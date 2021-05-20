What are your thoughts on Giuliani and Bloomberg, the last conservative mayors of New York?

The best years of our — of my lifetime were the 20 years that we had Giuliani and Bloomberg. They were the best 20 years, not only for me, as a businessman, as someone that has employed thousands of people in New York City, but it was the best 20 years that our city has experienced. And Democrats are not dumb people, they're smart. And they will know, and they will react in the general elections. And they will vote against the policies of the Democratic Party and they will vote for me. They will vote for a Republican, a real republican that can bring changes and opportunity, compassion and hard work to New York City.

New York is known for being a primarily Democrat city — how do you plan on taking on a liberal opponent in a city full of democrats should you win the primary?

They say that because they control the airwaves, they control the narratives. But they don't control the people. The people will decide otherwise, the people are fed up with what's going on in New York City, and what's going on in the country. And they will vote against the establishment, which is the Democratic establishment.

You know, I don't understand how media outlets can endorse a candidate without listening to all of the candidates, regardless of parties. But it goes to show that it's all a game. It's all a political game. And we will overcome that. I will be your next mayor. Because I am the only common sense person that you could vote for.

If you take three Democratic candidates in this run for the mayor for the mayorship, and you put them all in a blender, and you pour them out, none of them have done 10% of what I've done for New York City. I have been a civil servant for New York City for the last 30 years. It started back in 1989 when I started the Mateo Institute of Training at Rikers Island, and I taught, trained and employed first time nonviolent offenders. It then continued with Toys for Guns, a program that I initiated in 1993, that got thousands of guns off the New York city streets. Then it went on to the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, where I saved thousands of lives of taxi drivers throughout New York City. And then, of course, it extended over to the United Bodegas of America, where we saved thousands of lives of bodega owners and their clerks, and avoided many robberies and looting.

So I've been working for New York City for the last 30 years, where have they been? What have they done? Most candidates that are running for mayor have never met payroll. They've never paid rent, or workman's compensation. They've never been through the struggles that a small business person in New York City goes through. So how could you run the largest city in the world? When you've never run a small business? It makes no sense. That's why I am the true candidate. And that's why I will win the election in New York City in 2021.

You mentioned taxi drivers. Obviously, they've had a terrible time now during the pandemic for different reasons, for finding work and making ends meet. People not going places and people taking Ubers instead — what do you plan on doing for yellow cab drivers?

Ubers are taxi drivers, and Lyfts are taxi drivers. And then you have the yellow cab industry. The yellow cab industry has been a victim of New York City. It's New York City where a publicly held company, all of the principals would have been in jail for what they did to the yellow medallion cab industry. They sold overpriced tin to these drivers, and their medallions are devalued. And as mayor, I would make sure that I give them back the difference of what they paid and what the medallions are worth. Because it was highway robbery. They took them for a ride. And I will fix that.