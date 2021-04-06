Funding has spiked for New York-based startups even just at the start of 2021. Why is the New York startup scene finally thriving?

Well, I think it's been thriving for quite a while. I mean, it's been a long time that New York has been the second largest venture ecosystem in the country. So that's not necessarily a new thing. I'm super excited about the community, but I am also a headline/number skeptic, so when you see funding growth, and all of this sort of stuff, it is very different from the experience of the average pre-seed or seed stage entrepreneur.

“Venture capital invests in companies that have to participate in the world, so we can't pretend to be in a bubble that isn't affected by it.”

First of all, those aggregate funding numbers are disproportionately skewed by much larger later stage deals. Somebody comes along and raises $250 million, $500 million. That is literally 300 startups basically raising their seed round. And so one or two big deals completely skews the aggregate numbers, skews the gender and ethnicity numbers. Those are companies that were put in the ground, you know, six years ago. So what you're seeing is a lot of the aggregate numbers, as a result of a different time period of initial funding.

The thing I like to think about more is the experience of the founder today who goes out for their first round of financing. In some ways, I think that the New York ecosystem is probably a little bit harder for them than it may have been pre-pandemic. One of the best things about New York is our vibrant event and meetup ecosystem, where you can meet a VC by stumbling into any one of the 10 events that are going on any particular night of the week. Now they're Zoom calls, but it's this very limited interaction, you log into the beginning of the panel, you log out the end of the panel, there isn't that bum rushing the VC at the end or riding the elevator up with them on the way. So I'm looking forward to getting back to that.

It has been a little bit harder to break into the network, which is why I think there's been huge growth — you just saw OnDeck raised a big round. But these networking groups, where people are essentially outsourcing their networking, basically saying, “I'm going to join a group that's going to instantly connect me to a peer group.” Because it's relatively hard to do in a work from home world. I do think there's going to be a lot of excitement to get back to that, because that was one of the best things about the New York ecosystem.

Secondarily, I think the New York ecosystem is largely driven by where people want to live. And man, I don't think I've ever seen so much excitement about being in New York as people are about being in New York over the summer. I totally get it — especially if you have kids — the exodus thing. If I can't interact with other people, I want a front yard kind of thing, right? But as soon as that is over, I don't know anywhere else where you'd rather interact with people as soon as you’re vaccinated and ready to go out and about. What other community would you'd rather be connected to, interacting with, for any number of reasons? Because it's not purely a tech community. I don't think I could ever live in an industry town where there's one main thing and you're either in the industry or you're not, so the way that LA and film, or the valley and the tech community.

In New York it's more like every neighborhood is its own little industry town.

I have banker friends and actor friends and circus performer friends and media friends, so that professional diversity is really interesting, especially in this world of applied tech, where it's not just that I’m building a database but I’m building something for a particular community, fintech, healthcare, media, what have you. I also think that most startup entrepreneurs skew younger, skew more liberal on average, and for as much as there's excitement about some other ecosystems, I cannot imagine living in a city or state where my legislatures are taking away voting rights, I mean that's really problematic. I think for that reason I think New York is a good place to be where you can at least trust that most of the laws that get created are ones that are promoting equality, accessibility, and all of this sort of stuff.

Lastly, New York is a very hackable city in the sense that there are places to live that are more reasonable from a housing cost. I mean, it's still incredibly expensive relative to some other places, but the subway can get you places. You don't have to live in the West Village when you live in New York. You can live in Astoria or Sunnyside in Queens and still get to where you need to go pretty easily. I look at the valley and if you don't live in San Francisco proper, socially, you're off the end of the Earth. There's a growing community in Oakland, in a couple of other places, but I mean it is not the most accessible place to be in the world.

You mentioned the founder experience in New York changing and suffering from the pandemic. How has your experience been as a VC?

What I was specifically referencing is the new founder experience, because if you are a founder and you have a company, your head’s down. The emotional toll that the pandemic has taken on people is large, but for those who have figured out a way to address that, it has been some of the most focused time. You've got nothing else to do, you might as well work on your company. In that sense, for some people it's been positive and productive. But I think for the serendipity aspect of it, it's been difficult and not quite the same from the VC side. I think everybody's different.

My experience has been — to my surprise, I actually don't mind initial pitch meetings over Zoom as much as I used to dislike phone calls. I never really did Zoom meetings to start out, but I really hate the phone, which is funny to me because I feel like I spent all of high school with a phone on my ear after school. It's not something I ever really did. I really liked in-person meetings, but I have found that initial screening meetings to be particularly efficient, where I find things that have been most difficult are actually working with portfolio companies.

There are some instances where you just want to sit in a room and hop on a whiteboard, think about things, and explore, and that is incredibly difficult to do over Zoom, when you're just writing out diagrams, passing it to somebody across the table. I can't wait to get back to that. That part especially, when things aren't going well, I think it is the empathy aspect of being on the board of a company that has suffered during this period of time. I don't think — and maybe it's just me — I don't think I’ve found a great way to communicate when things aren't going well, and how it's still okay, but the urgency around, “But we have a lot of work to do and and I know this has been a tough time, but this app’s not working.” How do you manage that conversation remotely? I think it's much easier to do in the same room.

“The two closest comparisons are podcasts and conference panels, and Clubhouse is a definitively worse version of each.”

There's a lot of communication that happens around body language that I think is a little bit lost. I was fortunate enough to be vaccinated, and so I took an in-person meeting with one of my companies last week. It was a difficult conversation that had started remotely, and the conversation was so much better in person. It was just a million times better, not necessarily easier, but just a little more human.





