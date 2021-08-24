Right. And that led to interviewing Vlad Tenev. That was huge. So even though you don't describe yourself as huge on TikTok, you still managed to have a niche audience and then you got the founder of Robinhood.

The third pillar is shoot your shot.

You talked to Mark Cuban briefly as well. How did all of that happen? We can start with Vlad. I would love to hear how you got a hold of him.

When everything happened with GameStop, a lot of people approached Robinhood very aggressively, and wanted everything to be reopened. I approached it with a lot of curiosity. Granted, I wasn't trying, I didn't have a lot of money in the market. So I wasn't angry. I wasn't putting a lot of money into meme stocks. I participated. But I really wanted to understand what was happening behind the scenes, so I put a video out there.

And like I said, third pillar: shoot your shot. I just was like, Vlad Tenev, I'm just gonna call you out, I want answers. And I addressed him directly. Now granted, I think, because I was under the pseudonym Robinhood Kid, that at the time probably was helpful. I know that Robinhood had at one point been aware of my name. Prior to that, within my first three weeks of being on the platform, they were aware of my presence on TikTok.

If I could keep the name Robinhood Kid, I absolutely would. I love that. I think this story behind the name is actually one of my most favorite things, which is just that it's new kids in the market. And most of us use Robinhood. With everyone getting in, everyone knows that Robinhood completely invaded the industry. It's no surprise that even the larger brokerages do commission-free trading, so I like the name, but it definitely came with its pros and cons. So I think all of that came together to get me that interview with Vlad, which was awesome.

What did you talk about? I got to watch a couple of the clips, but how was he?

I got to have a couple phone calls with him and the interviews that you probably saw, we talked about Dogecoin. We talked about how he felt about investors, if he had anything that he wanted to say to investors about everything that happened in January. We talked about a couple other things that Robinhood offers through the platform and what they hope we — especially because my audience is younger — I asked about whether they'd offer educational courses at some point, free resources like that, or custodial accounts. I know there's a lot of young and younger 13, 14-year-olds that messaged me and are like, how do I sign up? You can't quite yet, unless x, y, z. So I wrote that, and that was good.

“I've given up on trying to understand the algorithm at this point. My two main things are engagement and overreach.”

But overall, I'm talking with him, I'm like, he's a dad, he's a husband, he's very level-headed. It seems like when it was off camera and not recording, he was just a very genuine person. We talked about our favorite coffee shop in Orange County, which is where I'm from. So like, it just is very casual. And he seems, contrary to the popular opinion, just very normal.

You mentioned kids messaging you. What is the state of financial literacy from what you've seen? Do you feel like young people are now learning more than ever? Or do you feel like they're not? Because often you’re teaching people concepts you’ve just learned.

I mean, that's pretty much all that I'm doing. It's teaching people concepts that I've just learned, which I actually don't think is necessarily a bad thing, considering a lot of people don't realize that. I've talked to multiple TikTokers about this. I'm like, how much research you put into 130 to 60 seconds picked up, and we're like, oh, six hours, usually six hours. It's huge. I mean, we spend and this is people who have also been in the finance industry for [years].

One of my friends, Kyla, who goes by Ky now, she says she puts hours and hours into research, and she's been in finance for years and years. I think the general demographic and the response that I've been getting from people, and what I've seen financially is, at least in the niche that I've found, which is predominantly female, it's about over 70% female, and they're between the ages of 17 to 25.

I posted a video very recently that was a little embarrassing, but I acted like an eight-year-old and talked about the stock market as if I were an eight year old walking my neighbor Karen’s dog to earn money to put away into an investing account. I had so many I can't even tell you how many comments were on that video of like, I didn't realize that I needed someone to explain it to me this way. Or like, can everything be explained to me this way? Or, I'm 31 years old and I've never understood the stock market until you explained it to me like I was a kindergartener.

There are people out there that we assume — like myself, I assume that I'm supposed to understand everything about the finance industry going into it. And you can just come to terms that it's okay to not understand something, and then to ask questions. A lot of people are really scared of asking questions, but the people that do ask questions, we find answers together.

What have been the most surprising things you've learned or debunked?

I'm still figuring that out a little bit. I think that what I'm finding specifically in the markets right now, are a mixture of in the market and with my content. For example, I'm finding a 12% annual return very easy to achieve right now. I occasionally post videos where I'll use a 12% annualized return and the amount of people that lash back and say this is way too high, and you should be gauging that percent. I intentionally choose numbers like that, because I want people to think about — I think investing should be passive.

I think there's an active level where you can do even more towards your financial future if you're engaging in the conversation a little bit more. But I'm shocked at how many people are so aggressive towards being a little ambitious, and I mean, you see that with everything with GameStop. With AMC, it's like, you have ambitious new ideas, or Robinhood giving commission-free trading or whatever it is, and people get aggressive towards it. You can't change the system, and I didn't realize just how many barriers there were to jump over, even as a female in the industry, which has been, a whole nother story.

Mentioning GameStop and AMC, I would love to ask you how you feel about meme stocks. You talked about passive investment. And that should be the main thing, in your opinion. But these are stocks that drove people to Robinhood in the first place, and got them into stocks and investing. Do you think they're doing more good than harm? Or the opposite maybe?

It's tough, because I wish I could just analyze a really large group of people very quickly, but I can't. So I have a sociology background. And a lot of that has to do with designing research. When I give answers, I'm like, well, this has a flaw. And this has a flaw. So what I would say from the conversations that I've had, I think that people are more open to talking about finances in general than they ever were before.

I think more people are thinking about their retirement and their financial futures than I've seen ever before. Is that just because I'm now engaging in the content more often? Maybe, possibly, that could be a factor. I have a friend that came up to me yesterday and said, like, Hey, I bought stocks and I don't know what to do now. You know, and I'm like, okay, so we'll have some of that. But I think that, you know, if anything, it's at least bringing people into the conversation.

For someone like myself, who never felt welcomed into the conversation, something like GameStop brain, see, if that's just how you got into the conversation. That's how you did it. A lot of people will critique that, but I don't think there's anything wrong with that. I don't think that means it's going to be this short term, mega-burnout of a lot of young people, I think you'll probably see a bit more increase in interest in overall financial wellness over the next however many years.

Right, because maybe these youngsters will move on from GameStop. What advice would you give to anybody who doesn't know anything about these things, and doesn't know how to find a way in but is interested?

Yeah, I think everyone else is in your shoes too. For the most part, the majority of people are probably in the same shoes. I think most people are probably insecure about entering the conversation. The only advice that I honestly would give is that if you understand that there are a lot more people in your shoes, then you think it makes asking the seemingly stupid questions easier.

I would also give advice to people who have been in the industry, and when they have someone ask what does it mean to be bullish or bearish, be patient and be honest. I think that finding a new approach to explaining those things is really important. So with so many new people, myself included, coming into financial systems and the stock market and whatnot, the only way that I was able to succeed is because people were willing to take the time to answer in new and creative ways. If I didn't have the support and the encouragement from people letting me ask silly questions, I would have very quickly exited the space.