And at what point did the switch flip? When was the moment when you were like, “Okay, this is something that I should go all in on.”

I sent the first newsletter on June 11. I think it was like a combination of things. On the one hand, it was about the amount of work that it required just to put out the newsletter that I wanted to write — something that covered the major developments in the space that was just, accurate, thoroughly reported, and well written that explained all these really complicated concepts and ideas and protocols. So all of that keeping up to date with this really fast-moving, dynamic, crazy world, understanding all this stuff, reaching out for comment whenever I didn't understand stuff, which was very often — all of that was taking a lot of time. And it was while I was still finishing my book, so I was writing my book during the day and then I would spend all evening writing the newsletter. Then I started the paid version of the newsletter in October, testing to see if people were willing to pay for this content.

Then I started getting subscribers. The newsletter itself was growing pretty quickly and I was getting really good feedback. Like, people were really liking it, people were sharing it — it was growing very organically with just my Twitter and people sharing it and subscribing that way. By the end of the year, projects in the space were reaching out asking to sponsor the newsletter. So I saw how quickly it was growing and that I could make real money with it; there was a subscription revenue and potential sponsorship revenue. That, and the backdrop that I did 100% believe that this space would continue growing [helped me decide that] it was worth going full time with The Defiant.

It seems like that was a good investment, because now that space has grown so much. You know, now there's things like NFT's that are the current craze online, and you're starting to see places like Bloomberg or others only just now starting to devote beat writing to that. It seems like The Defiant has gotten pretty far ahead of the curve in that sense.

Yeah, I'm happy to see that. I think more and more news organizations will continue covering it. And I think that’s great, because it will kind of bring more mainstream attention [to decentralized finance]. I think so many people just don't realize that this space exists and think crypto is just about buying the tokens that go up and down. But there's just so much more to the blockchain space now thanks to DeFi. Hopefully, The Defiant can have an important place in providing information to the growing number of people who are interested in this space, because I think Bloomberg and CNBC and mainstream media can be kind of the starting point for most people. But if you really want to stay up to date with what's happening, then the one story they do a month — or even just the one story they might do a week, which I think is too generous — just won't be enough to know what's what's going on.

You started the site in 2019, and it seems that you have expanded very quickly into all these different mediums. It's not just the newsletter, but there's the site, you have video, and now you're launching this new side of the business. So how important was it to you to get to all of those things very quickly?

It's a bit of an overwhelming undertaking, to be honest. I don't know why I do this to myself. It felt very gradual. But then when you look back, it was like, “Oh my God.” All of a sudden I have all this stuff.

But it started as a newsletter, and then I wanted to do like a weekly interview. I was doing the interviews and recording them, and I was like, “You know, this should be easy enough to turn into a podcast, and I can reach a wider audience.” There's so much that gets lost from an in depth interview when it's in writing. Sometimes, you want to hear the person say those quotes. So I thought it was necessary to have a podcast of these interviews that I was doing. So that kind of naturally evolved into the podcast.

The YouTube channel came about because Robin Schmidt, who now is my head of video — he is just an extremely talented video producer — had interviewed me for a documentary he had done before. He was working at a blockchain project called Harmony, and they wanted to reach the DeFi audience. So he offered to do a sponsored content deal where he would produce content for The Defiant’s YouTube channel in exchange for placing the Harmony logo there. So I thought that was pretty sweet. We started the YouTube channel that way. So he was producing all of The Defiant’s YouTube content part-time. So that’s how the YouTube channel started. And then the website just came from having all these separate platforms — the newsletter, the podcasts, the YouTube channel — and I wanted them all to be in like one place.

That's when I saw that The Defiant was becoming a media company with all these different media properties. I decided that it needed a home, so I made the website. I just had so much content. But the newsletter was becoming unwieldy. It was hard to read. So I decided it would be nice to have a website where some of these articles could live. That’s kind of how each piece unfolded.

It sounds like you almost reverse engineered the concept of a media website.

I guess. Yeah. It's like I started with each separate piece, and then kind of put them all together on the website.

You come from a long-time journalism background. How did that inform who to hire who to partner with? Do you think that gave you a leg up on knowing what you would need?

My journalism background has had benefits and downsides. The pro is that I have a very clear vision of the kind of content we should be producing. There's like, something that's wired to how I think that just makes me completely against any sort of paid content — any sort of shill, any sort of pumping any coin. I can't stand it. And that's very, very different from most of the content that is being put out in crypto. So I think that's The Defiant’s brand and mark in the space, and that is driven by my journalism background, which I tried to instill in everyone in the company: At The Defiant, we do actual journalism. We do objective reporting. We seek out comments from both sides. We back our articles with actual data. We are not invested in anything and we're not promoting our investments. We're not taking payments for our content. So the fact that I come from this background has [created] a big difference between us and other people providing information on DeFi.

I think it has also given me a good eye to know who is a good writer. So with my contributors and the writers I've hired, I think I’ve made good choices. None of them were very well-known writers in the space, but from the blog posts they were writing or their tweets or just how they were thinking about things, I was able to kind of tell, “Okay, there's potential here.” So so far on the writing side, I’ve made really good hires.

---

"I want readers to have ownership — a voice in the company or a way to produce or have a say on some of the content. And it will be a huge experiment, because that's really something that nobody has done so far. I'm really excited to open the door to this new age of media." — Russo

---

But the downside [of my journalism background] is that I didn't have any business experience. It's something that I'm still learning. I’m learning how to manage teams and how to organize my time. Not having technical experience also means that while I know exactly how I want, for example, the data terminal to look and work because I was a Bloomberg terminal user for eight years, I can't really go in and check my developer’s code. So I'll need a CTO at some point. There's definitely limitations to being a journalist founding a business with no business experience or anything. But I think learning by doing is what I'm trying to do here.