, and so that really was the start of my personal entrepreneurial journey that just led to a couple of different businesses over the past 10 years which I’ve started with Marc and Jade. We've built projects in the social streaming space and peer-to-peer marketplaces, so like we've always had this core of technology, which really drives us.

Our start with cannabis was actually back in 2017. Recreational legalization was on the horizon for California and Marc was living in LA at the time. We were just like, we should be able to pick up or schedule a pick-up for our cannabis at our local dispensary, and nothing was available like that at the moment. We always knew that cannabis should feel and act — as far as consumption and shopping for it — just like any other industry. We were really excited to be the first ones to do that, and that's how Greenlight was born. You can basically find local dispensaries in your area, schedule pick-up for your order, skip the line and earn loyalty points for your purchase. That went really well. We launched it and it went viral and within nine months, we got acquired by a publicly traded cannabis company.

That was just a great start in the cannabis industry because we were able to learn so much about retailers and consumption and the shopping habits of cannabis consumers. But what was really exciting was how we knew that delivery was going to be the next big thing, and this was back in 2019. We started thinking, ‘okay we just did this for in-store pick-up and we know eventually you should be able to order your cannabis and get it delivered to your door.’ So that really kicked off the idea. We launched last January and it’s been really great.

What made you want to go from fashion to cannabis? Was it a natural transition?

Not, it really wasn't. Fashion is my first love and my natural path just led me into a bunch of different industries. I switched to beauty and then Marc was in the vape industry and then different opportunities came up for social streaming or peer-to-peer marketplaces. Like I said, we're not really biased to industries, we just love technology and love building great software, and so that's just what led us eventually to cannabis. You can get your food delivered, you can order a pick-up at your local restaurant, but we saw that you can’t do that for cannabis, so that really sparked the idea for Greenlight and then eventually led us into Drop Delivery. Cannabis has so much opportunity for growth. We've come a long way, but there's still so much opportunity for software and technology to really revolutionize the space.

What are some hurdles you've had to overcome with investors? Is there still a stigma behind cannabis?

100%. I have been trying to raise traditional capital for my various companies ever since I was 19, and never had success with the traditional VC route. I've done a ton of startup pitch competitions and I've won a couple, but it just never panned out with the traditional route. And so with Drop Delivery, we were lucky enough to have a friends and family round initially and then bootstrap it from the acquisition. We knew to really grow this that we wanted to see capital, and it was proposed to us, ‘Hey, why don't you check out crowdfunding? There's a lot of success with companies crowdfunding at this point.’ We hadn't seen any cannabis software companies do it successfully, or even do it at all. So we were a bit hesitant, but honestly it happened to be the best thing.

"I'm a huge believer that every ‘no’ leads you to the right place."

Last summer, we successfully raised, within seven weeks, a million dollars on a crowdfunding platform. I think what was really exciting was that we were able to give the opportunity to investors that look like us. They're all across the nation. We have over 1,000 investors and shareholders today. I think that was a really amazing feat for us, just as a company. We've tried for 10 years and it just never worked out the traditional route. But to have such quick success on the crowdfunding side was really awesome.

Have you run into any obstacles as a female founder?

I definitely have, you know, being young and a woman of color, but honestly, I don't like to really linger on those things. If I hear a ‘no,’ I just always thought, okay, maybe the business isn't where it should be. Even though that could be in the back of my mind, I like me and my team, we always have this stance where our work speaks for itself. We are successful, we sold the company previously. And if it didn't work out, for whatever partnership or investment, it just wasn't the right fit for us. And I'm a huge believer that every ‘no’ leads you to the right place. I don't really like to linger on things, I'm sure, maybe it could have played a part in a lot of situations, but I'm just a type of person that's like, let's keep it moving.