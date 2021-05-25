Business of Business: So can you talk a bit about your background in tech and business journalism and how the industry has changed with your career?

Frommer: First of all, thank you so much for having me. I really appreciate the opportunity. My name is Dan Frommer. I'm the founder and editor in chief of The New Consumer, which is about two years old now as we record this. But I've spent more than 15 years now at the intersection of technology, journalism, and new media entrepreneurialism. I started my career at Forbes.com, which is in some ways a traditional business magazine. But [I worked] at the website, which was in a different building, and even a kind of different corporate structure. So it was a little more forward thinking, a little more technology driven — not focused on filling magazine pages, but on building an audience on the web, for better or worse.

I took some of those lessons to my second job, which was becoming the second employee and really part of the founding team of a site called Silicon Alley Insider, which is now Business Insider. We started off covering the New York tech scene in 2007 when there were budding young companies like Tumblr and MongoDB, and some other companies like that, that are now [much larger] — Tumblr at some point was worth a billion dollars. But it was a really interesting view into the beginning of the New York internet scene and, for me personally, what it looked like to start a business news publication from zero and build it into one of the biggest in the world. So since then, I've kind of bounced between working with bigger companies, helping them build audiences and build brands. As a technology journalist, I was the tech editor at Quartz, and then I was the editor in chief at Recode, which is part of Vox Media.

But for me, I've always been interested in starting new brands; in putting things out there that didn't exist that should exist. I had seen that kind of rise of two things happening at once in the media industry. The first was the rise of these subscription newsletters — I don't call what I do a newsletter because it is also a website that, in my opinion, has one of the best reading experiences of any publication on Earth. To me, that's really important. But also, it will be more than more than a newsletter and a website someday: it will be events and community and all the things that make a modern media company.

The second thing was that because of technology like Stripe, which powers payments online, and Memberful, which is a software I use to sync up a membership and an email list, it was actually very easy for an independent publisher to set up a new a new shop on the internet, get readers and get revenue — and meaningful revenue. Not just collecting five cents every time someone looked at an ad. That might even be generous, maybe it’s a penny. But all of a sudden, I could launch this new publication with a subscription that may seem expensive to some, but is a great deal to others. [There were] people that I've known professionally for a long time [building new, industry-focused internet publications], and I saw this and said, “Okay, I know how to do the technical parts of this. This model really speaks to me.” Because it's a direct relationship with the reader who is your customer, you can create a product that is really tailored to that professional audience. For me, that doesn’t mean using jargon or words that people couldn't understand, but it means “What are some topics that I can dig into that perhaps would be a little more advanced than a general publication would do?”

But the bigger thing that happened is that I had been writing about the tech world for a long time, and I was less interested in some of the mechanics of the tech industry. Personally, I'm just not all that interested in policing Facebook. It's just not that interesting to me. To me, what's more interesting is how technology changes the world — Literally. How two iPhones can get you Uber. How all industries can change because of technology. Being in New York in the 2010s, we started to see companies like Warby Parker and Harry's — these direct to consumer product companies that were not really tech companies. But they were using tech to build an audience and build a brand in what I thought was a novel and interesting way. And I started to get really interested in these companies and how they do business, and how they build an audience online without requiring this weird codependent relationship with big retail companies.

"T hese things all sound kind of obvious. And we take them for granted. But they are driven by technology, and have completely changed the way that commerce is done."

And I also have a huge personal interest in food and beverage grocery and consumer packaged goods, I always have. And what I noticed two or three years ago was that I wasn't finding the articles that I wanted to read about these companies. Ecommerce was obviously how more commerce would be done in the future. I just became really interested in these companies and in this field, so I decided about two and a half years ago that “This would be a really great topic for one of these professional publications. I'll go really in depth on consumer trends, and in company reporting and analysis in a way that folks just aren't doing, especially for small private companies.” There's obviously been a long history of analysis from Wall Street banks and from big analysis firms for big companies and for big enterprise products. But fewer folks were analyzing two or three-person startups that could grow to become the next great food company or the next great stroller company, or whatever it is. So those are the things that kind of came together and inspired me to create The New Consumer about two years ago.

The New Consumer focuses on the intersection between tech and consumer brands, like you said. What are some of the biggest or key changes that tech has made to the consumer experience over the past few years?

