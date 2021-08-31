You've sold a number of startups that you founded. When is the right time to sell for a founder? What advice would you give to founders that might want to do an exit and do it right?

I tell founders all the time to keep going, it's really good business. And they're growing. I mean, if anything, I say, hey, just throw it up there and start building those relationships now and say, this is your price. But when you go to market, you're going to be valued on current execution, on future execution. So that's where you see an angel investor or venture capitalists investing in the startup, doing like $1 million in revenue, and they get a $50 million valuation. Because they're investing in the future potential of that business. But when you go to market to sell your business, you're typically valued on multiple that revenue now, so that million dollars would be depending on how profitable the business is. And just there's a number of different qualities like churn, growth rate, what market is it in? How strong is the brand? How happy are the customers, how clean is a code base? All those combined. You can probably expect if you have $1 million revenue, two to five times that, really depends.

So that's a personal question. I always ask founders what are they looking to do next? What does an ideal outcome look like? The common one, I mean, my personal response to that is when you're tired. I sold Bizness Apps when I was tired. I also sold Altcoin when I was tired, I'd only ran that business for about a year. But I launched it in like 2017, and the crypto markets crashed. We just knew we weren't going to be able to raise another round of funding. So we knew we had to tuck it into another company.

Do you wish that you had held onto that with the recent boom of Bitcoin?

No, I mean, cryptocurrencies have a really, really tough market. And really the biggest barrier that we had with Altcoin wasn't really go to market. It wasn't technology, it was really regulatory. So this was when like, is Ethereum a security or utility token? So we were in this legal gray area, and sec was involved. And we kind of took a step back, we said, do we really want to, like take this to market with this gray area. And then what happened was, we were building a solution on the Ethereum blockchain to speed up transaction times using a framework called plasma, which is side chain super tech. Boy, I won't bore you with that. But the first application we were going to use that for was a cryptocurrency exchange, similar to Coinbase, but decentralized, so there's no single point of failure.

But to take that to market, there's a saying that I've heard from other people in terms of regulatory compliance when you're handling money and securities it’s basically like $2 million to $3 million in 18 months, because you need a money transmitter license, you need the approval of the SEC. And so we looked at that. And we were like, we're tech entrepreneurs. We're not regulatory compliance entrepreneurs. So that was a business that we had a great time running.

“A problem I see a lot of founders doing is they create a life they don't want to be in.”

Some businesses are, the timing is too early. And that was probably the case with that business, maybe today would have been more successful as the SEC has put out more clear guidelines on what it would take to launch a business like that, but we were early. And the tech and the frameworks and the theoretical development that we were doing was also new. So that's another thing that I always look forward to in starting new companies. Is the timing right? And to bring MicroAcquire in the mix of this, and Bizness Apps, perfect timing, literally that is just sheer luck. Some people will say, no, I built a great business. But no Bizness Apps for me was just pure luck. The iPhone had just came out, every business was scrambling to figure out how to build mobile apps for their customers. And we just had an obvious solution to an obvious problem and big market.

Altcoin was a little early. Over the past few years, we've seen a lot of advancements in blockchain technology. So it would have been way easier. I've looked at some of the tools that have been created now. And I'm like, I wish we had that. Because we were thinking about maybe an ecommerce store, like the year 2000, you have no Stripe, no Shopify. So sometimes like that timing. And then another comment I'll make on that is, as it gets easier, you get more competition. So it's pros and cons. But with MicroAcquire, really, there's just been a huge influx in the buyer pool of SaaS companies specifically. So that used to be — think of acquisitions five years ago, and you think of like, Google buying, I don't know, YouTube, or something like that. And now it's the former VP of sales at a tech company, and they have really strong go to market experience. They find a great product that has happy paying customers, and they're suddenly buying a job where they want to buy this business, and use their experience to bring in some new energy and then a go to market strategy. So that's new. That was completely unexpected to me when I launched MicroAcquire.

It's interesting to hear the differences. But you were talking about feeling kind of tired and that being the right time to sell. You thought about selling Bizness Apps when Apple started changing up the App Store and you almost had to get rid of all these apps you created. They didn't allow apps that ran on a template. And you had to fight for that.

Yeah. So that was rough. So the short story there is — so it wasn't detrimental to the business or anything like that, because they weren't retroactively taking apps down. But we would have pivoted and created a more custom solution, but it would have slowed us down. And I was eight years into the business. So it's kind of like a gunshot to the foot. Like, this is not what I want happening right now. But we worked through it. And we started working on other mobile solutions, like progressive web apps, which are basically like mobile websites that perform like a native mobile app. That's where I think the future mobile is going for what it's worth. Because no one wants to download apps anymore. And so we were really, we saw that as a future.

But yeah, I mean, I was eight years into the business. Apple came in and gave me a nice — think of it like you're in the ring boxing, because startups are so draining mentally. And physically, we're in the last round, and Apple comes in with a knockout punch. I was so exhausted. And so after that was resolved, and business was back to normal things were looking up again, team morale was back in place, that's when we took the business to market just because I always say one year in a startup is like seven years, kind of like, dog years or cat years. And I was just tired. I was 29 when we sold the business, I was ready to move on to something new. There's all I knew, I worked at Sears. And I worked at Baskin Robbins, and then I was CEO of Bizness Apps. So I wanted to put my hand in a new business. So I was ready to sell.