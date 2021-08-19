The Business of Business I would love to hear how you started your journey to Unjected and what you were doing before founding the company.

Shelby Thomson: So actually myself, I'm personally just a photographer. So I don't have any background with app developing or websites or anything like that. I just have a love of nature. But my friend, fellow mother and co-founder Heather Pyle, she's also our co-founder for Unjected. We were just seeing what was occurring with the medical segregation all over the world on social media, and we were just so intrigued by this separation.

When everything came to a head with the dating sites with the vax badges, it was just coincidence with our timing, because we were kind of already planning this whole space for people who were making a different choice anyways. And then it just spurred from there because I think people had a lot of feelings about what had happened on those other sites. And because it was good timing, and it really helped to keep a lot of interest.

You mentioned those vax badges on those sites. How do you feel about those? Is that the differentiator of Unjected, not having to worry about that, everyone has the same status?

Personally, myself, I'm married. So it wasn't like — when we were creating Unjected, we were more thinking of everyone in between, like dating, friendships, and then community, too. From what we've heard from our members that do use those sites, is first, people would put something in their caption, like, “Looking for an unvaccinated partner.” And they would be blocked for that. Or they would put a name as their profile picture, like, “Hey, swipe left if you're vaxxed,” and they would get blocked for that. And that was kind of these initial reports that we were hearing, I was like, “Oh, it's so interesting.”

“I think that we definitely have a more conservative viewpoint about personal freedom, and medical freedom, but I don't think that [users] probably associate much with politics.”

A lot of people were kind of talking about shedding and having this whole big war on social media. [Editor’s note: “Vaccine shedding” is a non-issue for COVID vaccines, according to the CDC.] And there's so many people that didn't want vaccinated partners. So instead of just catering more to not having a badge at all, it was just more like, let's avoid having to ask the question altogether. And let's just get a bunch of people that already are on the same page, because it was kind of the joke, like the 10 most important questions that you ask somebody when you first start dating them. And now in this new world, it's so hard for people because they're like, “Okay, well, first off, I've got three top questions that we have to get out of the way before we can even go on a date.” And so I just seemed to help people filter out all of that before.

How do you feel about it getting taken off the App Store? Where can people find the app now?

I guess I was not shocked that it was removed from Apple. It was an interesting turn of events, because we were working with a reporter from Bloomberg. And originally, the story was actually about how people were leaving big name dating sites for Unjected. And then it kind of shifted when she had seen some of the posts I had made on our Instagram page about censorship. After they discovered us and removed us, we did do an appeal, but Apple didn't accept the appeal. But we're still live for Google Play. So Google Play, you can still go download us and then anybody who had the app already for iOS can still use it. So it's accessible, you just don't want to re-update your phone because you might lose it. And then we also have the browser as well as just www.unjected.com. And we're going to get a lot of action there since Apple went down.

Most of your users are more on the dating side of things, but I know you also have a community side of the site as well.

It's absolutely totally split, I would say we have a really nice mixture of everyone. With the profiles that they make, they can select if they're doing dating or friendships. And then just entirely separate from the connections feature, there’s the community directory. And we have all sorts of different categories in there, from education to job opportunities, housing, beauty, and professionals go in there and close their businesses or services. We do have a couple hundred listings in the community directory. And then we have about 20,000 members on the app so far. Gosh, I haven't looked at the counts in a few days, it might be even more we got, I mean, almost 5,000 new members after the first articles came out. So people were really flocking to that. But I would say it's definitely a good mixture of people wanting to do business and also find like minded people.

“We're not just a big group of anti-vaxxers, there's so many people that totally believe in vaccination, they just don't believe in mandatory vaccination.”

Do you know of any feedback from users and how they feel about the app? And have there been any success stories with dating yet?

There have been, oh my gosh, there's actually been a few couples that have already linked up on the app and connected and had dates. I get these little really sweet messages on our old page, we had more things posted. So I haven't jumped back on that. Getting everything out there again, but yeah, there's definitely been connections. Yesterday, I just got a whole screenshot of a group of people that had met on the app, and they were in New York doing the protest earlier this week. And so they were all together, rallied together. They're like, “It's our Unjected crew.” So yeah, it's been amazing to see how fast people are finding each other.