Yeah, so many things. One is just the way that you buy things, in almost every aspect. Before, you had to go to a store. The store only carried certain products, and you learned about those products through the store. If you didn't like what they had, you went to a nicer store or a cheaper store, or just a different store. And then you would give them your card or cash and then put the product in your car or in a granny cart or wherever depending on where you live — I definitely walked home with an air conditioner once when I lived in New York, which was super fun. And that was it. You didn't really have a relationship with the brand. You probably didn't even know what the brand was all about. You just wanted an air conditioner or something like that. And your financial relationship was with the merchant, and then maybe you'd have a loose relationship with them. You'd see an ad every once in a while, and maybe you would go back to that store. It was very analog. I wouldn't even call it a relationship. It was just “something.”

Technology changed basically every single thing that I just talked about. You can design and build products differently for a more specific niche audience. That's so much of the activity that I see now in consumer packaged goods, in food and beverage, and in consumer products. They're not designed to work for 5 billion people, they're designed to work for a smaller number of people with specific needs. The way that people learn about new brands and new products is also just vastly different now than it used to be.

Then, of course, the shopping experience. You can buy anything you want, without having to wear clothes, in your house, anywhere on your phone in seconds. It's wild. And we take it for granted, but it's new, and it's amazing. It means that you can take a long time to make a purchasing decision, you can do all kinds of research, there can be middlemen [to those transactions], like the Wirecutter, which is now part of the New York Times, which is basically a better front end for Amazon. There's just so many different aspects to shopping and commerce now that are purely because of technology. We don't we don't need to go too deep into the weeds about every single aspect of the shopping experience. But think about how brands want to play a role in your life now, including having a participation in society and in politics.

It's just a vastly different relationship that people have with brands. Again, these things all sound kind of obvious. And we take them for granted. But they are driven by technology, and they are relatively new. They have completely changed the way that commerce is done and it's pretty awesome.

You recently reviewed an app called “Levels” which tracks and analyzes your food and activity data. How do you think that hyper-personalized products will impact consumer trends across industries? And do you see one industry as having the biggest impact?

Levels was cool — it’s a continuous glucose monitor that you wear on your arm basically. There are a lot of interesting things happening there. One is that they don't make the monitor: it's just an off-the-shelf monitor from Abbott, which is a huge pharmaceutical company. But because Abbott made this technology for mostly for diabetics, a company like Levels is able to tap into that data feed that comes from the medical technology that's on your arm, and correlate it perhaps with the food you're eating or the exercise you're doing... and you can see the change in your glucose levels. And I thought that was super fascinating.

But to me, what's most interesting about it are a few things. One is this use of a hard-to-build commodity, which is the continuous glucose monitor. If every startup had to build this, we wouldn't have startups like Levels. Another interesting thing there is what happens when all of a sudden, you can see things in data patterns and data sets that you just would not be able to see with a much, much smaller sample size. The most interesting thing about some of this stuff is that the more mainstream that things like step tracking or sleep tracking or glucose monitoring get, the more we'll learn about how things happen across populations, the more we'll be able to perhaps even see things starting before they start. Another great example are these bluetooth thermometers that have been able to track flus in certain populations in certain schools — boom, now you can track an epidemic with a $12 thermometer.

" We're still at the very early stage of figuring out what that change means. It means that the grocery store needs to rethink what it means to be a grocery store."

The networked power of technology and inexpensive products, as they become more mainstream, I think will help us learn a lot more about not only our individual bodies, but general trends across populations. I think we're going to start to learn a lot of stuff that we just didn't really see before.

Personalization is a really, really interesting part of probably the next 20 years of commerce. It hasn't really happened yet, but it's going to start. The first steps are Netflix [telling you which shows you might like], but five steps down is, “Hey, we've been watching your blood sugar for the last month, and you should really try these products and see how they work for you.” And that's something that's exciting. Of course, we've seen some of the challenges that adding technology and algorithms to our life has caused — like how we've seen that an algorithmic news feed that everybody looks at isn't the best thing for mental health or democracy — So I also think about that in the case of these things. What sort of ethical and moral considerations are these ecommerce stores and online grocers building into their algorithms? Maybe none right now, I'm not really sure. But that's something for me to research and something I think about all the time.