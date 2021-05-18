Business of Business: I would love to know your personal background — how you started with the restaurant business and what you saw that made you want to start Jam Pony.

Poppa: So just very briefly, I ran my own restaurant for 12 years in Singapore. And it wasn't until maybe 2015 or 2016 when the food delivery platforms started coming to market over here — it may have started a bit earlier in the US. And I remember the first company that approached us wanted a commission of 50%. So they were one of the earliest in the market, and they were asking for 50% of our revenue so I basically said “eff off." And then a couple of weeks later, they came back and they were like, “Okay, the lowest we can do is 42%.” And I’m like… no. So they went away.

Maybe a half a year later, more and more platforms started entering the market. Over here we have Panda, Uber Eats, and Grab Food. And more or less, they all started to charge a commission of 30%. So that became the norm. And like it or not, we had to accept it. And like I said in my tweet, we felt like we had no choice, right? We needed to stay competitive. So we signed up to all of the platforms, but I can't say it was ever a happy relationship. The sales reps [for the apps] come in and they wine and dine you and they promise you you'll get all this online traffic that will boost your revenue, blah, blah, blah. But it just wasn't the case. Because as we soon found out, we're literally just serving the same people over and over.

That business model is not something that could ever have a network effect. And what happens is, people are just going to the platform with the best discounts. And when the online orders started coming in, we recognized some of those names because they were regulars — people who used to come in every week or month are the same people ordering online, so it just became a zero-sum game. So that's the backstory. It was something that just never ever sat well with me.

How I got to building [Jam Pony] is I've always been interested in programming. This goes back to before starting my restaurant. I had just graduated from university and I was just messing around with code a little bit here and there, but I never really went very far with it. So my programming learning journey was kind of put on hold. So two years ago, I sold my restaurant — the one that I ran for 12 years.

Sorry to interrupt, but which one was that? I saw you owned two restaurants, is that right?

Yeah. I sold both of them at the same time, so you could say I'm sort of in a semi-retirement mode. And I took this opportunity to learn programming properly. And building this system [Jam Pony] was definitely quite high on my agenda — quite, quite high on my list of things that I wanted to do.

So something that was really interesting to me was what you said about there being no brand loyalty with these delivery apps — that the customers just want to go to whichever one is going to offer them the best deal. It makes me reflect on how I use these apps, and that's how I am. I use whichever one has the best deal for me, the end consumer, and how that's kind of a race to the bottom. Because eventually, restaurants are going to be charged a higher and higher fee to make up for those discounts.

You talked about how that made you very angry, and I would love to dive into that a little bit. How did it make you feel to interact with these businesses that are taking such a big cut of your delivery revenue?

I guess it's more of a slow-burning, seething anger. It's not like I could do anything about it. Because they're here. And everyone's on them. Everyone's got their apps on their phone. So what can we do? The best we could do was markup our prices to try and cope with these conditions. But then again, that's not fair to our customers. In the end, we felt like we were penalizing them. And no judgment on you — it's just human behavior. We want the platform with the biggest discount. But you're actually being charged more, because the restaurants have marked up their prices quite a bit versus their in-house price.

It never felt good because these customers are people that we have known for years, right? They're our regulars. We've watched their children grow up. We were just a small neighborhood restaurant, so we tried as much as we could to maintain our pricing unless we really couldn't help it. Like, let's say the supplier raises their prices, or the government decides to raise the service tax and stuff like that. That's when we increase our prices a little bit. So when the platforms came in and we had to mark up like 120%, it just felt really sucky.