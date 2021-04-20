The Business of Business: You worked for BlackRock between 2018 and 2019 as the Chief Investment Officer for sustainable investing, at a time when BlackRock was preparing to announce a major shift in strategy. Could you tell us a bit about your experience there?

Tariq Fancy: Yeah, definitely. And to clarify the exact dates, I got recruited and approached to join them in late 2017, joined in January 2018, and then in March 2019 I told them I had to leave to read because of family business. So I left finally in September 2019. My responsibilities there, as Chief Investment Officer, mainly were around integrating environmental, social, and governance considerations into all of our investment processes globally. So that's the overall, the $8.7 trillion of the existing machine, of which the majority is passive. (BlackRock is so big, it’s a microcosm of capitalism in a lot of ways.) We also worked on new products, which would be like, if you think of the $8.7 trillion of BlackRock’s overall, there's a new growing category of ESG or green products. I think at the time I was there, we started measuring it at like $50 billion or something. I thought I saw them publicly say it’s at $200 [billion] now. It's obviously growing much faster than everything else. It was really about greening the entire machine and all their processes with the guise of saying like, this is good for investing returns. And then saying we're also going to build a bunch of new products that actively lean into the ESG or green angle, with the idea that you can get a good return and create measurable impact for environmental social goals.

You've been very critical about sustainable investment practices and ESGs. Earlier this month for USA Today, you wrote, “Sustainable investing boils down to little more than marketing, hype, PR, spin and disingenuous promises from the investment community.” Could you expand on that point?

In general, people believe that all of this work that Wall Street is doing is creating social impact. They believe that it's both intended to, and should, be creating some positive change for the real world around us. The reality is that for the majority of products, there's no demonstrable impact on anything. When people talk about impact measurement, they talk about a principle called additionality. Additionality is really just the idea that by doing this, something additional is being created that otherwise would not have been created. So if you invest in ESGs, something better will happen in the world because you’ve now done that. In reality, behind the scenes, the mechanics of how the secondary public markets work...I won't get too jargony, but you don't do anything. You're just basically moving shares around and saying you have certain values because you care about making the world better place in addition to investing your capital. And so they're allowing you to put your money less behind fossil fuel players, and a bit more behind green companies, but the way share trading around markets works, it almost doesn't matter. As long as the companies that are not doing good things, like fossil fuel, and they can still reap profits, they're always going to find more financing.

It doesn't matter, the fact that you and I decide not to invest in them, whether we divested it, which is the early days of sustainable investing, or what we do now which I call soft investments. They don't actually remove the fossil fuels entirely, but they say it’s 10% or 20% lower than the measurable index that otherwise the market is actually using. So you get a lower carbon footprint and you own less fossil fuel makers. You feel nice about that because you don’t want to contribute to climate change, but it doesn’t do anything. If you and I stop owning it, it still sits there and does whatever they're doing, and they still make profit and they'll still find 20 hedge funds that’ll buy their stock. Most of the products that are now being sold are just variations on that theme. They tilt in a certain direction, but there's not one ounce of evidence that this creates any kind of measurable social impact for pressing goals that we need to address as a society.

The reason that I decided to speak out about it was after I left, I noticed the marketing had reached such crazy levels because no one's regulating what's green and what’s not, whether it's the financial products that we buy or stuff on the shelves. It’s this gold rush because everybody knows that we can put green labels on stuff and it'll sell. The incentive — without any regulation or any referee or independent observers — is just to do the least amount you can to change your existing process, whether it's investment properties or real economy companies building stuff. Do the least you can while getting the green label and then stuff flies off the shelves because consumers don't know any better. We don't know if it's really green or not and no one's regulating what they're saying. My concern is that it's bigger than the financial system. It creates a massive societal placebo because everybody thinks that they're doing something good and that Wall Street's got this. And nothing that Wall Street is doing is actually creating an impact.

I'll give an example. You've probably heard a lot about climate risks in the financial system, how business needs to understand climate as a risk. I started realizing that the work I was doing was being so exaggerated. At some point, it goes from aspirational to misleading. And it lulls us into complacency. Then we wait a few years, but we really can't wait a few years. I found in the work I was doing that the majority of the public hear about [climate risk] and they think that we're trying to mitigate climate change, or we're trying to stop climate change from happening. The reality is all they're talking about is protecting investment portfolios from the carnage. They’re not talking about stopping the carnage.

We put out a report two years ago that said new datasets allow you to understand that the damage of climate change at a very localized level. So it's not just that the U.S. gets hit, but it shows Miami is going to get hammered because of extreme weather conditions, while North Dakota will actually see GDP growth. It's kind of like COVID, a few companies do well like Zoom, but overall it’s clearly terrible. So Miami gets hammered and other places are okay. And you realize that the public hears about that and they don't realize that people in Miami probably think we're trying to help to fight climate change and save their city, when in reality we're talking about selling or getting our money out before it hits. Literally, it's like, let's sell our real estate in Miami and move it to a place that’s not going to get hit. All of it is around adaptation, whether it's your investment portfolio, making sure that you're not going to get hammered by extreme weather conditions, or it’s adaptation in terms of building your model around a world like that. And that doesn't stop anything from happening. That doesn't actually fight the problem.