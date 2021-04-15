You're working closely with Garry Tan. I'm really curious about any advice he's given you or any takeaways you have from him.

I've learned so much at Initialized, the first lesson being what I just told you, which is the importance of the founder. It's more important than the idea. It's more important, because the idea can change. Those things, sometimes people pivot. It is the most important thing when investing so early. And that's definitely something that I've learned through Garry and through my time at Initialized.

“One of the best arguments to make in favor of [women-led startups] is that there is so much value creation to be had. It's an opportunity to be looking where people are not looking.”

I also think that the value of thought leadership, and having messages that people want to hear is so, so valuable. Initialized has done a really great job of building our founder community and our network, so that they can help one another. Garry's YouTube channel is a great example of fantastic advice that he's giving to founders every single day so that we can all learn from his years of experience and his success, both as a founder himself, as well as a venture capitalist.

With the people that you work with, do you mentor anybody? Do you impart any wisdom? Or if you did, what investing advice would you give?

We have, just recently in the last six months, brought on more junior members of our investment team. To be honest with you, our fund sizes have been relatively small. We had defaulted to having a bigger partnership with more experienced partners who could work with companies directly. It's been fantastic to have more junior people on the team, who are so excited and enthusiastic and smart about what they want to do with their careers.

I actually just got off the phone with one of my colleagues. My advice to him was to take an area that he was super interested in and has expertise in, and take it and run with it, and be the expert at Initialized in that area. And then after building the space of expertise, then go one step further. Think about what should exist, be proactive with the investments, go looking for the best team, see where there's gaps in the market, and start to think about what companies, technology, and founders can fill those gaps. Because I guarantee you there's gaps in every market.

You've also worked with Peter Thiel in the past. Is there any sort of advice that you kind of carry with you from him, like that contrarian view?

My philosophy on trying to look for other people or not looking in terms of deals, whether that be geographically or sector-wise, or founders, or even target audience-wise, is very contrarian. I think there's a lot of people who are looking in particular areas, and that's never been my sweet spot. I never wanted to run to where everyone else is and say, “Oh, can I get a piece of that.” I would rather try to find opportunities that are hidden gems.

I was just thinking about and talking to a fellow VC yesterday. Now that people see the light of the end of the tunnel, at least in the US — I know that there are some Asian countries that have like 3% vaccination rates — what types of businesses that were hit hard by COVID are going to be able to bounce back that we know are resilient?

For example, with Kinside, we know that childcare is not going to go away, temporarily, yes, you might have to have your child at home during distance learning, since you can work from home, or preschools might be closed down temporarily, they took a big hit. But there's going to be a need for high quality, affordable childcare going forward.

“Your product itself might change, the customer might change, or the team could change. The founder is the crux of it.”

Similarly, I'm invested in a company called SkySelect that provides the purchasing and sourcing for aircraft, and is a marketplace for aircraft parts. I don't think that there's any chance that people are going to stop traveling. I'm watching Twitter, just like everyone else, and people are very excited about, like, “I booked my first flights in a year.” People are going to travel again. And so yes, so maybe, you know, a slower recovery, it might be more domestic first before international, but there are industries that we know are coming back and are very, very durable. I'm starting to think about that a little bit more, which is now that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, can we still get reasonable valuations and find that talent now? Because now is the time to start building for when we come out of this.

A fair amount of these startups came as a result of the pandemic, or at least during the pandemic. And these conditions were really well suited for them to thrive. There must be startups where you don't need to have the conversation of, “How are we going to pivot when this is over?”

I think you're raising a very interesting point, which is all the things that were hot last year, and that are hot right now, what does this mean for them if things return back to quote-unquote normal? What's going to happen to the Zoom stock price? What's happening to all these video event platforms? What's happening to all of these online educational tools? And certainly, there's going to be — they had very, very inexpensive customer acquisition costs last year — and there's going to be retention from that. But I don't think we know the degree yet. Certainly, we're in a long business, we're all optimists as VCs. But it is interesting to think about, okay, does this mean that we're not going to need this anymore? Or whatever that might be?